U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,463.12
    +51.45 (+1.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,754.93
    +274.17 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,893.84
    +279.06 (+2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,086.14
    +21.12 (+1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.10
    +2.12 (+2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,921.50
    -21.70 (-1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    -0.48 (-1.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1061
    -0.0034 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1480
    -0.0440 (-2.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3175
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.1700
    +0.5720 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,728.65
    +1,149.53 (+2.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.99
    +36.12 (+3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,404.73
    +19.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

CGTN: Joint China-U.S. efforts needed for world peace, tranquility

·4 min read

BEIJING, March 19, 2022 /CNW/ -- From the COVID-19 pandemic to the Ukraine crisis, the international landscape has experienced major changes, with global peace and development facing serious challenges.

"The world is neither tranquil nor stable," Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday while calling on China and the U.S. to shoulder their share of international responsibilities and work for world peace and tranquility.

Xi made the remarks during a video call with U.S. President Joe Biden at the latter's request.

"As leaders of major countries, we need to think about how to properly address global hotspot issues and, more importantly, keep in mind global stability and the work and life of billions of people," Xi told Biden.

After their candid and in-depth discussion, the two leaders agreed to take concrete actions to put China-U.S. relations back on the track of steady development and make respective efforts for the proper settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

'I take these remarks very seriously'

Biden again told Xi that the U.S. does not seek to have a new Cold War with China, to change China's system, or to revitalize alliances against China and that the U.S. does not support "Taiwan independence" or intend to seek a conflict with China. Xi replied, "I take these remarks very seriously."

Xi pointed out the China-U.S. relationship, instead of getting out of the predicament created by the previous U.S. administration, has encountered a growing number of challenges. What's worth noting, in particular, is that some people in the U.S. have sent a wrong signal to "Taiwan independence" forces, Xi said, adding "this is very dangerous."

Mishandling of the Taiwan question will have a disruptive impact on bilateral ties, said Xi. "China hopes that the U.S. will give due attention to this issue," he said.

The direct cause for the current situation in the China-U.S. relationship is that some people on the U.S. side have not followed through on the important common understanding reached by the two presidents and have not acted on President Biden's positive statements. The U.S. has misperceived and miscalculated China's strategic intention, Xi stressed.

He underscored that there have been and will continue to be differences between China and the U.S. "What matters is to keep such differences under control. A steadily growing relationship is in the interest of both sides," the Chinese president said.

'It takes two hands to clap'

Friday's video call was the first conversation between the two leaders since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. They both expounded on their positions on the issue and voiced a willingness to make efforts for the proper settlement of the crisis.

As Biden expressed readiness for communication with China to prevent the situation from exacerbating, Xi told him "China does not want to see the situation in Ukraine come to this. China stands for peace and opposes war. This is embedded in China's history and culture."

The Chinese president reiterated the major principles that underpin China's approach to the Ukraine crisis and noted that all sides need to jointly support Russia and Ukraine in having dialogue and negotiation that will produce results and lead to peace.

"The more complex the situation, the greater the need to remain cool-headed and rational," Xi said, adding that whatever the circumstances, there is always a need for political courage to create space for peace and leave room for a political settlement.

Citing two Chinese sayings: "It takes two hands to clap," "He who tied the bell to the tiger must take it off," Xi urged the U.S. and NATO to have a dialogue with Russia to address the crux of the Ukraine crisis and ease the security concerns of both Russia and Ukraine.

Noting things are already very difficult for countries around the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese president also warned that sweeping and indiscriminate sanctions would only make the people suffer.

"If further escalated, they could trigger serious crises in global economy and trade, finance, energy, food, and industrial and supply chains, crippling the already languishing world economy and causing irrevocable losses," Xi said.

"China has been doing its best for peace and will continue to play a constructive role," he added.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-03-19/Joint-China-U-S-efforts-needed-for-world-peace-tranquility-18wzA4epIpG/index.html

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgtn-joint-china-us-efforts-needed-for-world-peace-tranquility-301506135.html

SOURCE CGTN

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/19/c0243.html

Recommended Stories

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer and am ‘embarrassed’ we didn’t prepare better. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Why Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate And Most Other Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments proved successful once again this week when Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) shares closed above $500,000. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. A countless number of new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, but Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies and focusing on long-term growth whil

  • Why billionaire Warren Buffett is buying this oil stock

    It makes perfect sense that Warren Buffett is aggressively buying this oil stock, says one energy strategist.

  • Why Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Bumped Higher Today

    The shares of biotech Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) ended the week on a high note, rising a bit over 1% on Friday. The catalyst was some encouraging clinical news from a subsidiary. The drug also demonstrated a "very clean safety profile," Sorrento said, with no identified safety risks or serious adverse events.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is Working on Master Plan 3. The Stock Is Jumping.

