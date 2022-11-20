U.S. markets closed

CGTN: More stable, prosperous and sustainable: China, Thailand chart new directions of bilateral relations

·4 min read

BEIJING, Nov. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "China and Thailand are as close as one family," Chinese President Xi Jinping said when meeting with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Saturday in Bangkok, Thailand.

On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the China-Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership, Xi said the traditional friendship between the two countries has continued to flourish, their comprehensive strategic cooperation has deepened and bilateral relations have entered a new stage of development.

Standing at a new historical starting point, China is willing to add new meaning to the friendship, open up a new era of bilateral ties and bring more benefits to their people, Xi said.

A more stable, prosperous and sustainable China-Thailand community with a shared future, will chart the future directions of the relations, Xi said, as the two countries prepare for the 50th anniversary of the establishment of China-Thailand diplomatic relations in 2025.

More stable

Enhancing political mutual trust and support helps to build a more stable China-Thailand community with a shared future.

On major issues of principle concerning national sovereignty, unification and territorial integrity, the two countries reaffirmed commitment to further enhancing mutual trust, understanding and support, according to a joint statement issued on Saturday.

The Chinese side respects the national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Thailand. The Thai side firmly upholds the One China Policy, and recognizes Taiwan as an inalienable part of China and the Government of the People's Republic of China as the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and supports China's "One Country, Two Systems" principle.

Sharing broad common interests in many aspects in maintaining regional and global peace and stability, China and Thailand will explore cooperation under the framework of the Global Security Initiative and maintain close communication and coordination in addressing the impacts of traditional and non-traditional security challenges such as terrorism, climate change, and cyber-security, the statement said.

More prosperous

When meeting with Prayut, Xi said the two sides need to seek greater synergy between their development strategies and jointly advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation to deliver new results.

The two sides need to strengthen cooperation in traditional fields such as investment, trade, tourism, infrastructure and industrial parks, and at the same time cultivate new growth areas and drive progress in new fields of cooperation such as digital economy, new energy vehicles and technological innovation, Xi noted.

"We need to speed up China-Thailand-Laos tripartite railway cooperation, advance the China-Thailand-Laos Connectivity Development Corridor Outlook, strengthen the physical connectivity of infrastructure as a key focus," Xi said, adding that the two countries should enhance institutional connectivity in logistics and customs clearance and expand the export of high-quality Thai agricultural and sideline products to China.

China is ready to work together with Thailand and other parties to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) for its high-quality implementation, so that the world's largest free trade area arrangement will unleash even more benefits, Xi said.

More sustainable

Enriching the people-to-people and cultural aspect of the China-Thailand community with a shared future is what makes the bilateral relations more sustainable.

"We need to strengthen cooperation in education, health care, poverty alleviation and other areas concerning people's livelihood, share experience in poverty alleviation and development through various ways, deepen and substantiate poverty alleviation cooperation between the two countries, and do more practical things for the welfare of the people and their communities," said Xi.

Xi said the two countries should also strengthen youth exchanges, bring the two peoples' hearts even closer, and further boost their affinity.

Recognizing the importance of expanding cooperation in areas which are supportive to future development, such as digital economy, clean energy, and supply chain security, both sides agreed they will expand investment in high-tech industries such as green economy and artificial intelligence to achieve high-quality development.

The Thai side looked forward to welcoming tourists from China upon relaxation of travel measures in China and expressed appreciation to the Chinese side for authorizing the gradual return of Thai students to China to continue their study, said the statement.

Both sides will cooperate on the revitalization of high-quality tourism and enhance cooperation in the fields of education, culture, media and information and between sister cities in accordance with the principles of equality, mutual benefit and sustainability, said the statement.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-11-20/China-Thailand-chart-new-directions-of-bilateral-relations-1f5UIJKm1mo/index.html

