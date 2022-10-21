U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,670.00
    -5.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,366.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,042.75
    -48.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,710.00
    +0.60 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.71
    -0.27 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,629.80
    -7.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    18.53
    -0.15 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9781
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2260
    +0.0990 (+2.40%)
     

  • Vix

    29.98
    -0.78 (-2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1214
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.2570
    +0.1670 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,111.67
    +45.51 (+0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.68
    +1.28 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,943.91
    +18.92 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,951.59
    -55.37 (-0.21%)
     

CGTN: High-quality development is priority of Chinese modernization

·5 min read

BEIJING, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China will first and foremost pursue high-quality development to build Chinese modernization, and its economy is expected to gain new strong growth impetus from the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), according to the CPC congress.

(PRNewsfoto/CGTN)
(PRNewsfoto/CGTN)

Some Western media outlets have made false accusations against the Chinese economy, from running reports about foreign capital leaving China, claiming that the country's economic growth slowed sharply, to blaming it for rattling the global supply chain.

The reality is that the Chinese economy has transformed from quantitative to qualitative growth. It has seen a historic rise in economic strength and made great contributions to the world economy. It will be devoted to building a modernized and higher-standard open economy in the next five years.

From quantity to quality

China has promoted a new development pattern which is an open dual circulation involving both domestic and foreign markets, and it has implemented the innovation-driven development strategy and boosted emerging strategic industries.

The country has made breakthroughs in some core technologies in key fields, including manned spaceflight, lunar and Martian exploration, deep sea and deep earth probes, supercomputers, satellite navigation, quantum information, nuclear power technology, aircraft manufacturing, and bio-medicine.

China has joined the ranks of the world's innovators. For example, it has invented the world's first "hand-ripped" steel that is as thin as 0.02mm, making outstanding contributions to the upgrading of high-end manufacturing. It is widely used in foldable mobile phones, flexible displays and batteries.

It has also developed two international standards for high-speed railway infrastructure design and power supply, which has been published by the International Union of Railways. The two standards have demonstrated China's contribution to promoting the internationalization of high-speed railway standards.

The country has made the world's largest tunnel boring machine (TBM), which can be used in building transportation mega projects. China-made TBMs have been exported to over 30 countries and regions, with the value of newly signed contracts increasing 58 percent year-on-year in the first six months.

China's production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEV) have topped global sales for seven consecutive years since 2015. Chinese brands occupied six of the global top 10 best-selling NEV models in 2021. Among the top 10 companies in terms of power battery shipments, six are Chinese enterprises.

The country also has the largest 5G network in the world, and its 5G users account for more than 80 percent of the world's total. In 2021, the country's industrial robots increased 44.9 percent year on year.

Historic rise in economic strength

Economic data showed that the Chinese economy has secured positive growth with great potential and proven resilience over the past decade, which is still attractive to foreign capital, and that it has been a leading stabilizer of the global supply chain during the COVID-19 pandemic.

China's GDP has grown from 54 trillion yuan ($7.5 trillion) in 2012 to 114 trillion yuan (about $15.8 trillion) in 2021 with a global share of 18.5 percent, up 7.2 percentage points. The country has remained the world's second largest economy. Over the past decade, its average contribution to global economic growth exceeded 30 percent, ranking first across the world.

Consumption has become the main driver of the country's economic growth, contributing 65.4 percent to its economic growth in 2021, 10 percentage points higher than in 2012. It has become the world's largest online retail market for nine consecutive years, with a population of more than 1.4 billion and a middle-income group of about 400 million.

The country's manufacturing value-added output has grown from 16.98 trillion yuan ($2.4 trillion) in 2012 to 31.4 trillion yuan ($4.4 trillion) in 2021, with its global share up from 22.5 percent to nearly 30 percent. Its manufacturing sector has been the largest in the world for 12 consecutive years, and has been upgraded with the proportion of high-tech manufacturing up from 9.4 percent to 15.1 percent.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China has expanded from $111.7 billion in 2012 to $173.5 billion in 2021. Foreign investors have grasped new opportunities from China's industrial and consumption upgrade, with FDI inflow into the service industry and high-tech industries up 8.7 percent and 33.6 percent respectively in the first eight months this year.

"China has the world's largest middle-income group, a comprehensive industrial system, a sound industrial chain and increasingly modern infrastructure, offering abundant market space for companies," Zhao Chenxin, vice chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission said during the CPC congress.

With solid industrial foundation and a series of policies to ensure supply, China's foreign trade has maintained a relatively high growth, which has effectively alleviated the pressure on the global supply chain arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The country's foreign trade of goods went up 10.1 percent in the first eight months of this year.

Tasks for next five years

The next five years will be crucial for a good start of China's modernization drive, and the CPC congress has set the main tasks: China will make breakthroughs in promoting high-quality economic development, and achieve greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology, with innovation at the heart of the drive.

The industrial system will be modernized, with measures to advance new industrialization, and boost China's strength in manufacturing, product quality, aerospace, transportation, cyberspace, and digital development, according to the CPC congress. China will also make new strides in reform and opening up, and put in place new systems for a higher-standard open economy.

The CPC aims to basically realize socialist modernization from 2020 through 2035 and build China into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful from 2035 through the middle of this century.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-10-20/High-quality-development-is-priority-of-Chinese-modernization-1ei0CzJzpMA/index.html

 

SOURCE CGTN

Recommended Stories

  • US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk Deals, Including Twitter Buy

    (Bloomberg) -- Biden administration officials are discussing whether the US should subject some of Elon Musk’s ventures to national security reviews, including the deal for Twitter Inc. and SpaceX’s Starlink satellite network, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesCh

  • Why Your Taxes Could Skyrocket Under This New Social Security Bill

    One of the most popular and enduring government programs in U.S. history, Social Security has funded the lives of senior citizens for more than 80 years. As a result, today the senior poverty rate clocks in at a mere 9%. … Continue reading → The post Your Taxes Could Skyrocket Under This New Social Security Bill appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top technology overseer convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the Biden administration’s sweeping chip restrictions and pledging support for the critical sector.Most Read from BloombergLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone Pitc

  • Currencies trade higher on Liz Truss resignation

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita and Jared Blikre discuss how currency markets are reacting to British Prime Minister Liz Truss's resignation after just 44 days in office.

