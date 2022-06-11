U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,900.86
    -116.96 (-2.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,392.79
    -880.00 (-2.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,340.02
    -414.20 (-3.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,800.28
    -50.57 (-2.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.47
    -1.04 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.50
    +20.70 (+1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    +0.11 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0526
    -0.0094 (-0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    +0.1120 (+3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2309
    -0.0189 (-1.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4200
    +0.0420 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,554.97
    -611.82 (-2.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    626.44
    -26.16 (-4.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,317.52
    -158.69 (-2.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.29
    -422.24 (-1.49%)
     

CGTN: China strives to balance dynamic COVID-19 control and economic growth

·3 min read

BEIJING, June 11, 2022 /CNW/ -- Under a people-centered development philosophy, China prioritizes people's lives and health as the country is still pursuing a dynamic approach to ensure both epidemic control and social, economic development.

Beijing has continued to fine-tune its anti-COVID-19 approach, making it even more scientifically sound, precise and effective, so as to minimize the impact of the pandemic on economic and social development.

During President Xi Jinping's latest inspection in southwest China's Sichuan Province, he called for efforts in overcoming difficulties in economic development while stressing that the dynamic zero-COVID-19 approach must be unswervingly upheld.

President Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, started his inspection on Wednesday, and visited the cities of Meishan and Yibin.

Promoting green agricultural development

Promoting agricultural modernization was highlighted when Xi visited the village of Yongfeng. Relying on the advantages of the rice industry and technology, the village has built the largest pilot test base of new rice varieties in the province.

After learning about local efforts to advance high-standard farmland development, boost grain production and promote rural revitalization, Xi said efforts are needed to strengthen the application and training of modern agricultural science and technology and actively develop green, ecological and efficient agriculture.

"Chinese people have the confidence to keep the rice bowl firmly in our own hands," he said, adding that it is important to ensure food security, particularly grain production.

Protecting ecological environment in Yangtze River basin

Protecting the ecological environment was another focus during Xi's inspection tour.

Protecting the ecological environment of the Yangtze River basin is the prerequisite for promoting high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, said Xi when he visited Sanjiangkou, where the Jinsha and Minjiang rivers converge into the Yangtze River.

The Yangtze River Economic Belt covers nine provinces and two municipalities, accounting for over 40 percent of the country's population and economic aggregate.

China's top leadership has called for efforts to turn the economic belt into the country's focus for green development, the major artery for a smooth "dual circulation" of domestic and international markets, and the main force spearheading high-quality economic development.

Ensuring people's normal life and production 

During the inspection, Xi also called for measures to facilitate employment of college graduates, promote scientific and technological innovation in enterprises, and enhance the country's capacity for independent innovation.

The president was deeply concerned about the rescue and treatment of the people injured in the magnitude-6.1 earthquake in Ya'an of Sichuan on June 1.

He urged local authorities to make appropriate arrangements for residents affected by the quake, ensure the supply of daily necessities and make plans for recovery and reconstruction.

Speaking of recent floods and geological disasters in some parts of China, he called for early contingency preparations to safeguard people's lives and property. He also demanded swift rescue efforts after disasters to minimize casualties and loss of property.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-06-09/Xi-Jinping-inspects-southwestern-Chinese-city-of-Yibin-1aIZLohONTG/index.html

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgtn-china-strives-to-balance-dynamic-covid-19-control-and-economic-growth-301566161.html

SOURCE CGTN

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/11/c7337.html

Recommended Stories

  • Compass Mining: Bringing Bitcoin Mining to the Masses

    In this segment of "Crypto Gadgets & Gear," live from Consensus 2022 in Austin, host Jenn Sanasie sits down with Jameson Nunney of Compass Mining who brought mining equipment to the CoinDesk TV set. Compass Mining makes carbon-zero bitcoin mining hardware they say is designed to make mining hassle-free. The two discuss environmental impacts, regulations of bitcoin mining and how Compass is trying to support the Bitcoin network's security.

  • Noteworthy Unveils Groundbreaking Physical Cryptonotes at Consensus 2022

    Noteworthy has unveiled physical "crypto notes" that represent bitcoin and other digital currencies. Co-founder Peter Vessenes breaks down the logistics and significance behind the groundbreaking moment.

  • Hivemapper CEO on Building a Mapping Economy on Web 3

    Crypto-enabled mapping startup Hivemapper raised $18 million in April to create the world's first decentralized mapping network. Hivemapper co-founder and CEO Ariel Seidman discusses the need for maps on Web3 and the importance of user protection.

  • Edward Snowden on the Long Road to Internet Privacy

    Edward Snowden, Freedom of Press president speaks at Consensus 2022 in Austin, Texas. Moderator: CoinDesk Executive Editor Marc Hochstein

  • Metasill: NFT Displays With Verification

    Metasill makes digital frames that can display NFTs that are verified on the owner's digital wallet. Hannah Lin, Metasill's marketing director, explains how tangible NFT frames work and how they bridge the gap between the physical and the digital world.

