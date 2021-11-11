U.S. markets open in 6 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,651.25
    +9.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,026.00
    +34.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,032.50
    +52.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,394.50
    +5.20 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.51
    +0.17 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.30
    +7.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    24.98
    +0.21 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1478
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.73
    +0.95 (+5.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3408
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0100
    +0.1400 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,247.07
    -1,369.82 (-2.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,612.77
    -20.92 (-1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,340.15
    +66.11 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,277.86
    +171.08 (+0.59%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Energy: A Return to Fossil Fuels'

Is the fossil fuel recovery real, or a stepping stone to a fossil-free future? Register now for our 11/17 webinar at 2PM ET

CGTN: Peng Liyuan urges advancing education for girls, women

·2 min read

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- Peng Liyuan, the wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, has called for sustained efforts to enable more women to receive a quality education that contributes to realizing the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals.

Peng, a special envoy of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for the advancement of girls' and women's education, spoke in an interview with the Courier, a flagship magazine published by UNESCO.

Noting that eliminating poverty and realizing gender equality are the common ideals of humanity and the common aspirations of women worldwide, she said that through unremitting efforts, China had achieved the goal of eradicating absolute poverty, with education a very important vehicle.

"We should be more determined to promote girls' and women's education, work to ensure that more women receive quality education and contribute to the realization of the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals," Peng said.

She called on everyone around the world to work together and explore new ways and jointly meet challenges. "As COVID-19 continues to spread around the world, it is our common wish that no girl should be left behind," she said.

Peng affirmed the significance of UNESCO's Futures of Education initiative, saying that women are an important force for advancing human civilization and creating a better future for all.

She expressed her hope that governments of all countries, as well as international organizations, and non-governmental organizations, will take active actions to empower women through education, promote greater development of girls' and women's education, and inject new impetus into the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

In 2015, China and UNESCO jointly established the Prize for Girls' and Women's Education. In recent years, the prize has continued to have a positive impact.

As UNESCO Special Envoy for Girls' and Women's Education, Peng expressed her willingness to continue to fulfill her role and that China will continue to work with the UN agency to ensure the success of the second edition of the Prize for Girls' and Women's Education.

This year, as UNESCO marks its 75th anniversary, the Courier is publishing a special issue to highlight the major challenges facing education in the world today and to propose solutions.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-11-10/Peng-Liyuan-urges-advancing-education-for-girls-women-1558G8cnkK4/index.html

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgtn-peng-liyuan-urges-advancing-education-for-girls-women-301421917.html

SOURCE CGTN

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/11/c6227.html

Recommended Stories

  • Seoul will be the first city government to join the metaverse

    Seoul says it will be the first major city government to enter the metaverse. On Nov. 3, the South Korean capital announced a plan to make a variety of public services and cultural events available in the metaverse, an immersive internet that relies on virtual reality. If the plan is successful, Seoul residents can visit a virtual city hall to do everything from touring a historic site to filing a civil complaint by donning virtual reality goggles.

  • Evergrande dodges default again but sector debt concerns remain

    Cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group averted a destabilising default at the last minute for the third time in the past month, with a source on Thursday saying several bondholders had received overdue coupon payments. Evergrande, the world's most indebted developer, has been stumbling from deadline to deadline in recent weeks as it grapples with more than $300 billion in liabilities, $19 billion of which are international market bonds. The payments were made at the end of a 30-day grace period that ended Wednesday, as was the case with two separate offshore coupon payments that were due in late September and for which the grace periods ended late last month.

  • Feds charge former Broadcom engineer with stealing trade secrets

    Former Broadcom engineer Peter Kisang Kim was charged with stealing trade secrets from the company, and accused of taking them to his new employer, a chip startup based in China.

  • Stock Market Holidays 2021: Is The Stock Market Open Or Closed On Veterans Day?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2021 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Columbus Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Veterans Day 2021.

    Veterans Day 2021 is here, a day to honor those who served in the U.S. military. The federal holiday, called Armistice Day until 1954, honors all veterans who have served in the U.S. armed forces. It’s observed on Nov. 11 to mark the date when a ceasefire agreement was reached that ended World War 1.

