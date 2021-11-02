U.S. markets open in 3 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,601.00
    -4.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,771.00
    -29.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,864.00
    -30.25 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,355.60
    +1.30 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.81
    -0.24 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.40
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1597
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.51
    +0.25 (+1.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3638
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5500
    -0.4480 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,220.23
    +1,255.96 (+2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,542.82
    +79.31 (+5.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,252.11
    -36.51 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

CGTN: From Paris to Glasgow: China is in action to protect the planet

·3 min read

BEIJING, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 26th United Nations Conference of Parties on Climate Change (COP26) opened on Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland, the first conference after the five-year review cycle under the Paris Agreement inked in 2015.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has on many occasions highlighted China's view on tackling the climate challenge, expressed China's firm support for the Paris Agreement and announced the country's concrete actions to protect the planet.

In his written statement to the World Leaders Summit at COP26 released on Monday, Xi reiterated a call for global unity and actions to address climate change and put forward three suggestions.

Uphold multilateral consensus

"When it comes to global challenges such as climate change, multilateralism is the right prescription," Xi said in the statement, calling on all parties to build on the existing consensus, increase mutual trust and step up cooperation to deliver a successful COP26.

The Chinese president has facilitated major progress on climate issues at the global level. In 2015, he delivered a keynote speech at the Paris Conference on Climate Change, making a historic contribution to the conclusion of the Paris Agreement

At the Climate Ambition Summit in December 2020, President Xi announced China's further commitments for 2030, making steady progress in implementing the Paris Agreement.

Earlier this month, he underscored the importance of sharing the fruits of green development among all countries when addressing the leaders' summit of the China-hosted 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15).

Focusing on concrete action

"Visions will come true only when we act on them," said Xi on Monday as he urged all countries to honor their commitment, set realistic targets and do their best according to national conditions to deliver their climate action measures.

As the Chinese president has said, China always honors its words with actions. According to a climate change white paper released last week, the country's carbon emissions intensity in 2020 came down by 48.8 percent compared to 2005 and by 18.8 percent on the 2015 level, showing China takes the Paris Agreement seriously.

By the end of 2020, non-fossil fuels accounted for 16 percent of primary energy consumption in China and the country also phased out 120 million kilowatts of installed coal-fired power generation capacity during the past decade.

China has launched green action initiatives that encourage green infrastructure, energy, transportation and finance under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) framework as well. In 2020, 57 percent of China's investment in BRI partner countries went to renewable energy projects, up from 38 percent in 2019.

Accelerating green transition

Xi on Monday highlighted the role of innovation in science and technology and called for the promotion of a greener economy and society and exploration of a new pathway that coordinates development with conservation.

China recently has published two key directives: a top-level design document for peaking carbon emissions and achieving carbon neutrality, and an action plan for peaking carbon emissions before 2030.

According to Xi, the country will further roll out specific implementation plans for key areas such as energy, industry, construction and transport, and for key sectors such as coal, electricity, iron and steel, and cement, coupled with supporting measures in terms of science and technology, carbon sink, fiscal and taxation, and financial incentives.

These plans together will form China's "1+N" policy framework for helping the nation fulfill its pledge to peak its CO2 emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060 with a clearly defined timetable, roadmap and blueprint.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-11-02/From-COP15-to-COP26-China-calls-for-unite-actions-to-protect-Earth-14R8MSzM208/index.html

SOURCE CGTN

Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and FuelCell Energy Stocks Catapulted Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell stocks rocketed on Monday alongside investor interest in clean energy stocks as the two-week COP26 climate summit got underway in Glasgow, Scotland, and President Joe Biden's reconciliation infrastructure bill inches closer to passing. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 3.5%. Fuel cell stocks have been red-hot in recent days, with each of the three stocks blasting double-digits higher in the month of October.

  • Why Plug Power Shares Are Rising

    Shares of several companies in the clean energy space, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) are trading higher as investors weigh US President Biden's speech at the COP26 climate summit, in which he addressed climate change goals. Strength could also be attributed to US infrastructure optimism, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) hitting an all-time high and delivery numbers from NIO (NYSE: NIO), Xpeng (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI). Shares of several companies in the clean energy space were also

  • 10 Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $231,250 In 10 Months

    Tesla stock's run to $1 trillion wasn't the only way make big money — fast — in the S&P 500 so far this year. Opportunities abounded, actually.

