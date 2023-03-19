U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,916.64
    -43.64 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,861.98
    -384.57 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.51
    -86.76 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,725.89
    -45.35 (-2.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.34
    -2.01 (-2.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,993.70
    +70.70 (+3.68%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    +1.06 (+4.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0671
    +0.0053 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    -0.1900 (-5.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2174
    +0.0063 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8030
    -1.7820 (-1.33%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,131.95
    -508.85 (-1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    593.46
    +21.44 (+3.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,335.40
    -74.63 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,333.79
    +323.18 (+1.20%)
     

CGTN: China's vision of community with shared future for mankind builds global consensus

PR Newswire
·4 min read

BEIJING, March 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since it began operating in December 2021, the China-Laos Railway, a flagship Belt and Road cooperation project, has brought great benefits to the people of Laos and opened up a new path for the nation's development and prosperity.

"Laos and China joined hands to build the railway, develop and deepen our friendship, and also developed our economy in Laos, especially cargo transportation," said Pansay Yiayengva, a conductor at the railway station in the Lao capital Vientiane.

Bearing in mind that "no person or country can thrive in isolation," China champions an open economy and promotes balanced, inclusive and sustainable growth to enable the world to share development opportunities.

Pledging efforts to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, Chinese President Xi Jinping said China's development benefits the world and China cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world, when addressing the closing meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress on March 13.

Win-win cooperation

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) proposed by Xi in 2013 has become one of the most popular international platforms for global cooperation.

Within the BRI's framework, Indonesia's intercity Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway, the first of its kind in the ASEAN region, has started trial operations.

Also, Cambodia's first-ever Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway, Croatia's Peljesac Bridge and Pakistan's Karot Hydropower project are in operation.

"I hope there will be more opportunities to cooperate with China," said former Croatian President Ivo Josipovic.

Besides, China has established various platforms to reach overseas companies, such as the China International Import Expo (CIIE), the China International Consumer Products Expo and the China International Fair for Trade in Services.

Data from the Ministry of Commerce shows that at last November's CIIE, tentative deals worth $73.52 billion were reached for one-year purchases of goods and services, up 3.9 percent year on year.

The fifth CIIE attracted enterprises from 127 countries and regions, as well as 69 national governments and international organizations.

At the CIIE, Xi announced a series of measures, including advancing the construction of pilot free trade zones and the Hainan Free Trade Port, further trimming the negative lists for foreign investment, and expanding the liberation of telecommunications, healthcare and other sectors.

"Today, the CIIE has become a showcase of China's new development paradigm, a platform for high-standard opening up, and a public good for the whole world," Xi said at the opening ceremony of the fifth CIIE.

For a better world

On various occasions in the past decade, the Chinese president has underlined joint efforts to forge a new model of international relations, which features mutual respect, equity and justice, and win-win cooperation, and building a community with a shared future for mankind.

China has been working together with the rest of the world to safeguard true multilateralism, maintain stable global supply chains, facilitate free trade and investment, and pursue green and low-carbon development.

China's vision is "based on the desire for broad, inclusive international cooperation," said Oleg Timofeev, an associate professor at the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia.

China is a major troop contributor and the second-largest financial contributor to UN peacekeeping operations, and has set up an 8,000-strong peacekeeping standby force.

What's more, China is helping many African countries, such as Mozambique, develop modern agriculture with the help of the China-developed BeiDou Navigation Satellite System and unmanned equipment.

At the opening ceremony of CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-Level Meeting on March 15, Xi proposed the Global Civilization Initiative, calling for respect for diversity of civilizations, advocating the common values of humanity, highly valuing the inheritance and innovation of civilizations, and jointly advocating robust international people-to-people exchanges and cooperation.

As Xi said at the opening ceremony of the B20 Summit in 2016, "All countries, big or small, strong or weak, rich or poor, must treat each other as equals. We need to help each other achieve sound development as we work to ensure our own development. The world will be a better place only when everyone is better off."

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-03-19/China-s-community-with-shared-future-vision-builds-global-consensus-1ii73Gd590Q/index.html

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgtn-chinas-vision-of-community-with-shared-future-for-mankind-builds-global-consensus-301775623.html

SOURCE CGTN

Recommended Stories

  • Slovakia to Send 13 MiG Jet Fighters to Ukraine Ahead of Counteroffensive

    The move, a day after Poland pledged to supply four MiGs, marks a significant boost in support for Kyiv as it builds up for a counteroffensive against Russia’s invading forces.

  • Russia will extend Ukraine grain deal for 60 days — not 120

    On the eve of the expiration of a deal enabling Ukraine to export grain, the United Nations’ humanitarian chief on Friday called its extension crucial to ensuring global food supplies and keeping prices from spiraling as they did after Russia’s invasion of its smaller neighbor. Russia’s U.N. ambassador reiterated that Moscow is ready to extend the deal — but only for 60 days, just half the 120 days in the agreement. Russian envoy Vassily Nebenzia’s briefing to the U.N. Security Council, reiterating what a Russian delegation told senior U.N. officials at a meeting in Geneva on Monday, reinforced the Kremlin’s insistence on reducing the duration of the deal to hold out for changes on how the package is working.

  • Ukraine Grain Deal Is Extended; Russian Drones Downed

    Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the U.N. agreed to extend a deal to allow shipments of Ukrainian grain, as Moscow launched a fresh wave of attack drones.

