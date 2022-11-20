U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,965.34
    +18.78 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,745.69
    +199.37 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,146.06
    +1.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,849.73
    +10.61 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.11
    -1.53 (-1.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.00
    -11.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    20.98
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0320
    -0.0046 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    +0.0430 (+1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1896
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.3250
    +0.0790 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,690.80
    +96.82 (+0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.37
    -3.71 (-0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.52
    +38.98 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,899.77
    -30.80 (-0.11%)
     

CGTN: China urges faster digital, green development among APEC members

·4 min read

BEIJING, Nov. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital economy and green development have become major trends in global economic and social transformation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged on Friday for all APEC members to enhance economic and technical cooperation, speed up coordinated digital and green development.

With a combined population of 2.9 billion, the 21 APEC economies account for over 60 percent of the world's total gross domestic product (GDP) and about half of its trade. The region's status is globally significant, and achieving coordinated digital and green development is of vital importance.

Relationship between digital and green economy

Digitalization and green growth are interdependent and mutually reinforcing, Wang Song, an official at the Office of the Cyberspace Administration of China, said at a press conference on November 7.

Wang made the remark when introducing a white paper titled "Jointly Build a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace," which was issued by China's State Council Information Office. The paper called for "joint efforts to coordinate the transformation towards digitalization and green growth."

Digital technology plays an increasingly prominent role in promoting the green economy, Wang added. It is estimated that by 2030, industries in China will reduce carbon emissions by 12.1 billion tonnes thanks to advancements in digital technologies, Wang said.

China and other APEC members cooperating on digital economy

China has made the development of the digital economy a national strategy.

The scale of China's digital economy has ranked second in the world for years, according to the State Council in a report submitted to the National People's Congress Standing Committee for review on November 28.

Steady progress has also been made in cooperation on the digital economy among China and other APEC economies.

China's Alibaba Group and the Thailand government signed an agreement in April 2018 in Bangkok which saw the two sides cooperate in e-commerce, digital logistics, tourism and personnel training.

The company in May 2022 launched a data center in Thailand to bolster local businesses' digital innovation capabilities, according to China's Ministry of Commerce.

The Philippines and Australia, have also cooperated with Alibaba in retail and logistics, finance and fintechs, digital entertainment and public enterprise services, said the company.

Cooperation in digital payment has also been strengthened. China Unicom said in November that more than six million UnionPay cards have been issued in Southeast Asia since the beginning of this year, an increase of 40 percent year on year.

So far, over 40 million UnionPay cards have been issued in 10 ASEAN countries, among which seven are APEC members.

China's green development

Green growth provides a practical and flexible approach for achieving sustainable development of the world economy.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China included a call for the country to accelerate the transition to a model of green development, boost green and low-carbon industries, and promote green and low-carbon ways of production and life.

China aims to peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and to achieve carbon neutrality before 2060.

The country's national carbon market covers about 4.5 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, making it the largest globally after one year's operation, said Zhao Yingmin, head of the Chinese delegation to the 27th session of the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change on November 8 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

China's biggest maker of electric and hybrid cars, BYD, signed an agreement in September with Thailand's industrial estate developer WHA Group to build a new electric vehicle (EV) factory in the country with a planned annual production capacity of 150,000 units.

With an aim to grow its EV market in hope of establishing 30 percent of its auto production as EV based, Thailand has introduced a new round of investment and promotion policies to encourage investment in the whole industrial chain of electric vehicles this year, according to the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade in February.

BYD's entry into Thailand will help its auto industry move closer to that goal, as well as help the country become a global hub for EV manufacturing, said WHA's co-founder and chairman Jareeporn Jarukornsakul.

The automaker hoped its EV technology will contribute to the country's EV industry, said Liu Xueliang, the general manager of BYD Asia-Pacific Auto Sales Division.

China has urged its businesses to integrate green development throughout the overseas investment and cooperation, according to a guideline issued by China's Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of Ecology and Environment in 2021.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-11-20/China-urges-faster-digital-green-development-among-APEC-members-1f5mSw5e1ri/index.html

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgtn-china-urges-faster-digital-green-development-among-apec-members-301683374.html

SOURCE CGTN

Recommended Stories

  • Murkowski trolls Alaska Senate challenger as she takes lead in first-place votes

    Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) trolled her Republican opponent Kelly Tshibaka after she took a lead in the first-place votes for the state’s Senate race. Alaska’s ranked-choice voting system means voters ranked the candidates from first place to last. A candidate must win a majority of first-place votes to win outright without additional rounds being needed.…

  • Musk Says Trump Will Be Reinstated on Twitter After Poll Win

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said he will allow Donald Trump’s Twitter account to be restored after users on the social media website voted 52% to 48% to allow the former president’s return. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentMusk Says Trump Will Be Reinstated on Twitter After Poll WinCOP27 Poised for Deal After Breakthrough on Climate PaymentsElizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Years for Theranos FraudTrump Cites Twitter ‘Problems,’ Says He’ll Stick t

  • Democracy on the line: This is the Supreme Court case that frightens me the most

    “I am very worried,” writes UC Berkeley Law School Dean Erwin Chemerinsky. | Opinion

  • Twitter outages spike after Musk shuts offices

    The number of data outages reported on Twitter soared by nearly 1,800pc in the nine hours after Elon Musk ordered the temporary closure of the company's offices.

