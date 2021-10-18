U.S. markets open in 8 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,465.25
    +36.25 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,191.00
    +407.00 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,144.25
    +107.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,264.10
    -8.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.66
    +1.35 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.10
    -29.80 (-1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0570 (+3.75%)
     

  • Vix

    16.30
    -0.56 (-3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3751
    +0.0074 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2000
    +0.5230 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,301.61
    +1,407.23 (+2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,464.06
    +57.32 (+4.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    +26.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

CGTN: Peng Liyuan attends UNESCO award ceremony for girls, women's education

·2 min read

BEIJING, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping and UNESCO special envoy for the advancement of girls' and women's education, on Friday addressed the online award ceremony of the 2021 UNESCO Prize for Girls' and Women's Education.

A project training underrepresented and low-income women and girls to close the gender gap in Brazil's technology sector, and another empowering adolescent girls and young women in Mozambique through role models and sisterhood circles were awarded this year's UNESCO Prize for Girls' and Women's Education, UNESCO said.

Peng extended congratulations to the laureates from Brazil and Mozambique via video.

Since the establishment of the prize in 2015 by UNESCO and China, it has exerted a positive influence and inspired more people to devote themselves to girls' and women's education, Peng said, adding that hundreds of thousands of girls and women have been able to develop their knowledge and learn new skills, and build confidence in changing their destiny and pursuing their dreams.

In addition, an increasing number of people are supporting girls and women's education, and promoting gender equality in global education, she said.

Peng also expressed hope that the international community would pay more attention to and support the education of girls and women, and make new contributions to the realization of the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had negative impact on girls and women in terms of education, and Peng called for more efforts to provide them with equal and quality education. She advocated making full use of digital technology, sharing high-quality online education resources and increasing education support for girls and women from poor families and poor regions. She also stressed the importance of strengthening health education for girls and women to comprehensively improve their physical and mental health.

Meanwhile, Audrey Azoulay, director-general of UNESCO, recognized China's role in the establishment of the prize as well as in helping girls and women realize their dreams, especially when faced with the challenges brought by the pandemic.

The UNESCO Prize for Girls' and Women's Education honors outstanding and innovative contributions made by individuals, institutions and organizations to advance girls' and women's education.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-10-15/Peng-Liyuan-attends-UNESCO-award-ceremony-for-girls-women-s-education-14nUt4YoSTm/index.html

SOURCE CGTN

Recommended Stories

  • New crew docks at China's first permanent space station

    Chinese astronauts began Saturday their six-month mission on China's first permanent space station, after successfully docking aboard their spacecraft. The new crew includes Wang Yaping, 41, who is the first Chinese woman to board the Tiangong space station, and is expected to become China’s first female spacewalker. “We’ll co-operate with each other, carefully conduct maneuvers, and try to accomplish all tasks successfully in this round of exploration of the universe,” said Wang in the video.

  • Crunch time: Biden faces critical next 2 weeks for agenda

    President Joe Biden is entering a crucial two weeks for his ambitious agenda, racing to conclude contentious congressional negotiations ahead of both domestic deadlines and a chance to showcase his administration’s accomplishments on a global stage. Biden and his fellow Democrats are struggling to bridge intraparty divides by month’s end to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a larger social services package. The president hopes to nail down both before Air Force lifts off for Europe on Oct. 28 for a pair of world leader summits, including the most ambitious climate change meeting in years.

  • Chinese astronauts arrive at space station

    China on Saturday launched a rocket carrying three astronauts to the core module of its future space station.The Shenzhou-13 spacecraft blasted off from the northwestern province of Gansu just after midnight local time.Around six hours later, the vessel successfully docked to the port of the space station.China hopes to complete construction of its own space station to rival that of the International Space Station by the end of next year.Shenzhou-13, which means “divine vessel” in Chinese, is the country’s second of four crewed missions needed for the project. Ahead of the launch, the three astronauts - two men and one woman - attended a sending off ceremony. Wang Yaping is the first female astronaut to visit the Chinese station after becoming China’s second woman in space in 2013.The crew will now spend the next six months living and working on the station’s largest module.It will be the longest duration in orbit for Chinese astronauts and during that time they will conduct tests of key technologies and robotics needed to assemble the space station. They will also verify onboard life support systems and conduct a host of scientific experiments.China has spent the last decade developing its own space technologies, as it is barred by U.S. law from working with NASA.With the International Space Station retiring in a few years, China’s space station is expected to become the only one in Earth’s orbit.

  • Surprise Soyuz thruster firing tilted and turned the ISS

    The ISS turned by 57 degrees after a docked Soyuz spacecraft continued to fire its thrusters during testing when it was supposed to end.

