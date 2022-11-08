U.S. markets open in 6 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,803.00
    -12.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,782.00
    -56.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,968.25
    -46.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,807.90
    -6.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.15
    -0.64 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.30
    -8.20 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    20.72
    -0.20 (-0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9998
    -0.0021 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.35
    -0.20 (-0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1476
    -0.0036 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6600
    +0.0850 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,788.25
    -906.55 (-4.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    466.35
    -28.39 (-5.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.99
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,872.11
    +344.47 (+1.25%)
     

CGTN: An up-close and personal look at China's opening up and globalization

·2 min read

BEIJING, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In his report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized "opening up" 29 times. He stresses that China adheres to the right course of economic globalization. It strives to promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation; advance bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation; and boost international macroeconomic policy coordination. It is committed to working with other countries to foster an international environment conducive to development and create new drivers for global growth.

Wang Huiyao, the Director of the Center for China and Globalization, said that for those who have lived through the past half century, globalization is the physical reality that keeps changing the people's lifestyle, a momentum for individuals to change the trajectory of their lives.

From his personal experience, he believes that had there not been China's integration of globalization with reform and opening up, he would have missed all the opportunities towards self-realization, and China have also remained in limbo, without achieving all the progress. He says that overseas studies contributed lifelong values both to his global knowledge and career, given him skills and professional knowledge on how to work internationally, while seeking to collaborate with people of diverse cultural backgrounds.

China's integration into the global system has created great benefits. China's opening-up laid the foundation for poverty alleviation. Since 1978, 770 million rural residents living below the poverty line have been lifted out of poverty. The country realized its poverty reduction goal from the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development a decade ahead of the schedule. It has become the second largest economy in the world and, over the past decade, contributed over 30 percent of global GDP growth.

Today, globalization faces many challenges. Social inequalities, climate change, the pandemics — all of the intricate problems embedded in the process of globalization have transformed into a mighty force to stand against it. Some have blamed China as the saboteur of international order.

But data shows a different story. China is one of the largest contributors to the UN Peace-keeping mission among P5 countries. Since joining the World Trade Organization, China has significantly relaxed market access and reduced the overall level of import tariffs from 15.3 percent to 7.4 percent, fulfilling the "TWO accession" commitments. China has been active in multilateral institutions like the BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The 20th CPC National Congress report has emphasized again and again that China's door will be opened wider and wider, and China will keep on promoting economic globalization. Wang strongly believe that China will continue to open up and to champion globalization.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-11-07/Openness-enables-us-to-move-forward-1ex0zIbKRvG/index.html

SOURCE CGTN

Recommended Stories

  • Leaders push for climate action, fossil tax at UN talks

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — World leaders are making the case for tougher action to tackle global warming Tuesday, as this year's international climate talks in Egypt heard growing calls for fossil fuel companies to help pay for the damage they have helped cause to the planet. United Nations chief Antonio Guterres warned Monday that humanity was on “a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator," urging countries to "cooperate or perish.”

  • Sandinistas complete their political domination of Nicaragua

    The Sandinista National Liberation Front completed its political domination of Nicaragua on Monday as electoral officials said it had won control of all the country's 153 municipalities in elections that critics called unfair. Coming into Sunday’s elections, the party of President Daniel Ortega already controlled 141 of Nicaragua’s municipalities.

  • Their lagoons languishing, precious Spanish wetlands go dry

    DOÑANA NATIONAL PARK, Spain (AP) — Flamingos, herons and fish once filled a freshwater lagoon in southern Spain. The lagoon in the heart of Spain’s Doñana nature reserve is a puddle. The park called “the crown jewel of Spain” may be dying.

  • Residents clash with Chinese authorities over COVID rules

    Police in northeastern China said that seven people have been arrested following a clash between residents and authorities enforcing COVID-19 quarantine restrictions. The violence comes as China reports new cases nationwide, with 2,230 cases reported Tuesday in the southern manufacturing and technology hub of Guangzhou. While the numbers remain relatively low, China has relentlessly pursued its strict “zero-COVID” policy of quarantines, lockdowns and daily or near-daily compulsory testing.

  • Venezuela's bid to save 'diplomat' from US charges takes hit

    For two years, Venezuela's socialist government has fought to extricate from the U.S. criminal justice system an insider businessman it claims was on an ultra-secret mission to ally Iran when he was arrested on a U.S. warrant during a routine fuel stop in Africa. The prosecutors' reply to Saab's motion to dismiss a criminal indictment out of Miami for money laundering raises questions about the time and manner in which Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro purportedly appointed Saab as a special government envoy.

