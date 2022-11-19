U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,965.34
    +18.78 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,745.69
    +199.37 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,146.06
    +1.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,849.73
    +10.61 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.11
    -1.53 (-1.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.00
    -11.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    20.98
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0320
    -0.0046 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    +0.0430 (+1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1896
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.3250
    +0.0790 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,637.64
    -176.64 (-1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.37
    -3.71 (-0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.52
    +38.98 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,899.77
    -30.80 (-0.11%)
     

CGTN: Peng Liyuan: Chinese and Thai people share similar values

·3 min read

BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, visited Ayutthaya National Art Museum in Ayutthaya, Thailand on Friday. The event was joined by spouses of some leaders who attended the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting.

Naraporn Chan-o-cha, wife of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, welcomed Peng when she arrived and accompanied her during the whole tour.

The museum's exhibition hall displays works of art for the Thai Royal family's major celebrations and traditional Thai handicrafts. Peng listened to the introduction of the art collections and praised the craftsmanship and techniques of Thai artisans.

The museum was built for preserving and developing traditional handicrafts and also helping families in poverty-stricken areas. Peng pointed out that it is similar to China's concept of poverty alleviation in underdeveloped areas.

The museum also sells handicrafts made by children out of education who have been trained in a handicraft training center of the Palace School. Peng said she would buy some of their works to support anti-poverty projects of the Thai Royal family.

Making and selling handicrafts has helped lift people out of poverty in many areas in China. Handicrafts, such as paper-cuts from northwest China's Shaanxi Province, embroidery and batik from southwest China's Guizhou Province, were developed to improve local people's income.

Intangible cultural heritage is also playing an important role in China's poverty alleviation efforts. From 2018 to 2020, over 2,200 intangible cultural heritage workshops have been built across the country, according to the country's Ministry of Culture and Tourism. These workshops have created half a million jobs, lifting more than 200,000 households out of poverty, People's Daily reported.

Cultural ties between two countries

Noticing a lotus candle holder, Peng said Chinese people love lotus and appreciate its noble quality of growing out of mud without being stained. Naraporn agreed, saying lotuses are used to pay respect for Buddha by Thai people. Peng said it once again shows that Chinese and Thai people share similar values.

China and Thailand are friendly neighbors with a long history of cultural exchanges. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Thailand in 1975, the forms of cultural exchanges between the two countries have been expanding and the content has become increasingly rich.

Through the efforts of Peng and Naraporn, Nanjing University of the Arts in China and Princess Galyani Vadhana Institute of Music in Thailand signed an academic memorandum of understanding in March, 2019. Since then, the two schools have been deepening cooperation through personnel exchanges, joint research and personnel training in the field of music.

In the field of literature, Princess of Thailand Maha Chakri Sirindhorn has also contributed a lot to cultural ties between the two countries. She likes Chinese culture and has translated many Chinese literature works into the Thai language. The Princess, the first Thai Royal family member to visit China, has paid about 50 visits to China and has published several travel notes on her trips. She has become a recipient of China's Friendship Medal in 2019.

Chinese has been a popular language among Thai students in recent years, with more than one million students learning Chinese in schools. In Thailand, there are more than 2,000 primary and secondary schools offering Chinese courses, Xinhua reported. Since 2003, China has sent more than 20,000 volunteers to teach Chinese language in Thailand's schools.

During the visit, Peng communicated with other spouses of APEC economies' leaders as well and they took photos together.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-11-18/Peng-Liyuan-attends-spouses-event-of-APEC-leaders-in-Ayutthaya--1f41qNP2cV2/index.html

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgtn-peng-liyuan-chinese-and-thai-people-share-similar-values-301683257.html

SOURCE CGTN

Recommended Stories

  • Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy, ceremony marks 1 year since attack

    A day after Darrell Brooks was sentenced to life in prison for killing six and injuring more than 60 when he drove his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade, Waukesha leaders said with the trial over, it’s time to push forward as a community.

  • Fast-Food Worker Loses Eye Protecting Special Needs Boy

    A fast-food worker named Bianca Palomera at the Habit Burger Grill in Antioch, California lost her eye defending a special needs boy from a bully.

  • Elizabeth Holmes’s Sentencing: How Other White-Collar Criminals Fared

    The Theranos founder is set to be sentenced Friday and might join a list Bernard Ebbers, Jeffrey Skilling and Dennis Kozlowski.

  • A Very Pregnant Elizabeth Holmes Will Serve More Than 11 Years In Prison

    Where is Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes in 2022, and will she go to jail? All about her trial, pregnancy, company and 11.25 year prison sentence.

  • Elizabeth Holmes Jailed

    The former Theranos CEO was sentenced to more than 11 years after being found guilty of four counts of fraud.

