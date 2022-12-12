U.S. markets open in 8 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,933.25
    -3.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,493.00
    -5.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,556.75
    -13.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,796.20
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.64
    +0.62 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.60
    -12.10 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    -0.20 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0520
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.83
    +0.54 (+2.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2227
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0240
    +0.4740 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,944.65
    -245.50 (-1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    396.96
    -9.29 (-2.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.63
    +4.46 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,833.57
    -67.44 (-0.24%)
     

CGTN: Deepening China-Arab energy cooperation born of win-win scenarios

·2 min read

BEIJING, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arab countries located at the junction of Asia, Africa and Europe are universally renowned for their unique geographic location and abundant energy reserves.

(PRNewsfoto/CGTN)
(PRNewsfoto/CGTN)

Energy cooperation, one of the main components of the China-Arab partnership, has steadily developed in recent years, with a deepening relationship born of numerous win-win achievements.

Seventy percent of China's oil supplies are imported. In 2021, China imported 265 million tonnes of crude oil from Arab countries, accounting for 51.6 percent of the national total.

To date, more than 200 large-scale cooperation projects in energy and infrastructure have been implemented, benefiting nearly 2 billion people.

China-Arab new-energy cooperation

The Middle East has the highest sunlight exposure rate in the world, with Saudi Arabia being the world's largest wind photovoltaic base.

The countries in the region are pursuing energy diversification through large-scale new energy projects. Last March, Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its five-year commitment to convert half of its total energy to renewable sources by 2030.

This could lay a solid foundation for China-Middle East cooperation, as Chinese companies dominate key solar panel manufacturing stages.

China is Saudi Arabia's largest trading partner, and the latter is China's most important energy supplier and largest trading partner in the West Asia and Africa region.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, trade between the two reached $87.31 billion in 2021, up 30.1 percent year on year.

China-Qatar 27-year LNG deal

In the energy field, Qatar is the world's top Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) exporter.

While all eyes were on the opening ceremony of World Cup Qatar 2022 on November 21, Chinese energy giant Sinopec and QatarEnergy were signing a 27-year LNG deal through which QatarEnergy will provide 4 million tonnes of LNG to Sinopec annually.

The deal is the first long-term sales and purchase agreement under Qatar's North Field East Project, which is expected to enter production in 2026.

Sinopec Chairman Ma Yongsheng said that the deal will help China to meet its natural gas demand and optimize the country's energy structure. The Qatari side is also satisfied with the long-term deal.

Made-in-China shines at 'Green World Cup'

Qatar is a country where "water is more expensive than oil."

With support from China, the country built 15 super-large water storage tanks across the country to ensure water safety during the World Cup.

Built by a Chinese company, Qatar's 800-megawatt Al Kharsaah solar power plant is one of the largest in the Middle East, increasing the share of renewable energy in Qatar's energy mix and contributing to a "green World Cup."

Link: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-12-09/Deepening-China-Arab-energy-cooperation-born-of-win-win-scenarios-1fCTLWmLTSE/index.html

SOURCE CGTN

Recommended Stories

  • TC Energy says has not found cause of Keystone oil pipeline leak

    TC shut the pipeline after more than 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a creek in Kansas on Wednesday, making it one of the largest U.S. crude spills in nearly a decade. The pipeline operator said that it has more than 250 people working on the leak, including third-party environmental specialists, adding that it is continuously monitoring air quality and presently there are no indications of adverse health or public concerns. The 622,000 barrel-per-day Keystone line is a critical artery shipping heavy Canadian crude from Alberta to refiners in the U.S. Midwest and the Gulf Coast.

  • US scientists make huge breakthrough in fusion energy

    A major breakthrough in the search for clean energy has been made by US government scientists at a laboratory in California, it has been reported.

  • How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?

    Electric vehicles, or EVs, are a trending topic. Governments worldwide, including those in the U.S., Norway and China, have created policies to speed the transition from vehicles that burn fossil...

  • Got $3,000? 3 Top Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

    Nations and companies worldwide will need to invest trillions of dollars in the coming years to switch our energy sources from carbon dioxide-emitting fossil fuels to cleaner alternatives. It will take decades to make this energy transition. Three emerging leaders in the green energy space are Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN) (NYSE: CWEN.A), and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP).

  • Cliff collapses onto California beach in a massive roar of dust and rocks, video shows

    The falling debris can be seen shoving aside a pickup truck parked below the cliff.

