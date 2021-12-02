U.S. markets open in 7 hours 55 minutes

CGTN: Peng Liyuan sends message to Linfen Red Ribbon School students on World AIDS Day

·1 min read

BEIJING, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping and the World Health Organization (WHO)'s goodwill ambassador for tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, sent a video message to the students of the Linfen Red Ribbon School in north China's Shanxi Province at an event marking the 34th World AIDS Day on Wednesday.

The school provides education for children living with HIV. It celebrates the 10th anniversary of its founding this year.

Peng recalled the warm moments she has spent with the teachers and students at the school over the past decade and encouraged the students to continue to share love and enjoy a happy childhood.

The 10th anniversary event showcased the progress made in AIDS prevention and control work in the country by taking Linfen Red Ribbon School as an example. It highlighted typical cases of free antiviral treatment, efforts to block mother-to-child transmission of the disease and AIDS prevention work in key areas. It also underlined the efforts being made by the government and the Communist Party of China, especially the initiatives taken for the children living with the disease.

Wang Hesheng, deputy director of the National Health Commission, attended the event with representatives from relevant departments, teachers and students of the school, and red ribbon health ambassadors.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-12-01/Peng-Liyuan-sends-message-to-Linfen-Red-Ribbon-School-students-15Dtd9tG6w8/index.html

SOURCE CGTN