  • 737 MAX crash victim families press U.S. on Boeing settlement

    Relatives of passengers killed in two Boeing 737 MAX crashes pressed U.S. Justice Department lawyers on Friday to unwind a 2021 deal that allowed the U.S. planemaker to escape criminal prosecution. U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor in Texas ruled last month that people killed in two Boeing 737 MAX crashes are legally considered "crime victims" and said he would decide what remedy should be imposed. The crashes in 2018 and 2019 in Indonesia and Ethiopia, which cost Boeing more than $20 billion, led to a 20-month grounding for the best-selling plane and prompted Congress to pass legislation reforming airplane certification.

  • Russia Signals It Is Open to a Prisoner Swap

    One day after lawyers confirmed that U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner had been transferred to a penal colony outside Moscow, Russia on Friday reiterated its openness to a prisoner exchange with the United States involving notorious convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. The fate of Griner, who was arrested on drug charges in a Moscow airport days before Russia invaded Ukraine, has been intertwined with a confrontational tug of war between Moscow and Washington. U.S. officials have accused Russia

  • Sunny Balwani Is About To Face His Own Theranos Sentencing Date

    Where is former Theranos president and COO Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani now? What happened to him, and what to know about his conviction, trial, and jail time.

  • Body-Cam Footage Confirms Paul Pelosi Opened Door for Police, Contradicts DOJ Account

    A new report from the Bay Area NBC affiliate contradicts the DOJ's account of the attack on Paul Pelosi, confirming that he opened the door for police at his residence.

  • UPDATE 8-Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for Theranos fraud

    A federal judge on Friday sentenced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to 11 years and three months in prison for defrauding investors in her now-defunct blood-testing startup that was once valued at $9 billion. In San Jose, California, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila sentenced Holmes, 38, on three counts of investor fraud and one count of conspiracy after a jury convicted her last January following a trial spanning three months. The prosecution had recommended a sentence of 15 years in prison, while the defense had urged the judge to impose no prison time.

  • Elizabeth Holmes Has Gotten Pregnant Twice During Her Legal Proceedings

    Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes faced her criminal sentencing on Nov. 18. She had a baby in 2021 with Billy Evans, and is now pregnant with her second child.

  • South Dakota Republican Charged With Rape After Losing Election to His Mom

    South Dakota legislature candidate Bud Marty May was brought to the Pennington County Jail on Nov. 13 on a charge of second-degree rape

  • Coroner Reveals Slain University of Idaho Students Were Slaughtered in Bed

    Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/InstagramPolice arrived at the home of the four University of Idaho students who were slain on Sunday to discover their lifeless bodies still in bed, where the local coroner said it’s “likely” the friend group was slaughtered while they slept just hours prior.Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt dished the shocking detail on Thursday in a late-night interview on NewsNation’s Banfield, where she also revealed each victim was stabbed multiple times.Prior to Mabbutt’s c

  • Coroner: Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds

    Four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a rental house near campus were stabbed to death in their beds and likely were asleep when they were attacked, a county coroner told a cable news channel. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt also told NewsNation on Thursday that each victim suffered multiple stab wounds from a “pretty large knife.” “It has to be somebody pretty angry in order to stab four people to death,” Mabbutt told NewsNation.

  • Why Elizabeth Holmes was just sentenced to over 11 years in prison

    Theranos founder Holmes, who was convicted of defrauding investors, was sentenced to 11 years and three months in jail on Friday. This is how she got here.

  • Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to more than 11 years for defrauding investors

    The harsh ruling sends a message to Silicon Valley that the government will hold founders accountable for what’s promised

  • Kris Jenner Reveals 'First-Ever' Holiday Card with Boyfriend Corey Gamble: 'Love How They Came Out'

    The couple first met in 2014 while at a party in Ibiza

  • Elizabeth Holmes sentencing: Theranos founder faces up to 20 years in prison

    Elizabeth Holmes is scheduled to appear in court in San Jose on Friday for a sentencing hearing.

  • Monday’s Rail Union Votes Could Start a Strike or Prevent It

    A trade association of railroads like Union Pacific , CSX, Norfolk Southern, and the BNSF unit of Berkshire Hathaway thinks a strike can be avoided.

  • He Was Wrongly Imprisoned at 16. Eight Years Later, He Walks Free.

    NEW YORK — When Shamel Capers, 24, shuffled into a crowded Queens courtroom Thursday, he was still a convicted murderer, his hands shackled to a thick leather belt as three court officers stood close by. But his festive green three-piece suit seemed to hint at an impending celebration. Capers had been behind bars since his arrest at age 16 for a murder that he always insisted he never committed. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times After eight years in prison, his convictio