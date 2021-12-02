U.S. markets open in 9 hours 25 minutes

CGTN: Peng Liyuan sends message to Linfen Red Ribbon School students on World AIDS Day

·1 min read

BEIJING, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping and the World Health Organization (WHO)'s goodwill ambassador for tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, sent a video message to the students of the Linfen Red Ribbon School in north China's Shanxi Province at an event marking the 34th World AIDS Day on Wednesday.

The school provides education for children living with HIV. It celebrates the 10th anniversary of its founding this year.

Peng recalled the warm moments she has spent with the teachers and students at the school over the past decade and encouraged the students to continue to share love and enjoy a happy childhood.

The 10th anniversary event showcased the progress made in AIDS prevention and control work in the country by taking Linfen Red Ribbon School as an example. It highlighted typical cases of free antiviral treatment, efforts to block mother-to-child transmission of the disease and AIDS prevention work in key areas. It also underlined the efforts being made by the government and the Communist Party of China, especially the initiatives taken for the children living with the disease.

Wang Hesheng, deputy director of the National Health Commission, attended the event with representatives from relevant departments, teachers and students of the school, and red ribbon health ambassadors.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-12-01/Peng-Liyuan-sends-message-to-Linfen-Red-Ribbon-School-students-15Dtd9tG6w8/index.html

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgtn-peng-liyuan-sends-message-to-linfen-red-ribbon-school-students-on-world-aids-day-301435847.html

SOURCE CGTN

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/01/c7084.html

  • Japan retracts new flight bookings ban after criticisms

    Japan says it has retracted a ban on new incoming international flight bookings to defend against the new variant of the coronavirus only a day after the policy was announced, following criticisms that it was an overreaction. The transport ministry on Wednesday issued a request to international airlines to stop taking new reservations for flights coming into Japan until the end of December as an emergency precaution to defend against the new omicron variant. The ministry said Thursday it has retracted the request after receiving criticisms that the ban was too strict and tantamount to abandoning its own people.

  • COVID-19 "radically altered mobility" globally, UN agency says

    The COVID-19 pandemic has "radically altered mobility" worldwide, the United Nations migration agency said in its World Migration Report 2022 released Wednesday.The big picture: The scale of international migration increased the last two years, though at a reduced rate because of the pandemic. At the same time, there was also an increase in displacement due to disasters, conflict and violence, according to the the International Organization for Migration.Stay on top of the latest market trends a

  • Jessica Henwick Forced to Pick ‘Matrix 4’ or MCU After Studios Refused to Let Her Audition for Both

    Henwick had offers to audition for both "The Matrix Resurrections" and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

  • Hackers targeting and stealing billions from Iranian citizens in texting scheme

    Financially motivated hackers likely based in Iran are successfully targeting and stealing billions in currency from Iranian civilians through a texting campaign, new research released Wednesday found.Israeli-American cybersecurity company Check Point Research found evidence that tens of thousands of Iranians had been targeted in the scheme, which involved the hackers sending texts to Android users that impersonated branches of the Iranian...

  • Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Lalibela retaken - government

    Tigray rebels took control of Lalibela, famous for its 13th Century rock-hewn churches, in August.

  • Vertex Soars To 6-Month High After Scoring A Win — And It's Not In Cystic Fibrosis

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals said Wednesday its kidney disease treatment scored in a Phase 2 study, and VRTX stock rocketed to a six-month high.

  • I'm a Virus Expert and Here's a Sure Sign You've Had COVID

    The New York Times reports more than 775,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and more than 48 million have had the virus. However, many others have likely had COVID but weren't tested or were asymptomatic and didn't realize they had it. While it's impossible to know if you've been infected without seeing a physician or getting tested, there are signs you've had it. COVID affects everyone differently, but according to virus and medical experts Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with, here are the

  • Why CTI BioPharma Stock Is Plunging Today

    Shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ: CTIC) had plunged 21.4% as of 12:23 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The steep decline came after the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) extended the review period for an approval decision of pacritinib in treating myelofibrosis. The FDA pushed back the review period for pacritinib by three months.

  • ‘This is not going to be good’: Moderna CEO on what scientists are telling him about the omicron coronavirus variant

    The CEO of Moderna told the Financial Times there's no world where current vaccines are as effective as against the delta variant.

  • AbbVie Stock Retakes Its 50-Day Line On Bullish Earnings — Is It A Buy Right Now?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy as shares retake their key moving averages on strong third-quarter earnings? Is ABBV stock a buy right now?

  • Ocugen: IND Halt Not a Concern for Covaxin, Says Analyst

    The rise of the new Omicron variant has indicated the pandemic is an ongoing concern, suggesting newcomers to the Covid-19 vaccine space could still have a significant role to play in battling the coronavirus. However, it looks like it might be a while still until late entrant Ocugen (OCGN) will be able to play its part. Last week, the company announced that its investigational new drug (IND) application for Covaxin – the Covid-19 vaccine the company has licensed from India-based Bharat Biotech

  • FDA places a hold on Ocugen's plan for U.S. trials of the Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin

    The Malvern firm has a deal that will get it 45% of sales of the Covid-19 vaccine in the United States, if the product gets FDA approval.

  • Moderna exec says company could have Omicron booster ready in March

    Moderna Inc could have a COVID-19 booster shot targeting the Omicron variant tested and ready to file for U.S. authorization as soon as March, the company's president said on Wednesday. Moderna President Stephen Hoge said he believes booster shots carrying genes specifically targeting mutations in the newly-discovered Omicron variant would be the quickest way to address any anticipated reductions in vaccine efficacy it may cause. The company is also working on a multi-valent vaccine that would include up to four different coronavirus variants including Omicron.

  • 90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

    A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, s

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As Omicron Threatens To Undermine Its Covid Vaccine?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after a new Covid variant emerged that could undo its Covid vaccine? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • ‘We still have a lot more work to do,’ former White House vaccinations coordinator says

    Former White House Bechara Choucair joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss on getting more Americans vaccinated and stopping the spread of Omicron variant.

  • Immunome seeks OK to begin human testing of Covid-19 'cocktail,' expects it to neutralize omicron

    The Chester County company's long-term plan is to synthetically manufacture the antibodies for use in broad patient populations.

  • Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

    In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned tha

  • Adagio Continues Its Run As Biotech Stocks Moderna, BioNTech Dive On Omicron Threat

    Biotech stocks diverged Tuesday with Adagio continuing a run on the potential for its antibody to target Covid's omicron variant.

  • First confirmed Omicron variant of COVID-19 found in the U.S.

    During the White House press briefing on Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the first U.S. case of the Omicron variant has been detected in California.