  • Tucker Carlson Thinks This Was the ‘Most Disturbing’ Part of Jan. 6

    Fox NewsAs the House committee investigating Jan. 6 held its first night of televised hearings on Thursday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed that the “most disturbing” part of that day wasn’t the violent mob of Trump supporters assaulting officers and illegally interrupting the democratic process over a lie, but rather Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) telling Capitol police to use their guns to protect the Capitol and those rightfully in it.“I think the most disturbing moment a year and a half lat

  • Facing record inflation, Biden chides Exxon, oil companies for profits

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday accused the U.S. oil industry, and Exxon Mobil Corp in particular, of capitalizing on a supply shortage to fatten profits after a report showed inflation surging to a new 40-year record. U.S. consumer inflation accelerated in May https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/soaring-gasoline-food-prices-boost-us-consumer-inflation-may-2022-06-10 as gasoline prices hit a record high and the cost of food soared, leading to the largest annual increase in four decades. Biden, who came into office vowing to reduce U.S. dependence on fossil fuels, said on Friday he was hoping to speed up oil production, which is expected to hit record highs in the United States next year.

  • A 100-year-old quote from a legendary economist explains why Americans are so angry about inflation. Lenin agreed

    "There is no subtler, no surer means of overturning the existing basis of society," John Maynard Keynes wrote.

  • Stocks sink again as hot inflation reading triggers market shock waves: What investors need to know

    'There's really nowhere to hide' from stagflation, says a Beam Capital Management portfolio manager.

  • Edward Snowden Says Use Crypto, Don't Invest in It

    Edward Snowden, whistleblower and president of the the Freedom of the Press Foundation, sees more value in cryptocurrencies in their use, saying he doesn't encourage people putting their money into crypto as an investment.

  • US Chemical Safety Board Chair Resigns Citing Lost Confidence

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of a federal safety agency that investigates major industrial accidents has submitted her resignation, according to a letter seen by Bloomberg.Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenGen Z, Millennials and Gen X All Basically Agree on WFHEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerTrump’s Air Force One Deal Pains the Pentagon, Not Just BoeingKathe

  • Yellen’s humility on inflation is refreshing: Former FDIC chair

    Former FDIC Chair Sheila Bair writes that was refreshing that in a recent CNN interview, Janet Yellen, the first female U.S. Treasury Secretary, said that she had been wrong in her early predictions that inflation would be transitory.

  • What Wall Street is saying about May's shocking inflation report

    Inflation rose 8.6% in May, marking the quickest pace of price increases across the U.S. economy in 40 years. Here's what Wall Street is saying about Friday's data.

  • Russian war fever cools as scores of dead Russian marines arrive in occupied Crimea — Graty editor-in-chief

    After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the occupied Crimea witnessed an inflow of corpses, and the war resistance movement intensified in the region, Anton Naumlyuk, editor-in-chief of judicial media Graty, told Radio NV.

  • Russia-Ukraine war: 'That grain needs to get out,' former NATO Supreme Allied Commander says

    The world is "edging into serious global food security issues" as the Russia-Ukraine war drags on, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Admiral James Stavridis told Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer.

  • Rewarding Putin for invading

    Should we let him partition Ukraine so he’s not humiliated?

  • Insurrectionists Complain About Being 'Profiled' In Scathing 'Daily Show' Sketch

    "We can be profiled and misjudged anytime just trying to overthrow a free and fair election," a "Trump supporter" says in the bit.

  • Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war

    Ukrainian and British officials warned Saturday that Russian forces are relying on weapons able to cause mass casualties as they try to make headway in capturing eastern Ukraine and fierce, prolonged fighting depletes resources on both sides. Russian bombers have likely been launching heavy 1960s-era anti-ship missiles in Ukraine, the U.K. Defense Ministry said. Russia is likely using the 5.5-tonne (6.1-ton) anti-ship missiles because it is running short of more precise modern missiles, the British ministry said.

  • Occupiers dont have time to export their "Cargo 200" from Ukraine - call intercepted by the Security Service of Ukraine

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - SATURDAY, 11 JUNE 2022, 15:34 In a telephone conversation intercepted by the Security Service of Ukraine, Russians talked about the funeral of a soldier they both knew, and said that "Cargo 200" [the military code for dead soldiers] is lying in the open for several days because the Russian army does not have time to take the corpses away.

  • Ukraine Latest: EU to Stand ‘Shoulder to Shoulder’ With Kyiv

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenGen Z, Millennials and Gen X All Basically Agree on WFHEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerTrump’s Air Force One Deal Pains the Pentagon, Not Just BoeingEuropean Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Kyiv and said Ukraine is making progress on its bid to eventually join the European Union. While c