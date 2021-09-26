U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,455.48
    +6.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,798.00
    +33.18 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,047.70
    -4.54 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.07
    -10.97 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.95
    +0.65 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.60
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    -0.27 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    -0.0029 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    +0.0500 (+3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3681
    -0.0040 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6850
    +0.3840 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,014.63
    +92.42 (+0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,067.20
    -35.86 (-3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.48
    -26.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

CGTN: Tech, politics and ambition: How Huawei's Meng Wanzhou stepped into a perfect storm between China and U.S.

·4 min read

Meng Wanzhou's release reveals Washington's attempt to prevent its stiff competition with Beijing from veering into a conflict, but it's far from being a reversal in bilateral tensions.

BEIJING, Sept. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm finally back home," Huawei's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou said when landing at the Shenzhen airport Saturday evening.

After nearly three years of being held under house arrest in Canada, Meng and her legal team reached a deal with the U.S. Justice Department on Friday which allowed her to return to China. The moment marked the end of a prolonged legal and political saga which took place amid rising tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Shortly after the deal was reached, Meng boarded a charter Air China flight headed to the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen where Huawei is based.

Meng, 49, has not pleaded guilty to fraud charges. Under the agreement, she will not be prosecuted further in the U.S. and the extradition proceedings in Canada will be terminated, according to a statement released by William Taylor III, one of the lawyers representing Meng.

"Facts have already proven that this is a political persecution against a Chinese citizen and its aim is to suppress Chinese high-tech companies," said China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying on Saturday.

What happened three years ago?

On December 1, 2018, Canadian authorities arrested Meng at the request of the U.S. government which accused her of wire fraud and sought her extradition. The incident took place as the Trump administration adopted an aggressive approach in dealing with China on a variety of issues including trade and technology.

Four months before Meng's arrest, the U.S. government fired the opening salvo against Chinese high-tech companies by issuing a ban on the federal government use of products by Huawei and ZTE – two leading Chinese providers of telecom equipment, citing security concerns. The following year, Huawei was added to the U.S. Commerce Department's Entity List, which effectively banned American companies from doing business with the Chinese tech giant.

Why now?

Over the past three years, Meng's detention has been a thorny issue between Beijing and Washington. Tensions that were unfathomable years ago have taken an incendiary crescendo.

There are two factors that facilitated her release, according to Guo Changlin, a former senior diplomat at the Chinese Embassy in the U.S.

"U.S. President Joe Biden is looking to meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the upcoming G20 summit in person. [Also] Justin Trudeau has just been re-elected as Canadian prime minister [by a narrow margin] and is eager to fling off Meng's case, which after all has been a protracted bone of contention between China and Canada," Guo told CGTN during a phone interview.

Despite Washington's hardline China policy, Biden himself developed a close relationship with Xi when the two were vice presidents. Biden has been to China four times and the two met 11 times in person, noted Li Cheng, director of the John L. Thornton China Center at the Brookings Institution.

"My point was that when I came back from meeting with him [Xi] and traveling 17,000 miles with him … – that's how I got to know him so well," Biden remarked during a February town hall meeting.

"They have a personal friendship but how far Biden could go in light of nationwide anti-China sentiments remains to be seen," said Guo.

Li believes that Biden has to flex his muscles since the U.S. voter base is increasingly embracing the anti-China messaging. "He's not that confrontational himself," he added.

What does Meng's release mean to China-U.S. ties?

The release shows Washington's attempt to prevent the stiff competition from spiraling out of control, but it falls short of being a reversal in bilateral tensions, according to Guo. The charges against Huawei remain in place, and the tech giant is still on the U.S. blacklist.

The tech war is brewing. The U.S. pioneered the third industrial revolution and it's been at the very top of the pyramid over the decades. However, on the threshold of the 21st century, China and the U.S. have become fierce contenders in the fourth industrial revolution, which is dominated by chips and algorithms.

The White House listed China as "the only competitor potentially capable of combining its economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power" in its Interim National Security Strategic Guidance.

