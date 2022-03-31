U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,588.19
    -14.26 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,077.68
    -151.13 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,376.47
    -65.80 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,090.39
    -0.68 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.03
    -3.79 (-3.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.60
    +8.60 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    25.08
    -0.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1085
    -0.0077 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3310
    -0.0270 (-1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3140
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.5700
    -0.2900 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,962.61
    -1,312.38 (-2.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,066.41
    -29.84 (-2.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.68
    -63.07 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.43
    -205.82 (-0.73%)
     

CGTN: China steps up tree-planting efforts to reduce carbon emissions

·3 min read

BEIJING, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China is intensifying efforts to plant trees nationwide as it strives to honor its pledges to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and other senior officials have taken the lead in afforestation. When attending a tree-planting activity in Beijing on Wednesday, Xi said forests have the capacity to conserve water, bring in economic benefits, boost grain production, and also serve well as a carbon sink.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has participated in tree-planting activities for 10 consecutive years since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012.

'Sow seeds of ecological conservation'

China designated March 12 as the National Tree-Planting Day in 1979. The National People's Congress, China's top legislature, launched a nationwide voluntary tree-planting campaign in 1981, stipulating that every able-bodied citizen above 11 should plant three to five trees each year.

"I want to do my bit for the Beautiful China initiative, and also to sow the seeds of ecological conservation in the entire society, among Chinese youth in particular," Xi said during this year's activity at an urban recreation park in Huangcun Town in Beijing's Daxing District.

He planted saplings of Chinese pine, flowering peach, magnolia, crab apple and Chinese ash.

"With perseverance and accumulated efforts, we will be able to make our country's sky bluer, mountains lusher, waters clearer and the environment more beautiful," he said.

Describing forests as a "carbon sink," Xi said forests and grasslands are of fundamental and strategic significance for the country's ecological security.

He called for prioritizing ecological conservation and pursuing green development with a "holistic approach."

"We will protect and manage our ecosystems involving mountains, rivers, forests, farmland, lakes, grasslands and deserts with a holistic approach, carry out greening programs systematically, and increase both quantity and quality of forest and grassland resources," he said.

Forests' role in carbon reduction

"Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets," a notion raised by Xi, has become a guiding principle in China's ecological conservation endeavors.

In recent years, China made pledges to peak emissions of carbon dioxide before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060. It also vows to advance the green transformation of the social and economic development, according to the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) and long-range objectives through 2035, the country's latest development blueprint.

Afforestation plays a crucial role in turning these ideas into reality, as carbon sinks, like forests and grasslands, absorb and store carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

China's forest coverage and forest reserves have both maintained growth for the last 30 years, and the country has realized the largest growth in forest resources among all countries, according to China's white paper on biodiversity conservation released last October.

At the end of 2020, China's forest area stood at 220 million hectares, with a forest coverage rate of 23 percent, and a forest carbon storage of 9.19 billion tonnes, according to the white paper.

In 2021, China planted 3.6 million hectares of forest and converted 380,800 hectares of farmland into forest, the National Forestry and Grassland Administration said in a bulletin on March 11. The country plans to plant 6.4 million hectares of trees and grass this year.

To support the increase of carbon sink capacity in the forestry sector, China Development Bank recently issued loans worth about 114.1 billion yuan (around $17.95 billion) to promote key ecological areas such as the national reserve forest construction and forest quality improvements.

The bank, one of the country's primary policy banks, has supported the cultivation and maintenance of forests covering nearly four million hectares, which are expected to absorb 72 million tonnes of carbon per year after 2030.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-03-31/China-steps-up-tree-planting-efforts-to-reduce-carbon-emissions-18QrTqA6rHq/index.html

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgtn-china-steps-up-tree-planting-efforts-to-reduce-carbon-emissions-301515077.html

SOURCE CGTN

Recommended Stories

  • Clovis Oncology to seek FDA approval for ovarian cancer drug as a maintenance therapy

    Shares of Clovis Oncology Inc. soared 40.0% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company said its drug, Rubraca, improved survival when used as a maintenance treatment for women with ovarian cancer. The data comes from a double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase 3 clinical trial that enrolled 538 women. Clovis said it plans to seek approval for Rubraca in the E.U. and the U.S. this year as first-line maintenance treatment for women with advanced ovarian cancer regardless of their biomarker s

  • AMD stock falls on Barclays downgrade

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses AMD stock after Barclays downgraded the shares.

