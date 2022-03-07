U.S. markets open in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,305.25
    -22.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,382.00
    -201.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,752.00
    -87.75 (-0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,990.60
    -9.20 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.90
    +5.22 (+4.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,988.40
    +21.80 (+1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.90
    +0.11 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0928
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.77
    +3.29 (+10.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3214
    -0.0033 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1850
    +0.4050 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,727.98
    +130.85 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    869.16
    -58.53 (-6.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,940.98
    -46.16 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     

CGTN: Ensuring food security highlighted in China's Two Sessions

·2 min read

BEIJING, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China has vowed to put the improvement of comprehensive agricultural production capacity at a more prominent position when the country's national lawmakers and political advisors gather in Beijing to map out development priorities for 2022.

On the second day of the ongoing National People's Congress (NPC) session, President Xi Jinping Sunday visited national political advisors from the agriculture, welfare and social security sectors and urged against slacking off on the issue of food security.

Food security is among the country's most fundamental interests, he said while asking, "Who will feed China?"

'Who will feed China'

Noting that of all things, eating matters most, and food is the most basic necessity of the people, Xi said that seven decades ago, the country had an underfed population of 400 million, but today its 1.4 billion people are eating well and have a great range of choices.

China is capable of feeding one-fifth of the global population with nine percent of the world's arable land and six percent of the freshwater resources, he added.

Despite China's industrialization, food supply should never be considered an insignificant issue, and we cannot rely solely on the international market to solve it, he warned.

During the just-concluded annual central rural work conference, Chinese leaders reiterated that the country must secure its own food supply at all times and urged all relevant parties to play their part in protecting farmland and stabilizing grain output.

China's attitude on ensuring food security has remained unchanged over the years. At the annual Central Economic Work Conference held in 2013, Xi said ensuring food security will remain a long-term task; therefore, it is essential for the country to provide full and long-standing support for agriculture, particularly grain production.

'Science and technology are key'

The security of germplasm resources is related to national security, Xi stressed.

In developing the country's seed industry, efforts are needed to increase self-reliance in seed technology and ensure that the country's seed resources are self-supporting and under better control, he said, highlighting the importance of the reform of the agricultural scientific mechanism and the principal role of enterprises in innovation.

Stopping food waste in the catering industry is a long-term task, and we must make persistent efforts and work to build a resource-conserving society, he added.

China aims to establish a modern agricultural science and technology innovation system by 2025, according to a development guideline of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS) for the 14th Five-Year Plan.

During discussions, Xi also noted that continued efforts must be made to promote the high-quality development of social security, and a better social safety net must be further developed to secure the well-being of the people.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-03-07/Ensuring-food-security-highlighted-in-China-s-Two-Sessions-18cS6l7P3Ow/index.html

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgtn-ensuring-food-security-highlighted-in-chinas-two-sessions-301496607.html

SOURCE CGTN

Recommended Stories

  • One-in-10 chance of nuclear apocalypse ‘but keep buying shares’, says investment firm

    A financial research company has raised eyebrows by saying there is a 10pc chance of civilisation being destroyed in a nuclear apocalypse – while urging clients to keep buying shares regardless.

  • Russia warns sovereign bond holders that payments depend on sanctions

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia said on Sunday that sovereign bond payments will depend on sanctions imposed by the West over the invasion of Ukraine, raising the spectre of its first major default on foreign bonds since the years following the 1917 Bolshevik revolution. Russia's finance ministry said it would service and pay sovereign debts in full and on time but that payments could be hampered by the international sanctions. "The actual possibility of making such payments to non-residents will depend on the limiting measures introduced by foreign states in relation to the Russian Federation," the finance ministry said in a statement.

  • Stocks Tumble, Oil Surges, Inflation, Amex And Apple - Five Things You Must Know

    Stock futures tumble as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies, oil prices surge; Oil top $125 on Russian import ban talks; gas prices blast past $4 a gallon; Week Ahead: February inflation data in focus; American Express joins, Visa, Mastercard in cutting off Russian payment access and Apple readies 'peek performance' product event.

  • Stocks Poised for Bear Markets as Oil Soars: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Major stock markets from Europe to Asia are heading for bear markets -- falling more than 20% from highs -- amid fears of an inflation shock as crude oil soared on the prospect of a ban on Russian supplies.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps

  • Russian tanks stuck in the mud ‘an example of poor planning’ for Ukraine invasion

    The stalled Russian advance to the north of Kyiv is a perfect example of “poor planning and poor execution”, Western officials have said.

  • Putin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in Doubt

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia and Russian companies will be allowed to pay foreign creditors in rubles on securities including those denominated in other currencies, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, as a way to service debt while capital controls remain in place.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUk

  • European Gas Surges 79% as Market Mayhem Drives Prices to Record

    (Bloomberg) -- European energy prices roared to records after the U.S. said it was considering curbs on imports of Russian oil, a move that would add to supply fears across commodity markets.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $125 as Chance of Russian

  • European Currencies Crumble, Havens Soar on Oil-Price Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- European currencies plunged to new lows amid fears of a major inflationary shock to the global economy, with traders turning to traditional havens such as the Swiss franc and the U.S. dollar as the war in Ukraine escalated.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed o

  • Ukraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. House is exploring a bill that would ban the import of Russian oil and energy products, a move that could add to economic pressure as more companies pull out of the country in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Neede

  • Former Child Star Ricky Schroder Has Public Meltdown Over Museum Mask Rule

    Twitter users roast the former TV star for harassing security guards at a museum.

  • Pound hits new post-Brexit low as traders flock to safe haven dollar

    Sterling came under pressure as the escalation of fighting in Ukraine and the prospect of a Russian energy embargo fuels worries that the war could push up inflation and dent global growth.

  • China's export growth slows, Ukraine crisis poses risk

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's export growth slowed in the January-February period largely due to base effects, and though the data beat expectations, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has heightened uncertainty over the outlook for global trade this year. Outbound shipments rose 16.3% in the first two months of the year from the same period a year earlier, official data showed on Monday, beating analyst expectations for a 15.0% rise, but down from 20.9% gain in December.

  • Mark Meadows may have committed voter fraud over strange mobile home claim, report says

    For his place of residence, Mr Meadows reportedly put down the address of a mobile home he’s never owned

  • Arthur Cyr: Putin’s costly miscalculation and desperate misadventure

    Communism once seemed on the offensive. Russia today is structurally defensive. The world has changed.

  • Russia in for nasty guerrilla warfare campaign that will bleed them dry, former Green Beret says

    Ukraine's fighting spirit will bleed Putin's army dry, a Special Forces veteran said.

  • Oil and gas surge and stock markets tumble as West mulls Russian energy ban - live updates

    White House talks to Venezuela in scramble to replace Russian oil How Vladimir Putin blundered into his biggest economic mistake Oil surges as high as $139; Gas hits another record FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc; European stocks drop to one-year low James Titcomb: Social media can help beat Vladimir Putin, given half a chance Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Russia warns that a WWIII 'would involve nuclear weapons'

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov argued against NATO involvement in Ukraine by claiming that a broader war would involve nuclear weapons.

  • Hour of Reckoning on Russia Fallout Menaces Markets: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Shoots Near $130 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis FearsIn the span of an hour on Thursday, another super-sized

  • Trump news - live: Ex-president suggests ‘bombing the s*** out of Russia’ with US jets covered in Chinese flag

    Follow latest updates here

  • Ukraine says more than 11,000 Russian troops killed since invasion began

    Ukraine makes the claim on the eleventh day of the Russian invasion