"The end of the engagement era could date back to 2010 when China became the world's second largest economy," said Guo. When China's GDP exceeded 60 percent of that of the U.S. in 2014, hostility further grew, with containment policies ranging from trade to human rights over the years.

Washington's attempt to contain Beijing in the high-tech realm predates Donald Trump's trade war and continues to this day. A hi-tech decoupling looks inevitable.

To view the original article, click HERE.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-09-25/How-Meng-Wanzhou-stepped-into-a-perfect-storm-between-China-and-U-S--13QK0CBqAYE/index.html

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgtn-tech-politics-and-ambition-how-huaweis-meng-wanzhou-stepped-into-a-perfect-storm-between-china-and-us-301385145.html

SOURCE CGTN

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Power Crunch Is Next Economic Shock Beyond Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- China may be diving head first into a power supply shock that could hit Asia’s largest economy hard just as the Evergrande crisis sends shockwaves through its financial system. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingThe crackdown on power

  • China welcomes Huawei executive home, Trudeau hugs Canadians freed by Beijing

    Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou arrived in China on Saturday, ending her near three-year U.S. extradition fight, the same day two Canadians detained by Beijing for more than 1,000 days returned home, potentially paving the way for improved ties between China and the two western allies. Meng https://www.reuters.com/business/huawei-heir-apparent-prepares-life-after-three-years-canada-court-battle-2021-09-24, the daughter of Huawei Technologies founder Ren Zhengfei, was allowed to go home after reaching an agreement with U.S. prosecutors on Friday to end a bank fraud case against her. Two Canadians detained by Chinese authorities just days after Meng's arrest - Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor - were embraced on the tarmac by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after they landed in Calgary.

  • Biden Says He Backs Tax on Billionaires’ Wealth

    In what would be a major change in the U.S. tax code, which typically does not impose taxes on investment gains until the underlying assets are sold, President Joe Biden said Friday that he supports a proposal to tax billionaires’ unrealized capital gains on an annual basis. Asked about Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden’s (D-OR) plan to levy a “billionaire’s income tax” on the wealthiest American households, Biden told reporters at the White House that he backs such a tax as part of hi

  • Factbox-Five facts about Huawei's CFO Meng

    Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou and U.S. prosecutors are expected to appear in court to say they have reached an agreement to resolve charges against her, according to a source familiar with the matter, concluding a process that should allow her to leave Canada. Meng is expected to appear virtually in a hearing in Brooklyn federal court, according to a source. Here are some facts about Meng.

  • Huawei CFO leaves Canada after U.S. agreement on fraud charges, detained Canadians head home

    (Reuters) -Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou flew home to China on Friday after reaching an agreement with U.S. prosecutors to end the bank fraud case against her, relieving a point of tension between China and the United States. Within hours of the news of the deal, two Canadians who were arrested shortly after Meng was taken into custody in December 2018 were released from Chinese jails and were on their way back to Canada. The deal also opens U.S. President Joe Biden to criticism from China hawks in Washington who argue his administration is capitulating to China and one of its top companies at the center of a global technology rivalry between the two countries.

  • Photographer who snapped border agents on horseback says images can be 'misconstrued'

    A New Mexico man whose photographs show Customs and Border Protection agents corralling Haitian migrants on horseback said the photos could be "misconstrued" as showing agents beating them.

  • U.S. Republican senators slam release of Huawei's Meng

    U.S. Senator Marco Rubio said on Saturday the release of Huawei's finance chief raised serious questions about President Joe Biden's ability to confront the threat posed by the technology giant and the Chinese Communist Party. Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou returned to China on Saturday after reaching an agreement with U.S. prosecutors on Friday to end the bank fraud case against her. "The release of Ms. Meng raises serious questions about President Biden's ability and willingness to confront the threat posed by Huawei and the Chinese Communist Party," said Rubio.