  • AMD Stock Slides After Barclays Downgrade, Price Target Cut

    "We would rather move to the sidelines until we have better clarity" on the pressures facing AMD, Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis said Thursday.

  • UiPath tops earnings estimates, stock plunges on forecast

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses fourth quarter earnings for UiPath.&nbsp;

  • 10 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 10 EV penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip reading about the EV industry, its growth in 2021, and major players in the industry, go directly to 5 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now. The EV Market and Government Initiatives For It According to the Electric […]

  • Why Vector Group Stock Rallied Nearly 18% at the Open Today

    Shares of the tobacco and real estate company took off after a Wall Street analyst changed their view on the company.

  • Putin vows to cut gas supply tomorrow unless Europe pays in roubles - live updates

    Young Russians mourn the loss of a Western lifestyle as a new iron curtain rises Olaf Scholz plays high stakes game of chicken over Putin's gas FTSE 100 dips 0.2pc Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: The German economic miracle no longer exists Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • AMD Turns Lower on Fundamental Downgrade: Key Price Levels to Watch

    Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by a sell-side firm Thursday and the stock is trading lower on the day. In this daily bar chart of AMD, below, we can see that the shares had traded a few days above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages but gapped down below both of these averages Thursday. Trading volume has been heavier than average the past two months and the daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been steady in March.

  • Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost

    The SECURE Act 2.0 — a follow up to the 2019 bill that made myriad changes to the way Americans save for retirement — passed in the House this week, meaning that if it gets approved by the Senate it … Continue reading → The post Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Down Over 30%, 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Are Compelling Buys for April

    One of my personal favorite examples is when Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) began buying Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock in 2016. Apple was a powerhouse and a relatively obvious investment. Since Berkshire began buying Apple on May 16, 2016, Apple stock is up a staggering 644%.

  • Galaxy Digital Announces 2021 Financial Results

    Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy Digital" the "Company" or "GDH Ltd.") today released financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 for both itself and Galaxy Digital Holdings LP (the "Partnership" or "GDH LP").

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Are Poised for a Rebound

    We all know how the stock market started out 2022 with a sudden reversal of last year’s bull run. By the end of February, it was clear that stocks had entered correction territory; the sell-off was broad-based, across all segments of the market. But is the sell-off over? There are indications that may be the case. Since bottoming out on March 14, the market has staged a strong rebound, and year-to-date is no longer in correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 10% in that period, and the NASDAQ, wh

  • Vertex Continues Its Meteoric Run After Its Opioid Alternative Scores In A Key Test

    Vertex announced promising test results for its opioid alternative on Thursday, sending VRTX stock deeper into breakout territory.

  • What President Biden releasing oil from reserves may mean for gas prices

    Goldman Sachs weighs in on a potential oil reserve release and what it could mean for the markets.

  • Why Geron's Shares Rose 23.4% on Wednesday

    Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Geron (NASDAQ: GERN) saw its shares jump 23.4% on Wednesday. Geron was last this high on Nov. 15, and it has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The stock jumped on the type of news that ordinarily might make it fall -- the company announced it was making a public offering of common stock to raise money.

  • Here's How to Ride the Wave With Lithium Manufacturer Livent

    LTHM is ahead of other lithium names to the point where it could hit a serious, sustained stride of growth.

  • Home Depot Hikes Its Dividend: Should You Buy the Stock?

    Even with the economic reopening, the home improvement retailer's fundamentals are still robust.

  • Baidu Stock Drops. It’s One of 5 Stocks Added to the SEC’s Delisting Watchlist.

    U.S. regulators add the Chinese search giant to its growing list of companies that could be removed from U.S. stock exchanges.

  • Walgreens Earnings Top Estimates but Its Outlook Is Crushing the Stock

    Walgreens Boots Alliance tumbled Thursday after investors were disappointed by the drugstore chain’s unchanged fiscal-year guidance. Walgreens (ticker: WBA) reiterated its outlook for low-single digits growth in adjusted per-share earnings for the fiscal year ending in August. “The key consideration in relation to the unchanged outlook is what this suggests for FY23 with F2H22 implying a~30% year over year decline in EPS,” said analyst A.J. Rice of Credit Suisse.

  • Bill extending 401(k) withdrawals and boosting auto-enrollment in retirement accounts passes House

    Americans may have more help in the fight to save for retirement after House passes bipartisan retirement legislation.