  • The Nigerians who want Israel to accept them as Jews

    A small Nigerian community claims Jewish ancestry dating hundreds of years but Israel does not recognise them.

  • Family continues to hold out hope for missing Utah man

    Family and friends are refusing to give up hope in finding Rick Morris, who has been missing for nearly four months.

  • Gang Members Kidnap American Missionaries and Their Families in Haiti

    A group of 17 missionaries and family members, most of whom are American, are believed to have been kidnapped by a gang in Haiti on Saturday.

  • Police say bystanders "should've intervened" as woman raped on train

    The 35-year-old man is now facing rape and several other charges, and authorities describe the inaction of bystanders as "troubling."

  • Woman caught on camera dousing Yeshiva with gas, lighting it on fire

    A woman caught on camera lighting a Jewish school on fire was arrested and charged Sunday.

  • Brian Laundrie - update: Friend claims Gabby Petito’s fiancé might have resources to leave US illegally

    Latest developments as they happen

  • Jury selection to start in trial over Ahmaud Arbery's death

    Hundreds of people were ordered to report for jury duty Monday in Georgia for what could be a long, laborious effort to find jurors to hear the trial of three white men charged with fatally shooting Ahmaud Arbery as he was running in their neighborhood. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with murder and other crimes in Arbery's death on Feb. 23, 2020, just outside the port city of Brunswick. Arbery's father said he's praying for an impartial panel and a fair trial, saying Black crime victims too often have been denied justice.

  • Chicago museum fires all of it's mostly White female, financially well-off docents for lack of diversity

    The Art Institute of Chicago fired all of its trained volunteers and guides last month, who were mostly older White women, in order to diversify its team.

  • How Sarah Baartman's hips went from a symbol of exploitation to a source of empowerment for Black women

    Sarah Baartman was an international sensation of objectification. British LibraryIn “BLACK EFFECT,” a track from Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 2018 collaborative album “EVERYTHING IS LOVE,” Beyoncé describes a quintessential Black female form: Stunt with your curls, your lips, Sarah Baartman hips Gotta hop into my jeans like I hop into my whip, yeah The celebration of Sarah Baartman’s features marks a departure from her historical image. Saartjie “Sarah” Baartman was an African woman who, in the early 180

  • Gambian Toufah Jallow tells of surviving rape by dictator

    Toufah Jallow’s name resonates deeply in Gambia as one of the few women who has taken a public stand against sexual assault in the small West African state. After Jammeh fell from power she later found the strength to go public with her story, despite Gambia's culture of silence over sexual assault, she told The Associated Press.

  • 41-year-old man granted parole after killing a 4-year-old when he was 13

    Eric M. Smith, who was 13 when he killed a 4-year-old boy with a rock in western New York, has been granted parole, corrections officials said on Saturday.

  • Don't blame Sharia for Islamic extremism -- blame colonialism

    Warning that Islamic extremists want to impose fundamentalist religious rule in American communities, right-wing lawmakers in dozens of U.S. states have tried banning Sharia, an Arabic term often understood to mean Islamic law. These political debates – which cite terrorism and political violence in the Middle East to argue that Islam is incompatible with modern society – reinforce stereotypes that the Muslim world is uncivilized. They also reflect ignorance of Sharia, which is not a strict lega

  • Los Angeles County asks court to force Vanessa Bryant to take psychiatric exam in lawsuit

    Vanessa Bryant filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles County alleging that several officers both took and distributed graphic photos from the crash site last year.

  • Regulators badly underestimated the devastation of a possible oil spill off the O.C. coast

    This month's spill was over 10 times larger than regulators in the 1970s predicted in the event of an anchor strike on the pipeline. Their miscalculation may have missed an opportunity to enact safeguards, experts say.

  • Sicilian Catholic diocese bans godparents. Yes, it's partly due to Mafia godfathers.

    Sicilian Catholic diocese bans godparents. Yes, it's partly due to Mafia godfathers.

  • France's Macron calls 1961 massacre of Algerians an 'unforgivable crime'

    Emmanuel Macron on Saturday denounced as an "unforgivable crime" a bloody crackdown on Algerian protesters by police in Paris 60 years ago, the strongest recognition by a French president of a massacre in which many bodies were thrown into the River Seine. On Oct. 17, 1961, under the orders of then Paris police chief Maurice Papon, police attacked a demonstration by 25,000 pro-National Liberation Front (FLN) Algerians protesting against a curfew imposed on Algerians. The march was repressed "brutally, violently and in blood", Macron's office said in a statement, adding that some 12,000 Algerians were arrested, many were wounded and dozens killed.