  • Recession Dangers Augur New Era of Policy Trade-Offs: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- A new snapshot of the global economy’s weakening growth and persistent inflation will arrive in the coming week, just as surveys reveal headwinds for manufacturers from the US to Europe and Japan.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentMusk Says Trump Will Be Reinstated on Twitter After Poll WinCOP27 Poised for Deal After Breakthrough on Climate PaymentsElizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Years for Theranos FraudTrump Cites Twitter ‘Probl

  • Fed’s Collins says all increments of rate hikes should be considered in December

    Boston Fed President Susan Collins expects the central bank to hike interest rates next month but the size of the move should be debated.

  • This World Cup Fan Village is Beginning to Look a Lot Like Fyre Fest 2.0

    With 1.2 million people traveling to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup, a large fan village still resembles a construction site

  • Ukraine Latest: NATO Says Russian Jets Flew Close to Its Ships

    (Bloomberg) -- NATO’s Allied Maritime Command said Friday that two Russian warplanes had flown within 300 feet of its ships in the Baltic Sea.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentMusk Says Trump Will Be Reinstated on Twitter After Poll WinCOP27 Poised for Deal After Breakthrough on Climate PaymentsElizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Years for Theranos FraudTrump Cites Twitter ‘Problems,’ Says He’ll Stick to Own PlatformA Swedish investigation into ru

  • Elon Musk Reinstates Donald Trump’s Twitter Account After Online Poll

    The move broadens the former president’s potential reach days after he declared another run for the White House.

  • Louisiana Guard fires brigade commander over ‘inappropriate’ texts

    The move came after an investigation, a state spokesperson confirmed.

  • Humbled Central Bankers Scale Back Their Ambitions

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- Once seen as the world’s go-to ­economic crisis fighters, central bankers are now desperately trying to contain a problem they allowed to happen: inflation. That’s eroded their credibility in the eyes of investors and society at large.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentMusk Says Trump Will Be Reinstated on Twitter After Poll WinCOP27 Poised for Deal After Breakthrough on Climate PaymentsElizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Yea

  • Musk restores Trump's Twitter account after online poll

    Elon Musk reinstated Donald Trump’s account on Twitter on Saturday, reversing a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden’s election victory. Musk made the announcement in the evening after holding a poll that asked Twitter users to click “yes” or “no” on whether Trump's account should be restored. Previously, Musk had said Twitter would establish new procedures and a “content moderation council" before making decisions to restore suspended accounts.

  • Germany plans to tighten rules for firms highly dependent on China - document

    Germany's foreign ministry plans to tighten the rules for companies deeply exposed to China, making them disclose more information and possibly conduct stress tests for geopolitical risks, a confidential draft document seen by Reuters said. The proposed measures are part of a new business strategy towards China being drawn up by Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government as it seeks to reduce its dependency on Asia's economic superpower. "The aim is to change the incentive structure for German companies with market economy instruments so that reducing export dependency is more attractive," said the document, singling out the chemicals and car industries.

  • Homeless vote in Portland, Oregon, delayed in angry meeting

    City Council members in Portland, Oregon, pushed back a vote on a disputed budget measure that would finance the construction of designated camping areas for homeless people after residents expressed strong opposition during public testimony. Mayor Ted Wheeler has proposed allocating $27 million of the city's budget to build a network of large, outdoor sites where homeless people would be allowed to camp. A camping ban would phase in once six designated camping areas have been built over 18 months.

  • Mitch McConnell votes against interracial marriages bill despite being in interracial marriage

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has voted against the Respect for Marriage Act, which includes the protection of interracial marriages, despite being married to former U.S. Secretary for Transportation Elaine Chao, who is Taiwanese American. McConnell, who was recently re-elected as leader of the Senate GOP on Wednesday, is married to Chao, who previously made history as the first woman of Asian heritage to be elected to a presidential cabinet. The Respect for Marriage Act was created to repeal the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act, which federally defined marriage between one man and one woman.

  • Retirees In These 12 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Checks

    Many, if not most, people would agree that Social Security benefits are not enough to live on. After all, benefits only deliver an average of about 40% of pre-retirement income for medium earners and about 27% for maximum earners. The average monthly Social Security benefit was recently just about $1,666 -- roughly $20,000 per year.

  • Biden to meet with Ford CEO, UAW Friday on economy

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday will meet on the economy with business and labor leaders, including the chief executives of Ford Motor Co, Kaiser Permanente and Carrier Global Corp and the United Auto Workers union's president, a White House official said. The White House meeting, which will be in-person and virtual, will also include the presidents of the Service Employees International Union and United Food and Commercial Workers union, the official said.

  • New Information Reveals Donald Trump Posted Classified Satellite Imagery on Twitter as President

    Declassified documents confirm former President Donald Trump illegally posted a satellite image of a failed rocket launch in Iran on Twitter in 2019. The image showed a rocket that exploded on a launch pad after country officials unsuccessfully tried to launch a satellite. Trump reportedly published the image to seemingly prove the U.S. was not involved in the incident.

  • Unprofitable public companies gambled more than $200 million in California, and lost big

    Public companies thought they had the key to writing laws in the Golden State. They gambled in the recent primary election for the world's fifth-largest economy

  • China’s COVID-19 restrictions hit historic Beijing theater

    Performances have been suspended at one of Beijing's oldest and most renowned theaters as part of a new wave of shop and restaurant closures in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the Chinese capital.