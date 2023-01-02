U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,839.50
    -9.78 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,147.25
    -73.55 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,466.48
    -11.62 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,761.25
    -5.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.44
    +0.18 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.80
    +8.60 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    24.30
    +0.25 (+1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0680
    -0.0029 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    +0.0440 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2064
    -0.0034 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7740
    -0.3310 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,690.59
    +68.23 (+0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.40
    +5.03 (+1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.74
    -60.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.80 (+0.00%)
     

CGTN：How do emergency wards in China cope with increasing COVID patients?

·2 min read

BEIJING, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ninety-year-old Qu Fucheng was waiting for his COVID-19 treatment in Wuhan Zhongnan Hospital when his son realized how crowded the emergency department was.

(PRNewsfoto/CGTN)
(PRNewsfoto/CGTN)

"My father was in very critical condition at home, " the son told CGTN, frowning. "If something had happened to him because I didn't handle the situation well, I don't know how I would ever have been able to forgive myself."

The deputy head of the department said they had seen "a significant increase" in the number of patients, while most of the severely ill were senior people with underlying diseases.

In a bid to leave no patient unattended, the emergency department converted the emergency observation room into a buffer zone to reduce waiting time.

And that's where Qu Fucheng was transferred to.

"Seeing my father's serious condition, the doctors immediately took him to one of the beds," the son said. "I thought it wouldn't have gone that smoothly when I was at home."

To treat as many patients as possible, all medical personnel and equipment have worked around the clock with full "combat effectiveness." After receiving first aid treatment, Qu's condition soon saw some improvement.

Head nurse Tian Yu told CGTN that a buffer zone is not enough to smooth the workflow, adding that a good workflow is critical for the emergency department.

No "hospital run"

Such measures are being taken in many emergency wards across China, as the country saw an increase in COVID patients after lifting some of the COVID restrictions.

Some worried there will be too many patients for the hospitals to host, leading to a so-called "hospital run" like a bank run during an economic crisis. Luckily this didn't happen thanks to timely adjustments in hospitals.

Cities like Beijing built more temporary fever clinics, while others like Chongqing expanded existing fever-treating department and reassigned doctors from other departments to support COVID treatment.

Online solution

The Chinese government also expanded online medical services for COVID-19 patients on December 12. Areas like Beijing, Zhejiang and Hunan have already put the new policy into practice.

"The online medical services can provide consultation and medication guidance for more patients who stay at home," Jiao Yahui, head of the Bureau of Medical Administration under NHC, told China Media Group. "Prescriptions can be made online and drugs would be delivered offline, which can ease the pressure of visiting doctors offline, and avoid crowds in hospitals to reduce the risk of cross-infections."

Link: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-12-30/How-do-emergency-wards-in-China-cope-with-increasing-COVID-patients--1gaC64zlYv6/index.html

SOURCE CGTN

Recommended Stories

  • Could This Drug News Give a Lift to Eli Lilly Stock?

    Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) biosimilar drug known as Rezvoglar was given the green light by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to be marketed as an interchangeable to Sanofi's (NASDAQ: SNY) Lantus long-acting insulin. This follows the FDA's approval of Rezvoglar as a biosimilar last December. What prompted the FDA to make Rezvoglar the second interchangeable biosimilar to Sanofi's Lantus behind Viatris' (NASDAQ: VTRS) Semglee?

  • Better Large-Cap Buy: Roche Holding or Gilead Sciences Stock?

    Roche Holding (OTC: RHHBY) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) both saw increased sales during the pandemic, due in part to their COVID-19 products. For Gilead, it was its COVD-19 antiviral, Veklury, and for Roche, its revenue was boosted mostly by coronavirus tests. Gilead's shares have glittered in 2022, with the stock up more than 16%, while Roche's have fallen more than 23% so far this year.

  • Mother Run Over by Two Subway Trains Says She Is "Grateful to Be Alive." "I Could Have Died At Least 10 Times."

    A London mother of two lost an arm and a leg after falling onto a subway track—but she's just grateful to be alive after experts said she "could have died at least ten times." Sarah de Lagarde, from Camden, north London, was traveling home from work when she slipped and fell into the space between the train and the platform, where two passing trains caused grievous injuries. Read on to find out what happened in those unfathomable moments and how she's doing today. 1 "I Could Have Died At Least 1

  • A new weight loss drug could become the best-selling drug of all time. Who can afford it?

    An Eli Lilly drug, if approved for weight loss, is expected to become the best-selling drug of all time, but concerns are mounting about who can afford it.