  • U.S. unveils crackdown on methane, starting with oil and gas rules

    The Biden administration on Tuesday will unveil a plan to slash emissions of the greenhouse gas methane across the country, starting with oil and gas wells, pipelines and other infrastructure as part of its broader strategy to crack down on climate change. The announcement of the U.S. Methane Emissions Reduction Plan will coincide with the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, where the United States, the world's second-largest greenhouse gas emitter, is seeking to reclaim leadership on the world stage by demonstrating tangible steps to curb emissions at home. President Joe Biden has set a target to slash greenhouse gas emissions by more than 50% by 2030, but is struggling to pass major pieces of climate legislation through a deeply divided Congress, making policies by federal agencies more crucial.

  • The Biden Administration Just Issued a Big Report on Cryptos. Here’s The Takeaway.

    The administration wants stablecoin issuers to be regulated like banks. It is signaling a much tougher approach on 'DeFi' lending and trading platforms.

  • Melania filmed scowling, rolling eyes at Donald Trump at World Series

    ‘That’s an eye roll you can’t unsee’: Videos of incident have gone viral online

  • Fed to Taper in November Amid Inflation Concerns, Economists Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeFederal Reserve policy makers are expected to announce this week that they w

  • Top Automakers Are Investing in Fuel Cells. Should You, Too?

    Hydrogen fuel cells have long been considered a promising energy storage alternative. Let's take a closer look at what these developments may mean for fuel cell companies such as Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL). The adoption of hydrogen fuel cells in the global electric vehicle segment is patchy.

  • Covid-19 Pushed Many Americans to Retire. The Economy Needs Them Back.

    The unexpected absence of older American workers is complicating an already difficult labor shortage, since no one knows how many will return.

  • EV startup BasiGo debuts in Nairobi after $1 million pre-seed funding

    Electric vehicle startup BasiGo has today announced the launch of its operations in Nairobi, bringing clean energy options to Kenya’s public transport industry, currently dominated by fossil-fuel buses. The startup plans to sell locally assembled electric buses using parts from China’s EV maker BYD Automotive, the company said while announcing it had raised $1 million in pre-seed funding. The company is planning to enter other markets within the East Africa region after establishing ground in Kenya.

  • Biden’s $80B proposal to fund the IRS is ‘dramatically in excess of what the IRS needs,’ says former IRS commissioner

    The comment comes as a pivotal Democrat said he would not back a bill to strengthen the social safety until he knew about its economic impact

  • Apple, other big companies take part in new Biden effort with promises on clean energy

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday plans to unveil a “First Movers Coalition” that involves pledges around clean energy from Apple Inc. and other big companies, according to senior Biden administration officials.

  • With no fourth stimulus check, these COVID programs still offer billions in aid

    The Biden administration has pandemic relief for the taking — and you might qualify.

  • Pros and Cons of the Euro

    On Jan. 1, 1999, the European Union introduced its new currency, the euro. It brought benefits to member nations, as well as plenty of controversy.

  • Tesla starts programme to open up superchargers to non-Tesla electric vehicles

    Company plans to eventually welcome both Tesla and non-Tesla drivers at every supercharger station worldwide

  • Treasury’s Tapering Seen Outpacing Fed, With $1 Trillion in Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve won’t be the only one announcing a taper on Wednesday. The Treasury Department, for the first time in more than five years, will likely unveil a scaling down of its behemoth quarterly sale of longer-term securities.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in

  • Officials: Stablecoin issuers should be regulated like banks, call on Congress to take action

    An inter-agency working group recommended that Congress move to come up with a new framework to regulate stablecoin issuers, tailored according to the amount of risk they pose to users and the financial system.

  • Another 40,000 engineers needed to feed heat pump push, says Centrica boss

    The price of the pumps will come down over time, Chris O’Shea said.

  • Pentagon rattled by Chinese military push on multiple fronts

    China's growing military muscle and its drive to end America predominance in the Asia-Pacific is rattling the U.S. defense establishment. “The pace at which China is moving is stunning,” says Gen. John Hyten, the No. 2-ranking U.S. military officer, who previously commanded U.S. nuclear forces and oversaw Air Force space operations.

  • Could landlocked south Texas help a backlogged US supply chain?

    A Mexican highway that connects with Texas ports of entry might be an alternative to California water ports Stacks of shipping containers at a Port of Houston facility in La Porte, Texas. A route emanating from south Texas could attract Mexican investment when a backlog of goods favors new ideas. Photograph: Tannen Maury/EPA An unusual event marking what organizers called “the start of the produce season” was recently held on the US side of an international port of entry connecting Mexico with P