  • Why Tampa has so many strip clubs

    We're getting down to the naked truth.A St. Pete reader asked for our What Are You Wondering series: "Why are there so many strip clubs in the Tampa Bay region?"Great question. For all the news coverage Tampa Bay gets of its notorious nude scene, we still couldn't find the root of why there are so many here.So we called Joe Redner, Tampa's strip club king. The 81-year-old takes credit for making the local scene what it is — there are about 40 clubs in the area, half of which are in Tampa.Get mar

  • 'Don't get brazen with me!': Rittenhouse judge snaps at prosecutor as defense requests a mistrial

    The Kenosha County, Wis., judge presiding over Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial clashed with the lead prosecutor during the teenager’s cross-examination on Wednesday, while defense attorneys requested a mistrial alleging prosecutorial misconduct.

  • Kellyanne Conway Resurfaces With Her Most Brazen Trump Lie Yet

    "We never even heard of a such of a thing," she declared on Fox News.

  • Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son sentenced for stabbing neighbor

    The son of basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was sentenced to six months in jail for stabbing a Southern California neighbor with a hunting knife during an argument over trash cans, prosecutors said Wednesday. Adam Abdul-Jabbar, 29, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of carrying a dirk or dagger, with sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury, according to the Orange County district attorney's office. Abdul-Jabbar accepted a plea deal from an Orange County judge.

  • These 15 Holiday Items Are Already Back at Trader Joe's—Including a Drink Shoppers Say They "Must Stock Up" On

    Including the store’s pet-friendly Advent calendars.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Judge demands proof that pinch zoom doesn’t distort video after bizarre defence claims

    Attorneys try to block zoomed-in recording by claiming Apple shows ‘what it thinks is there’

  • His son attended Astroworld. He spent the next day desperate to get in touch.

    Edgar Acosta recognized the white sneaker first. Then he saw the photo of his son Axel's lifeless face circulating on social media Saturday night. For a fleeting moment, he thought he might be asleep.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. "I told myself, he must be sleeping, maybe at the hospital," he said. But hope faded quickly. "I wished to God I was wrong, but I knew it was him," he said. "I knew he was dead." Axel Acost

  • U.S. Air Force Member Went on the Run After Italian Gang Rape

    Alessandro Garofalo/ReutersA member of the U.S. Air Force stationed at a NATO base in Italy sexually assaulted an intoxicated teenager, then fled to the United States in an attempt to avoid a seven-year prison sentence, according to prosecutors.Now, the government of Italy would like him back so he can be put behind bars.Alexis Miguel Bodden was convicted by an Italian court in 2015 of aggravated gang rape, states an extradition request unsealed Tuesday in Philadelphia federal court. The origins

  • Trial Explodes: Defense Seeks Mistrial as Kyle Rittenhouse Cries on Stand, Judge Berates Prosecutor

    Kyle Rittenhouse broke down sobbing on the stand while testifying in his own defense on Wednesday, prompting the judge to call a ten minute recess.

  • American Airlines pilot union rejects holiday pay proposal - memo

    (Reuters) -American Airlines pilot union has rejected the company's offer of as much as double pay for working during the holidays, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday. With its latest offer, American Airlines was trying to prevent more disruptions after it had to cancel over 2,300 flights earlier this month due to weather and staffing-led disruptions. In a memo to pilots, American Airlines said it was disappointed with the Allied Pilots Association's decision and would continue to work with the union.

  • Cuomo Described Aide He Allegedly Groped as a Flirtatious ‘Gossip Hotline’

    Carlo Allegri/ReutersDisgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo justified any touching or appearance of prying into executive assistant Brittany Commisso’s private life by suggesting that she was often the “initiator” of their embraces, and a “gossip hotline,” who frequently aired juicy commentary, according to sworn testimony released by the state’s top prosecutor on Wednesday.When asked if he had been flirtatious with Commisso, who described the job as a “nightmare” and filed a criminal compl

  • Boise now the second-least affordable housing market across United States and Canada

    There’s only one place in which it’s more difficult to afford a home. Here’s which city is worse than Boise.

  • Buttigieg is right — America’s roads are racist. Ted Cruz and Tucker Carlson are pretending to misunderstand

    The right has lost its collective mind about Buttigieg’s logical and historically accurate point

  • Aucklanders return to malls as New Zealand eases lockdown in biggest city

    Shops and malls in New Zealand's biggest city Auckland flung their doors open for the first time in three months on Wednesday as the city, which is at the epicentre of the country's coronavirus outbreak, gradually reopened. The hospitality sector, however, remained shut. In her first visit to the city since it was locked down on Aug. 17, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the hospitality sector will reopen as soon as Auckland hits its vaccination target.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Resumes After His Lawyers Ask Judge For Mistrial

    He is on trial for fatally shooting two people during Black Lives Matter protests in Wisconsin last year.