U.S. markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,658.00
    +16.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,044.00
    +52.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,073.00
    +92.50 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,397.80
    +8.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.38
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.30
    +15.00 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    25.07
    +0.29 (+1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1469
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.82
    +0.04 (+0.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3392
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0330
    +0.1630 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,290.67
    -1,671.18 (-2.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,614.79
    -18.90 (-1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,363.70
    +23.55 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,277.86
    +171.08 (+0.59%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Energy: A Return to Fossil Fuels'

Is the fossil fuel recovery real, or a stepping stone to a fossil-free future? Register now for our 11/17 webinar at 2PM ET

CGTN: Peng Liyuan urges advancing education for girls, women

·2 min read

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peng Liyuan, the wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, has called for sustained efforts to enable more women to receive a quality education that contributes to realizing the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals.

Peng, a special envoy of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for the advancement of girls' and women's education, spoke in an interview with the Courier, a flagship magazine published by UNESCO.

Noting that eliminating poverty and realizing gender equality are the common ideals of humanity and the common aspirations of women worldwide, she said that through unremitting efforts, China had achieved the goal of eradicating absolute poverty, with education a very important vehicle.

"We should be more determined to promote girls' and women's education, work to ensure that more women receive quality education and contribute to the realization of the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals," Peng said.

She called on everyone around the world to work together and explore new ways and jointly meet challenges. "As COVID-19 continues to spread around the world, it is our common wish that no girl should be left behind," she said.

Peng affirmed the significance of UNESCO's Futures of Education initiative, saying that women are an important force for advancing human civilization and creating a better future for all.

She expressed her hope that governments of all countries, as well as international organizations, and non-governmental organizations, will take active actions to empower women through education, promote greater development of girls' and women's education, and inject new impetus into the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

In 2015, China and UNESCO jointly established the Prize for Girls' and Women's Education. In recent years, the prize has continued to have a positive impact.

As UNESCO Special Envoy for Girls' and Women's Education, Peng expressed her willingness to continue to fulfill her role and that China will continue to work with the UN agency to ensure the success of the second edition of the Prize for Girls' and Women's Education.

This year, as UNESCO marks its 75th anniversary, the Courier is publishing a special issue to highlight the major challenges facing education in the world today and to propose solutions.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-11-10/Peng-Liyuan-urges-advancing-education-for-girls-women-1558G8cnkK4/index.html

SOURCE CGTN

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese leaders issue official history to elevate Xi

    China's leaders have approved a resolution on the history of the ruling Communist Party that was expected to set the stage for President Xi Jinping to extend his rule next year. The official Xinhua News Agency said the resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the party was adopted during a four-day meeting of its Central Committee that ended Thursday. The move is expected to give Xi status beside the ruling Communist Party's most important figures.

  • Grayscale CEO: Bitcoin ETFs have become a 'political issue'

    Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein discussed expected regulation and what would be in the best interests of cryptocurrency investors at the Yahoo Finance-Decrypt "Crypto Goes Mainstream" special.

  • SpaceX crew launch marks 600 space travelers in 60 years

    A SpaceX rocket carried four astronauts into orbit Wednesday night, including the 600th person to reach space in 60 years. The repeatedly delayed flight occurred just two days after SpaceX brought four other astronauts home from the International Space Station. “It was a great ride, better than we imagined," mission commander Raja Chari said shortly after the spacecraft reached orbit.

  • UN Security Council states fresh concern over Myanmar crisis

    The United Nations Security Council has issued a press statement expressing “deep concern” about ongoing violence in Myanmar, whose military-installed government is using force against opponents. The Security Council’s action comes as Myanmar’s army appears to be undertaking a major offensive in the country’s northwest amid warnings that the humanitarian situation throughout the country is sharply deteriorating, with food shortages and a weakened public health system. A press statement carries less weight than an official resolution, and can serve as a way of achieving consensus among the Security Council members that would otherwise be difficult to achieve.

  • U.S. issues Cambodia corruption advisory, sanctions officials over navy base

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States stepped up its campaign against corruption in Cambodia on Wednesday, issuing an advisory to U.S. businesses and blacklisting two government officials accused of scheming to profit from construction work at Cambodia's biggest naval base. The U.S. State Department, Treasury and Commerce Department jointly issued the advisory https://www.state.gov/cambodia-business-advisory-on-high-risk-investments-and-interactions for firms doing business in Cambodia "to be mindful of interactions with entities in corrupt business practices, criminal activities and human rights abuses."