  • Japan Finance Minister Reiterates Concerns Over Yen's Rapid Fall

    Japan's finance minister on Friday reiterated concerns about the yen's rapid falls and his readiness to intervene in the foreign-exchange market. "There is no change at all in our stance that we will take appropriate action, if there are any excessive moves" in the currency market, Shunichi Suzuki said at a news conference. Mr. Suzuki said that a weak yen could boost Japanese companies' overseas earnings but it is important for the government to ease the negative effects, such as increases in prices.

  • UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Resigns After Tax And Spending U-Turn, Financial Market Turmoil

    "I recognize though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party," said outgoing U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss.

  • Russia 'considering major withdrawal' after Moscow commander's rare admission of army struggles

    General Sergei Surovikin's admission of setbacks is 'highly unusual', according to British intelligence.

  • America’s richest want to pay more taxes–but we won’t let them. We need a tax bracket and rate overhaul

    America once had 26 tax brackets–there are now seven. Here's why that's a problem, according to the Patriotic Millionaires.

  • Fed’s Bullard Sees 2023 Shift With End of Front-Loading Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said he expects the central bank to end its ‘’front-loading” of aggressive interest-rate hikes by early next year and shift to keeping policy sufficiently restrictive with small adjustments as inflation cools.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master H

  • Workers who switched jobs during the ‘Great Resignation’ are now worried about keeping their new ones

    Many Americans changed jobs going after higher wages during the pandemic. They may have traded in their job security.

  • Global Housing Market Pain Has Echoes of a Crash 30 Years Ago

    (Bloomberg) -- When Covid sent the UK economy into lockdown in 2020, the government jumped in to help the property market by cutting a tax on purchases. The temporary measure triggered a kind of mania among buyers, who responded by bidding up average prices by £31,000 ($35,000) — more than double the maximum tax saving.Most Read from BloombergWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarant

  • Biden tells reporter 'Count, kid, count' after she questions number of candidates campaigning with him

    President Biden snapped at a reporter who asked about his slim campaigning calendar Thursday. Biden's low approval rating means visits to close midterm races may not help.

  • The Best Defense Stocks For Today — And The Future

    The best defense stocks have long-term programs as well as footholds in key emerging priorities for the Pentagon.

  • Boeing wins support in push to extend MAX certification timetable

    Boeing Co won support Wednesday from a Republican senator and a major customer in its bid to convince the U.S. Congress to extend the deadline to win certification of two new 737 MAX variants. The U.S. planemaker faces a late December deadline for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to certify the MAX 7 and MAX 10. After that date, all planes must have modern cockpit alerting systems to be certified by the FAA, which would mean significant delays for the new MAX aircrafts' deployment, unless Congress grants a waiver to extend the deadline.

  • Xi Is Staying the Course. Here’s What a Top China Watcher Worries About Now.

    Cheng Li, director of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, says Russia's invasion of Ukraine could push China into a "terrible situation."

  • Japan Inflation Hits 3% for First Time Since 1991 Excluding Tax Hike Impacts

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s inflation hit 3% for the first time in over three decades excluding the impact of tax hikes, an acceleration that adds to the doubts over the need for continued central bank stimulus.Most Read from BloombergLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTrump Pro

  • 'Reality can hurt', Ukrainian official tells Russia over Kherson

    A Ukrainian presidential adviser told Russia on Wednesday that "reality can hurt" after a Russian-appointed official said the Ukrainian army was poised to try to retake the occupied city of Kherson and urged residents to evacuate. Kherson is the biggest population centre seized by Moscow in its invasion of Ukraine and is on territory which President Vladimir Putin says is now formally incorporated into Russia, a move Ukraine and the West do not recognise.

  • Biden Administration’s Battery Bets Boost Startup Stocks

    Shares of battery materials startups like Microvast and Piedmont Lithium are rising Wednesday after the Biden administration said it is [putting $2.8 billion](https://www.energy.gov/mesc/bipartisan-infrastructure-law-battery-materials-processing-and-battery-manufacturing-recycling) into 21 projects to kickstart U.S. manufacturing of vital components that power electric cars. Microvast is up about 30%, while Piedmont is up about 9% in midday trading. Nearly all of the projects backed by the Biden

  • Scorned Russian Mothers Use Putin’s Draft to Rat Out Deadbeat Exes

    Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesVladimir Putin’s mobilization order has failed miserably to stoke patriotism among most ordinary Russians—and it appears not to have had much success on the battlefield, but there is at least one unexpected perk for some women: dealing with deadbeat ex-husbands.“Immediately after Putin’s speech, the idea came to me: if my ex-husband goes to war, we would be paid back because he will get official payments into an account that can’t be hidden [from the courts],” one

  • Russia's Iranian drones complicate Israel's balancing act

    The Iranian-made drones that Russia sent slamming into central Kyiv this week have complicated Israel's balancing act between Russia and the West. Israel has stayed largely on the sidelines since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February so as not to damage its strategic relationship with the Kremlin. Although Israel has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine, it has refused Kyiv's frequent requests to send air defense systems and other military equipment and refrained from enforcing strict economic sanctions on Russia and the many Russian-Jewish oligarchs who have second homes in Israel.