  • Coventry woman returns to resettlement camp 50 years after fleeing Uganda

    Rajna Dattani was one of 40,000 Asians given just 90 days to leave the country by Idi Amin in 1972.

  • Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing

    The Powerball drawing scheduled for Monday, Nov. 7 remains delayed and it's likely that the official results won't be known until Tuesday morning, the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement. The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night because a participating lottery had issues processing sales, officials said. In an emailed statement to queries from The Associated Press, the Multi-State Lottery Association said late Monday that the delay was the result of a participating lottery that needed additional time to process its sales.

  • Twitter Fires More Than 90% of India Staff, Leaving Just a Dozen

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. fired more than 90% of its staff in India over the weekend -- part of global reductions by new owner Elon Musk -- severely depleting its engineering and product staff in a potential growth market.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak Havoc on Global St

  • Silicon Valley Job Cuts Are No Cure-All for Tech’s Falling Stock Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Companies such as Meta Platforms Inc. are waking up to investor demands that they cut costs in the face of a looming recession, but shareholders looking for relief from the relentless tech-stock selloff can only take so much comfort from that. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekHouston Mogul’s $75 Million

  • Why Higher Interest Rates Won’t Solve the Inflation Problem

    Insufficient quantitative tightening and structural labor-market problems threaten to undermine the effectiveness of the Fed’s rate hikes.

  • A Republican Congress wouldn’t reduce inflation. It would be a disaster for most Americans.

    Besides threatening to default on the debt, Republicans have also vowed to cut taxes for the rich and gut Social Security and Medicare for the rest of us.

  • Costco Gets a Downgrade and We Get Back to the Charts

    A sell-side firm downgraded their fundamental opinion on wholesale retailer Costco Wholesale Corp. to "equal weight" from "overweight" (i.e. hold from buy). In our September 22 review of COST we wrote that ".

  • It's an economic quandary and the Fed sees only one way out

    Stocks fell last week, with the S&P 500 declining by 3.3%. The index is now up 5.4% from its October 12 closing low of 3,577.03 and down 21.3% from its January 3 closing high of 4,796.56.

  • What could midterm election mean for your money? History shows stocks like division.

    Stocks usually rise after midterm elections, especially if a divided government results. But some warn nothing about the economy is typical this year.

  • How do I prepare for a recession if I’m struggling to pay for rent, food and utilities?

    If you're stressed about finances, you're not alone. But there are small ways even low- to moderate-income people can protect themselves.

  • All that recession talk could be overblown: Morning Brief

    What to watch on Monday, November 7, 2022.

  • No-boom, no-bust economy dogs Democrats in U.S. midterm elections

    And people have soured on President Joe Biden despite all of that. Midterm elections on Tuesday could hamstring the Democratic president with a Republican-controlled Congress, and opinion polls and public sentiment surveys suggest that a gloomy mood around economic issues is pushing voters in that direction. It is a fact of American politics that the party in the White House struggles in the congressional races held every two years between presidential contests.

  • Philippines' unemployment hits new low since start of pandemic

    The Philippines' unemployment rate in September fell to a new low since the COVID-19 pandemic began, highlighting more green shoots of recovery as the country fully reopens its domestic economy. The unemployment rate eased for a third month in a row to hit 5% in September, the statistics agency said on Tuesday, which bodes well for third quarter growth. "The recent survey results show the gains of the full reopening of our economy," Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said in a statement.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally, dollar slips as sentiment favors risk assets

    Equity markets rose and the dollar slid on Monday as investors embraced the idea that China may ease COVID restrictions and burnished hopes the U.S. economy is slowing enough to allow the Federal Reserve to ease its aggressive hiking of interest rates. Markets looked past both data showing Chinese exports and imports unexpectedly contracted in October as China grapples with COVID-19 curbs and the likelihood the U.S. consumer price index on Thursday will show inflation remains high. U.S. stocks rallied as investors weighed the outcome of Tuesday's mid-term elections.

  • Depressed stocks spur explosive growth in China onshore bond funds

    A turbulent stock market and easy monetary conditions have made bond funds in mainland China the most preferred investment this year, and possibly the best-performing asset in the region. Chinese public bond funds' total assets under management (AUM) grew 27% from January to September to a record high of 5.19 trillion yuan ($717.07 billion), data from the Asset Management Association of China (AMAC) showed. Shanghai-based Colight Asset Management, one of the largest private bond funds in mainland China, saw its AUM expand by about 60% this year, reaching 20 billion yuan.