  • Arizona Gov. Ducey stacks containers on border at term's end

    Work crews have steadily erected hundreds of double-stacked shipping containers topped by razor wire along Arizona’s remote eastern boundary with Mexico in a bold show of border enforcement by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey even as he prepares to leave office. Until protesters slowed, then largely halted the work in recent days, Ducey pressed forward over the objections of the U.S. government, environmentalists and an incoming governor who has called it a poor use of resources. Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs said last week she was “looking at all the options” and hasn't decided what to do about the containers after her Jan. 5.

  • Zimbabwe power outages hit businesses and families

    Zimbabwe is only generating one third of its energy needs, hitting businesses and families hard.

  • Powerful winter storm hitting western U.S. before moving east

    A powerful winter storm will sweep across the U.S. after hitting the West Coast. Dr. Greg Postel of The Weather Channel has the forecast.

  • Severe weather to strike southern US into midweek

    A tumultuous weather pattern is set to unfold across the South Central states and southeastern U.S. states this week, bringing the risk for severe thunderstorms. The same storm that is expected to bring feet of snow and blizzard conditions across the northern Plains this week will bring the risk of severe weather farther south, AccuWeather forecasters say. Some of the same communities at risk for the severe thunderstorms will be the same that were hit by a deadly tornado outbreak just weeks ago,

  • We Imperial Valley residents were not given time to discuss the Salton Sea water deal

    Brawley resident and Executive Director of Our Roots Multicultural Center discusses the consequences of the Salton Sea water deal.

  • 3 bald eagles die, 10 sick after eating euthanized animals

    At least 13 bald eagles were likely poisoned by scavenging the carcasses of euthanized animals that were improperly dumped at a Minnesota landfill, and three of the majestic birds have died. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that state and federal wildlife officials are investigating after the eagles were found this month near the Pine Bend Landfill in the Minneapolis suburb of Inver Grove Heights. The center's executive director Victoria Hall said she is optimistic those birds will recover.

  • 'Firmageddon': Researchers find 1.1 million acres of dead trees in Oregon

    Drought-stricken Oregon saw a historic die-off of fir trees in 2022 that left hillsides once lush with green conifers dotted with patches of red, dead trees.

  • ‘A remarkable sign’: flurry of wolf births offers hope for California comeback

    Grey wolves from Oregon may now be thriving in California, after vanishing more than a century ago

  • The Best Cities With Great Weather To Retire on $2,000 a Month

    Living on a fixed income during retirement doesn't mean you have to settle for living somewhere that doesn't meet your needs. While it might seem difficult to find a place to retire that is affordable...

  • Major Winter Storm Begins to Move Across U.S. Ahead of Holidays

    A powerful storm pounded California and parts of the West Coast over the weekend with heavy rain, snow and gusting winds that triggered flash-flood warnings, highway closures and high surf advisories. The low-pressure system will deepen into a major winter storm Monday across the central high Plains and through the Midwest, where it is expected to have significant impacts on travel ahead of the holidays, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Weather Prediction Center said. Blowing snow and freezing rain will lash some areas, while blizzard conditions are expected in others, according to forecasters.

  • Russian invaders destroy power engineers company vehicles in Kherson

    Russian forces hit a critical infrastructure facility and destroyed vehicles belonging to power engineers on the night of 11 December. Source: Yaroslav Yanushevych, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Details: Yanushevych noted that the attack had destroyed three company vehicles belonging to power engineers, damaged a large shed and five other pieces of equipment.

  • Storm blowing through California dumps snow in Sierra

    More than 250 miles (400 km) of the Sierra from north of Reno south to Yosemite National Park remained under winter storm warnings either until late Sunday or early Monday. The Heavenly ski resort at Lake Tahoe shut down some operations when the brunt of the storm hit Saturday.

  • Snowflakes fly, accumulate across Northeast

    Even though the Winter Solstice and the official start to winter is still over a week away, Mother Nature could bring an early taste of the season to many in the Northeast. As wintry weather began to arrive early on Sunday, chilly conditions were already in place. Widespread temperatures in the 20s and 30s were found across Pennsylvania, New York and southern New England on Sunday morning, with localized spots dipping into the teens. Moderate to heavy snow coming down in Oswego, NY as of 9:50 am

  • Exclusive-Ukraine port of Odesa not operating after Russian drone attack on energy facilities -minister

    The Ukrainian port of Odesa was not operating on Sunday after the latest Russian attack on the region's energy system, Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky said, but added that grains traders were not expected to suspend exports. Two other ports - Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi - authorised to export grains from Ukraine under a deal between Russia and Ukraine were partially operating, he said.

  • We asked the artificial intelligence-based ChatGPT to explain the weather. Here are the results:

    As research into artificial intelligence continues its march forward, computers are becoming more and more human-like all the time.