    A Thursday tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk seems to be helping the stock. All it says is “working on Master Plan Part 3,” but people who follow the electric-vehicle company know exactly what Musk is talking about. Part 3 of the master plan would follow Part Deux, published in 2016, and Part 1, written by Musk in 2006.

  • Meet the 5 billionaire Arnault children vying to take over their father’s LVMH empire in a real-life ‘Succession’ plot

    LVMH chief Bernard Arnault, the world’s third-richest man with a net worth of $155 billion, is said to be deciding which of his five children will take over the empire.

  • NIO Earnings Preview: Here’s What You Need to Know

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker NIO Inc. (NIO) is on a massive expansion drive in 2022. The company is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings results on March 24, 2022, after the market close, and investors eagerly wait to see if the upcoming financial data update justifies bullish ratings on NIO stock. NIO's Record High Deliveries to Lift Q4 Revenue The EV maker remains committed to providing monthly updates on vehicle deliveries. Vehicle deliveries during the f

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Popped

    Remember how, earlier this week, shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) stock tanked when its archrival in space tourism, Blue Origin, announced that comedian Pete Davidson had agreed to fly on its upcoming fourth commercial spaceflight next week? As Blue Origin tweeted last night, because of a change in flight schedule, its New Shepard space rocket will launch not on March 23 as planned, but on March 29 instead. Blue Origin's 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) surged this morning and were up 8.2% as of 10 a.m. ET. The electric vehicle (EV) stock has been highly volatile in recent weeks, but thanks to its Friday morning rally, Nio is all set to wrap up what could eventually be one of its strongest weeks in recent months. As of this writing, the stock is already 26.5% higher through the week.

  • The Warren Buffett phrase that defines the market right now: Adam Dell

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett, the 91-year-old Oracle of Investing, has seen just about every type of market. Buffett has a phrase that captures exactly what the market is experiencing right now, says venture capitalist Adam Dell.

  • The Stock Market Just Had Its Biggest Gain Since 2020. Enjoy It While It Lasts.

    The S&P 500 added 6% in what one strategist called a bear-market cease-fire rally. Don’t expect the good news—and high prices—to last.

  • British Pound Forming an Inverted Hammer for the Week

    The British pound has rallied a bit during the course of the week but gave back quite a bit of the gains on Thursday and Friday. At this point, it looks like it is simply sitting on the 1.30 handle.

  • Stock market: ‘The jury’s still out’ on how sustainable the rally is, strategist says

    Chris Konstantinos, chief investment strategist at RiverFront Investment Group, and Geetu Sharma, investment manager and founder of AlphasFuture, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the market rally and what the Fed's rate hikes mean going forward.

  • Why Shares of Alibaba, Didi, and TAL Education Group Are Rising Today

    Chinese stocks continued their climb this week, sparked by Chinese regulators voicing support for Chinese stocks listed on foreign exchanges.

  • US STOCKS-Nasdaq, S&P rise on tech boost after Biden-Xi talks

    The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 indexes inched higher in volatile trading on Friday as megacap stocks gained ground, while investors assessed the talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping over the Ukraine crisis. Nvidia, Tesla, Apple and Microsoft rose between 0.6% and 2.9%, boosting the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

  • UK workers missing out on £4,000 as pay squeeze bites

    Workers in the UK could be making an extra £76 per week if the country’s growth had kept pace with the OECD average since 2007.

  • Should You Buy Fractional Shares of Amazon Before the Stock Split?

    There's no reason to be intimidated by the company's four-figure share price when you have access to fractional shares.

  • Burger King says Russia operator 'refused' to shutter restaurants

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Burger King's parent company said on Thursday it has not been able to close its 800 restaurants in Russia because its independent operator there "refused" to do so. Restaurant Brands International Inc said that to enforce its contracts with the partner, Alexander Kolobov, it would need the help of the Russian government, but "we know that will not practically happen anytime soon," according to a letter to employees from David Shear, president, international, of the company. Shear's long letter and Kolobov's response highlight the many complications bedeviling some American fast-food brands as they try to halt operations in Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Democratic governor warns against 'echoing Socialist Party lines' and forcing Big Oil to drill

    Gas prices in the U.S. have hit near record highs accounting for inflation, and Washington's Democrats have have found a convenient villain to blame for the pain inflicted on American drivers — Big Oil.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Rallying. Next Week’s GTC Conference Can Keep It Going.

    Nvidia's flagship GTC conference and the company's investor day next week may provide momentum for a turnaround in the stock price.