  • Xi to Visit Russia For First Time Since Putin’s Invasion of Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese leader Xi Jinping is making his first state visit to Russia since it invaded Ukraine, in a strong show of support for President Vladimir Putin.Most Read from BloombergWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Crisis Nears Finale as UBS Discussions Heat UpTrump Calls for Protests Over Expected Arrest on NY ChargesMidsize US Banks Ask FDIC to Insure Deposits for Two YearsCredit Suisse Investment Bank Said a Key Sticking Point in TalksXi will be

  • US and other Western nations wary of Xi's trip to Moscow

    Washington and other Western capitals reacted warily on Friday to the announcement of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Russia next week, with the US "deeply concerned" Beijing could try to pose as a peacemaker by promoting an immediate ceasefire in the war in Ukraine. Both Beijing and the Kremlin confirmed on Friday that Xi will make a state visit to Russia from Monday to Wednesday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. It will be Xi's first foreign trip since he secured an unprec

  • The US Senate is taking quick steps to keep India on its side

    Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, the US seems to be intent on strengthening ties with India, an increasingly key democratic ally of the West.

  • Japan, German leaders agree to strengthen ties, supply chain

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday held the first round of government consultations in Tokyo and agreed to strengthen economic and defense ties to better cope with China's growing influence and global security concerns. Kishida told a joint news conference after the talks that the sides agreed to strengthen supply chains in minerals, semiconductors, batteries and other strategic areas, in order to “counter economic coercion, state-led attempts to illegally acquire technology and non-market practices,” apparently referring to China.

  • Sharon Stone: I lost half my fortune in banking crisis

    As one of Hollywood’s most famous femme fatales, Sharon Stone has regularly played the part of the glamorous and seductive woman who lures unsuspecting men to rack and ruin.

  • Market bottom may be near, according to Michael Burry. Here are 2 stocks that may have already bottomed

    Savvy investors can win on their trades whether the market goes up or down, and no one knows this better than Michael Burry. Burry, whose successes in profiting from the financial crisis of 2008 were featured in the book and film The Big Short, has turned his eye to historical analogies, and is hinting at reasons for optimism in today’s environment following last week’s collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Referring back to the October bank panic of 1907, Burry notes certain similarities with today’

  • If the Feds fail to find big banks to buy SVB and Signature, the likeliest buyers are the one group they don’t want to sell to

    The FDIC is still trying to sell the bank, which is having trouble finding a buyer.

  • Costco Promises One Change People Will Hate (And Another Some Will Love)

    The membership-based warehouse club has said that two major moves are coming that stockholders will love (members won't).

  • What’s Going on With First Republic Bank?

    First Republic Bank shares have been hit hard over the past week following the failures of two large U.S. regional banks, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. What happened to First Republic Bank? First Republic was one of the banks to be swept up in the contagion that followed the March 10 failure of Silicon Valley Bank, because of some similarities including their size, their largely wealthy client base and the largely uninsured nature of their deposit bases.

  • Elon Musk Sends Cryptic Message About the Banking Crisis

    The crisis of confidence in the banking system continues to intensify, despite rescue plans for banks that are showing signs of weakness. Silicon Valley Bank, a major player in financing tech and biotech startups as well as small businesses, collapsed on March 10 after a run by depositors who were worried about losing all their funds in the event of a bankruptcy. Regulators also had to close Signature Bank in New York on March 12, after another bank run.

  • Regional Banks: Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful With This ETF

    Many investors know that Warren Buffett says to be greedy when others are fearful. Well, right now, there’s plenty of fear in the banking sector, especially when it comes to regional banks. However, it can be hard to heed that advice in real time when you’re worried about a stock going to zero like Silicon Valley Bank or Signature Bank. Here’s where ETFs like the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) come in handy. The Appeal of Using an ETF in a Storm Investors can use ETFs like the SPDR

  • Mark Zuckerberg Quietly Buries the Metaverse

    The metaverse is dead. The metaverse was supposed to be the Next Big Thing for the social-media tycoon, who in 2021 went so far as to rename his empire -- created from Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp -- as Meta Platforms . Simply put, the metaverse is an immersive virtual world in which we are supposed to interact with each other using specialized glasses and virtual-reality headsets.

  • Doug DeMuro talks ‘Cars & Bids,’ Tesla’s competition, and why ‘analog’ cars are the next big bet

    If you love cars, and you watch a lot of YouTube, then you know Doug DeMuro. DeMuro has reviewed cars and written about the auto industry for some time now, but his real claim to fame stems from his YouTube channel, where his earnest, no frills, in-depth and entertaining car reviews have afforded him a legion of fan. DeMuro’s channel has over 4.6 million subscribers to date, and his more popular videos garner millions of views each. DeMuro’s internet stardom hasn’t kept him from shunning other pursuits, as he dipped his toe into the startup world with his auction site Cars & Bids, which focus on classic cars from the modern era (typically the ‘80s and up).

  • Musk Makes Bold Prediction About the Future of Trump

    The former Republican president said on Saturday that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday in a case involving hush money paid to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president.

  • ‘I feel like a sucker’: I bought stock for $18 after an IPO. The underwriter’s brokerage house had a $30 price target. It fell below $1. How could they get it so wrong?

    A major brokerage house was the underwriter and had a price target of $30 on the stock. Didn’t the analyst, a professional, do due diligence before releasing such a high price target to the public? It seems they put a high price target to generate interest in the IPO.

  • Silicon Valley Bank collapse concerns founders of color

    In the hours after some of Silicon Valley Bank’s biggest customers started pulling out their money, a WhatsApp group of startup founders who are immigrants of color ballooned to more than 1,000 members. One clear theme emerged: a deep concern about the broader impact on startups led by people of color. While Wall Street struggles to contain the banking crisis after the swift demise of SVB — the nation's 16th largest bank and the biggest to fail since the 2008 financial meltdown — industry experts predict it could become even harder for people of color to secure funding or a financial home supporting their startups.

  • Look Out Below: First Republic Stock Seen Headed to $5

    Under a $30 billion rescue package, major banks such as JPMorgan Chase will place deposits in First Republic.