  • What is XBB Covid? The new Omicron variant that has led to surge in cases

    New Covid variants are sparking fresh health concerns as Omicron relatives XBB and XBB.1.5 have seen a surge in cases in countries worldwide. It comes as UK-based health experts have suggested that up to 9,000 people are dying from Covid a day in China, where infections have dramatically risen following the country’s end to strict isolation rules. XBB is a subvariant of the Omicron BA.2 variant, and XBB.1.5 is a subvariant of XBB.

  • Use these 5 experts tips to actually get healthy and stay healthy in 2023

    Skip the fad diets and expensive fitness gear you’ll never use this year.

  • Terminally Ill Patient Raided by Police to Seize Marijuana Vape He Used to Ease the Symptoms of His Cancer

    Different states have very different policies about recreational and medicinal marijuana—just weeks before New Yorkers lined up outside the state's first recreational pot dispensary, police raided the hospital room of a terminally ill Kansas man because he was using a THC vape to treat symptoms of his cancer. Greg Bretz was cited on Dec. 16 at Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas, after a hospital worker found him vaping marijuana, local media outlets reported this week. Bretz said he had been va

  • As Virus Cases Rise, 10 Immune Boosting Foods to Eat This Winter

    With the COVID-19 pandemic still very much in full force — and now exacerbated in a tripledemic (more like a multi-demic) alongside RSV, the flu, Strep A, and a number of other microbial menaces — Americans are understandably interested in steps to bolster the physiological firewalls of their immune systems to ward off this evolving menagerie of threats. Vaccination and boosting help to armor up by preparing adaptive immunity (the branch of the immune system that targets specific pathogens) for

  • Martina Navratilova diagnosed with early-stage throat and breast cancers

    The 66-year-old said the “double whammy is serious but still fixable”.

  • Tennis great Navrátilová diagnosed with throat and breast cancer

    Tennis great Martina Navrátilová said Monday that she has been diagnosed with throat cancer and breast cancer. In a statement released by her representative, the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion and member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame said her prognosis is good and she will start treatment this month. “This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I’m hoping for a favorable outcome,” the 66-year-old Navrátilová said.

  • Jeremy Renner seriously injured while plowing snow in Nevada

    RENO, Nevada (AP) — “The Avengers” star Jeremy Renner was seriously injured while plowing snow in Reno, Nevada, and is in critical condition. Authorities and the actor's representative haven't said how the accident occurred, but the Washoe County (Nevada) Sheriff's Office said late Sunday that Renner had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital for treatment. Renner, 51, is in critical condition although he is stable, the actor’s representative said Sunday.

  • What I gained (and lost) from walking 10,000 steps a day for five months

    10,000 may be an arbitrary number, but the daily step goal has helped improve my mental and physical health

  • 'Emily in Paris' Has Everyone Talking About 'Trauma Bangs' — Is That Really a Thing?

    An expert explains why some people feel the urge to change their appearance during stressful times.

  • Tennis legend Navratilova facing 'double whammy' cancer battle

    Tennis legend Martina Navratilova says she is hoping for a "favourable outcome" after being diagnosed with breast and throat cancer.

  • Fireworks for Pele's hearse ahead of Santos wake

    STORY: A convoy of motorcycles and vehicles escorting the hearse left Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein Hospital at dawn to Santos where a wake and memorial are set to take place in the coming days.Pele, whose given name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died at the age of 82 "due to multiple organ failures resulting from the progression of colon cancer associated with his previous medical condition," the hospital said in a statement.

  • Chinese state media seek to reassure public over COVID-19

    In Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first identified at the end of 2019, residents said anxieties about the impact of easing strict zero-COVID restrictions to live with the disease had now abated - at least for the young and healthy.

  • If Dry January is too much for you, try its more lenient cousin—Damp January

    Damp January allows people to reflect on their relationship with alcohol while not going cold turkey. Is it right for you?

  • If You Feel These Symptoms, You May Have Already Had COVID, Say Physicians After Reviewing New Data

    Long COVID not only causes lingering symptoms from the initial infection with many people, but it can be deadly too. According to a new analysis of death certificates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, long Covid has caused or contributed to at least 3,500 deaths in the United States. "It's not one of the leading causes of death, but, considering that this is the first time that we've looked at it and that long Covid is an illness that we're learning more about day after day, t

  • The Ghanaian giant reported to be the world’s tallest man

    A hospital told Sulemana he was 9ft 6in, but nurses couldn't be sure - so the BBC went to find out.

  • Anita Pointer has died after a battle with cancer

    Anita was a member of the Grammy-winning group The Pointer Sisters.