  • Feds charge former Broadcom engineer with stealing trade secrets

    Former Broadcom engineer Peter Kisang Kim was charged with stealing trade secrets from the company, and accused of taking them to his new employer, a chip startup based in China.

  • Stock Market Holidays 2021: Is The Stock Market Open Or Closed On Veterans Day?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2021 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Columbus Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • Scammer Who Cheated Buffett’s Berkshire of $340 Million Gets 30 Years for Ponzi Scheme

    (Bloomberg) -- The co-owner of a California-based solar company was sentenced to 30 years in prison for running a $1 billion Ponzi scheme that attracted big-name investors, among them Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc.Jeff Carpoff’s DC Solar built mobile solar generators for sporting events and music festivals. It burnished its image with investors by wildly inflating the number of generators it had produced.Money poured in through complex deals known as tax-equity funds. Buffett’s company

  • ‘A recipe for criminal-tax prosecution’: An Ohio man won $1 million in the Powerball lottery, but falsely claimed $1 million in losses

    A $1 million Powerball winner has pleaded guilty to falsely claiming on his tax returns that he had frittered away the same amount that year in lottery losses, prosecutors said. Mustafa Shalash, of Hilliard, Ohio, scored his big Powerball win in 2015, when he correctly picked all five numbers except the special Powerball number, and was awarded a $1 million prize. Shalash received $710,000 and the remaining $290,000 was withheld in taxes, court documents stated.

  • Jailed: Man, 60, who filmed upskirt videos by tying phone to ankle with rubber band

    The 60-year-old man, who had been infatuated with his colleague, filmed 15 videos of her across 15 occasions.

  • These 15 Holiday Items Are Already Back at Trader Joe's—Including a Drink Shoppers Say They "Must Stock Up" On

    Including the store’s pet-friendly Advent calendars.

  • Don Lemon sends legal letter to Megyn Kelly

    CORRECTION: This story has been updated to correct a prior version that incorrectly stated that Ms. Polisi filed a legal […] The post Don Lemon sends legal letter to Megyn Kelly appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Pete Buttigieg just defined infrastructural racism

    The US transportation secretary detailed plans in the new infrastructure bill to reconnect communities cut off by highways

  • Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son sentenced for stabbing neighbor

    The son of basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was sentenced to six months in jail for stabbing a Southern California neighbor with a hunting knife during an argument over trash cans, prosecutors said Wednesday. Adam Abdul-Jabbar, 29, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of carrying a dirk or dagger, with sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury, according to the Orange County district attorney's office. Abdul-Jabbar accepted a plea deal from an Orange County judge.

  • Why Tampa has so many strip clubs

    We're getting down to the naked truth.A St. Pete reader asked for our What Are You Wondering series: "Why are there so many strip clubs in the Tampa Bay region?"Great question. For all the news coverage Tampa Bay gets of its notorious nude scene, we still couldn't find the root of why there are so many here.So we called Joe Redner, Tampa's strip club king. The 81-year-old takes credit for making the local scene what it is — there are about 40 clubs in the area, half of which are in Tampa.Get mar

  • Virat Kohli: India man arrested over rape threats to cricketer's daughter

    A man has been arrested over rape threats to the daughter of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli.

  • Starbucks Union Fight Escalates as Company, Workers Battle Over Vote

    Howard Schultz is among the executives who traveled to Buffalo, N.Y., to press the coffee giant’s case.

  • GOP Sen. Ron Johnson demands details from FBI on use of aerial surveillance at protests

    Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday requesting information about the bureau's reported use of aerial surveillance during recent protests.

  • China bans Tibetan children from taking Tibetan language classes in and out of school

    China’s ban on Tibetan language classes has come full circle after a new policy bars children from taking even informal lessons outside of school. The rundown: The ban was reportedly issued in October in the northwestern province of Qinghai, which was historically part of Tibet’s Amdo region, the birthplace of the 14th Dalai Lama. “No individual or organization is allowed to hold informal classes or workshops to teach the Tibetan language during the winter holidays when the schools are closed,” a Tibetan living in Qinghai told Radio Free Asia.

  • Ireland Baldwin 'triggered' by Astroworld tragedy, 3 weeks after 'Rust' shooting: 'So many people to be blamed'

    Alec Baldwin's daughter said she's not defending Travis Scott, but she believes more than one person should be accountable.