U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,471.37
    +33.11 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,294.76
    +382.20 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,897.34
    +73.91 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.65
    -8.52 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.66
    +1.35 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.10
    -29.80 (-1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0570 (+3.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3751
    +0.0074 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2000
    +0.5230 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,838.25
    +2,353.58 (+3.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,464.06
    +57.32 (+4.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    +26.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

CGTN: Peng Liyuan attends UNESCO award ceremony for girls, women's education

·2 min read

BEIJING, Oct. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping and UNESCO special envoy for the advancement of girls' and women's education, on Friday addressed the online award ceremony of the 2021 UNESCO Prize for Girls' and Women's Education.

A project training underrepresented and low-income women and girls to close the gender gap in Brazil's technology sector, and another empowering adolescent girls and young women in Mozambique through role models and sisterhood circles were awarded this year's UNESCO Prize for Girls' and Women's Education, UNESCO said.

Peng extended congratulations to the laureates from Brazil and Mozambique via video.

Since the establishment of the prize in 2015 by UNESCO and China, it has exerted a positive influence and inspired more people to devote themselves to girls' and women's education, Peng said, adding that hundreds of thousands of girls and women have been able to develop their knowledge and learn new skills, and build confidence in changing their destiny and pursuing their dreams.

In addition, an increasing number of people are supporting girls and women's education, and promoting gender equality in global education, she said.

Peng also expressed hope that the international community would pay more attention to and support the education of girls and women, and make new contributions to the realization of the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had negative impact on girls and women in terms of education, and Peng called for more efforts to provide them with equal and quality education. She advocated making full use of digital technology, sharing high-quality online education resources and increasing education support for girls and women from poor families and poor regions. She also stressed the importance of strengthening health education for girls and women to comprehensively improve their physical and mental health.

Meanwhile, Audrey Azoulay, director-general of UNESCO, recognized China's role in the establishment of the prize as well as in helping girls and women realize their dreams, especially when faced with the challenges brought by the pandemic.

The UNESCO Prize for Girls' and Women's Education honors outstanding and innovative contributions made by individuals, institutions and organizations to advance girls' and women's education.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-10-15/Peng-Liyuan-attends-UNESCO-award-ceremony-for-girls-women-s-education-14nUt4YoSTm/index.html

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgtn-peng-liyuan-attends-unesco-award-ceremony-for-girls-womens-education-301401690.html

SOURCE CGTN

Recommended Stories

  • Warm Saturday then much cooler Sunday

    KSBW 8 Meteorologist Gina De Vecchio has your local weather forecast.

  • WMAR-2 News Weather at 11

    WMAR-2 News Weather at 11

  • Alex Murdaugh charged with stealing millions in insurance money from dead housekeeper's sons

    Alex Murdaugh, a South Carolina attorney who faces new charges involving insurance fraud, was arrested in Florida for allegedly withholding insurance settlement money from the sons of his dead former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield.

  • Nasa's Lucy mission will seek out Solar System 'fossils'

    The Lucy probe will visit swarms of asteroids called trojans to gain insights on planetary origins.

  • What does La Nina mean for Montana's weather?

    What does La Nina mean for Montana's weather?

  • Clinton "doing fine" and will be out of hospital soon

    Bill Clinton is doing fine and will be released soon from a Southern California hospital where he's being treated for an infection, President Joe Biden said. Biden said Friday during remarks at the University of Connecticut that he had spoken to Clinton and the former president “sends his best.” "He’s doing fine; he really is," Biden said.

  • Q&A: La Nina's back and it's not good for parts of dry West

    This would tend to dry out parts of an already parched and fiery American West and boost an already busy Atlantic hurricane season. Just five months after the end of a La Nina that started in September 2020, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced a new cooling of the Pacific is underway. La Nina's natural cooling of parts of the Pacific is the flip side of a warmer El Nino pattern and sets in motion changes to the world’s weather for months and sometimes years.

  • Mom Walked Kindergartner to Bus Stop and Never Saw Her Again

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Courtesy of Connie Chavis/ Cecil ArdWhen Connie Chavis and her 5-year-old daughter picked out clothes for kindergarten on a cold January morning back in 1998, they took great care to choose bright colors: lots of green, splashes of pink.The outfit was as peppy and upbeat as little Brittany Locklear herself.Neither of them could have guessed, as the kindergartener pulled on each leg of her green overalls, that within a few short hours those same over

  • 'The Only Exit': Where Soldiers Are Dying After Sexual Assaults

    SEOUL, South Korea — ​The soldiers were driving back to the South Korean air force base after dinner and drinks on March 2. In the back seat, Master Sgt. Lee Ye-ram could be heard repeatedly begging her male colleague​, Master Sgt. Chang Dong-hoon, to stop sexually assaulting her. “Can you please stop ​it,” she said, according to the conversation recorded by the car’s dashboard camera. What came after was the latest example of South Korea’s persistent struggle to rid its military of sex crimes​,

  • Gay Couple Brutally Beaten Outside Gay Nightclub, Police Unresponsive

    Despite multiple emergency calls, police failed to respond until the following day.

  • Lazy crane operators making $250,000 a year exacerbating port crisis, truckers say

    LONG BEACH, California — Crane operators who belong to a powerful union and earn up to $250,000 a year transferring containers from ships to trucks are worsening the supply chain crisis that threatens Christmas by goofing off on the job, frustrated truckers told the Washington Examiner.

  • Alabama man sentenced to death for killing wife and family

    A man convicted of killing his estranged wife, her unborn child and three other people six years ago in north Alabama was sentenced to death Thursday after being convicted of multiple counts of capital murder. The sentence by Madison County Circuit Judge Chris Comer followed a jury's 11-1 vote to recommend death for Christopher Henderson, 46, who also could have been sentenced to life without parole, news outlets reported. The judge had the choice because Henderson was charged before lawmakers took away the option for judges to override the sentencing recommendation of jurors in capital cases.

  • Louisville Settles Racial Discrimination Lawsuit with Couple After 2018 Traffic Stop on False Pretenses That Led to Elaborate Search, But Turned Up Nothing

    A Louisville, Kentucky, couple has been granted a $75,000 settlement from the city after they accused the Louisville Metro Police Department of pulling them over […]

  • Exxon begins phone campaign to win Texas refinery worker votes for contract - union

    Exxon Mobil Corp managers on Friday began calling workers locked out of the company's Beaumont, Texas, refinery to push for approval of a contract proposal to be voted on early next week, a United Steelworkers (USW) union official said. In addition to an appeal to ratify the contract offer, which the union has urged workers to reject, the managers offered information about a decertification petition that may lead to a vote to remove the USW from representing the workers, said Bryan Gross, a representative of the international union.

  • Decorated NYPD officer charged with murder after fatally shooting ex-GF’s new lover

    A New York Police Department (NYPD) officer caught in a deadly love triangle has been charged with murder after allegedly killing her ex-girlfriend’s new lover on Wednesday. What happened: Yvonne Wu, 31, who works at the 72nd Precinct in Sunset Park, allegedly broke into the Bensonhurst home of her ex-girlfriend, Jenny Li, before shooting her and her new lover, Jamie Liang. Li, 23, reportedly arrived home with Liang, 24, around 5 p.m. Wu, who was off-duty at the time, allegedly broke into the residence at 19th Avenue and 79th Street through an unlocked back door.

  • Family reacts to grand jury ruling clearing shooter

    The family of two men killed in February are upset after a grand jury cleared the man who shot them based on Missouri's "Stand Your Ground" law.

  • Police hunt female gang after passengers attacked with bottles on busy train

    British Transport Police released CCTV images of girls they want to talk to in connection with two serious attacks on a busy train between Kent and London.

  • Vietnamese woman dragged and physically forced to take COVID-19 test by authorities to sue

    A Vietnamese woman will file a lawsuit against the Vietnamese government after she was physically forced by authorities to take a COVID-19 test. What happened: On Sept. 28 in the city of Thuan An, police broke into the woman’s house and forced her to take a COVID-19 test, reported Radio Free Asia. Authorities cut the lock on the door of Hoang Thi Phuong Lan’s apartment and dragged her to a testing site outside of the building.

  • Mich. Target Workers Angry After Being Sent Prank Fortune Cookies Following Disappointing Pay Raise

    "I see money in your future; it is not yours though," one fortune cookie's message read after Target workers in Michigan were informed they'd receive a $2 per hour holiday raise

  • Apple worker says she was fired after leading movement against harassment

    An Apple employee who led fellow workers in publicly sharing instances of what they called harassment and discrimination at the company said on Thursday that she had been fired. Janneke Parrish, an Apple program manager, said the iPhone maker informed her on Thursday that she had been terminated for deleting material on company equipment while she was under investigation over the leaking of a company town hall to media. Parrish said she deleted apps that contained details of her finances and other personal information before handing her devices in to Apple as part of the probe.