  • New York Declares State of Emergency as Vaccine Mandate Chaos Looms

    Angela Weiss/GettyAs tens of thousands of unvaccinated New York health-care workers are set to be fired on Monday once the state’s COVID-19 vaccination deadline kicks in, Gov. Kathy Hochul has a plan for a potential staffing shortage: a statewide state of emergency. Hochul said preparations were underway Saturday to make an emergency declaration, clearing the way for health-care workers not licensed in New York to fill in the gaps of those terminated. The declaration will also allow workers from

  • How the Crypto Crackdowns in China and US Are Different

    China's central bank outlawed all crypto trading activities effective Friday as U.S. federal regulations are also increasingly coming into focus. What are the similarities and differences between the U.S. and China's crypto crackdowns? "[U.S. regulators] are trying to implement an actual regulatory regime ... that's a far sight from declaring transactions illegal entirely, and it does not look like the U.S. is heading down that path," CoinDesk's Nikhilesh De said. Plus, Kentucky ordered crypto lender Celsius to stop offering accounts in the U.S. state.

  • Potential ripple effects of China’s credit risk 

    Kathy Jones, Chief Fixed Income Strategist at Charles Schwab, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the U.S. economy, outlook on the Fed taper, and the China credit risk.

  • White House: Biden didn't prejudge mounted Border Patrol agents when he said 'they'll pay'

    President Joe Biden hasn't derailed an investigation into mounted Border Patrol agents seen pursuing Haitian migrants who had illegally crossed the southern border.

  • Critical race theory debate heating up in Ohio General Assembly

    School districts, teachers unions, student groups and parents lined up at the Ohio House to testify against two bills that would stop schools from teaching what sponsors called “divisive concepts” in the classroom.

  • Official: 225 migrants left in Texas border town

    The top elected official in the Texas border county where thousands of Haitian migrants camped in recent days says only 225 migrants remain. (Sept. 24)

  • Europe needs long-term energy plan, Eni CEO says

    Soaring gas prices as winter approaches are evidence that the European Union needs to work out a long-term energy security plan, the head of Italy's Eni has told La Repubblica newspaper. Claudio Descalzi noted the EU imports almost all the natural gas and most of the oil it needs, making it structurally dependent on foreign supplies. "Europe needs to have what it hasn't got today, a structured and long-term energy security plan," Descalzi said in an interview published on Saturday.

  • Social Security Payments Could Be Greatly Impacted If Debt Ceiling Not Raised

    After a year of unprecedented stimulus program spending, the country has reached its debt limit. Now, if Congress does not suspend or raise the debt ceiling, it risks missing payments to both Social...

  • Under China pressure, Taiwan opposition choses new leader

    Taiwan’s main opposition Nationalist Party chose former leader Eric Chu as its new chairperson Saturday in an election overshadowed by increasing pressure from neighbor China. Four candidates, including incumbent chair Johnny Chiang, had competed for the leadership of the party that has advocated closer relations with Beijing.

  • Huawei executive returns as China releases 2 Canadians

    An executive of Chinese global communications giant Huawei Technologies returned from Canada Saturday night following a legal settlement that also saw the release of two Canadians held by China, potentially bringing closure to a nearly 3-year-long feud embroiling Ottawa, Beijing and Washington. Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer and the daughter of the company’s founder, arrived Saturday evening aboard a chartered jet provided by flag carrier Air China in the southern technology hub of Shenzhen, where Huawei is based.

  • What is the debt ceiling? Yahoo U explains.

    For the federal government, “raise the roof” is anything but fun — it means things could spiral into disaster.

  • China welcomes Huawei executive home

    Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou arrived in China on Saturday...the same day two Canadians detained by Beijing returned home.Meng's nearly three-year U.S. extradition fight ended as she was met at the airport in Shenzen with a veritable hero's welcome, where she was greeted with flowers and applause by a jubilant crowd of well wishers.Her return follows a deal with U.S. prosecutors to end a bank fraud case against her.Two Canadians detained by Chinese authorities on spying charges just days after Meng's arrest -- Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor -- were embraced on the tarmac by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after they landed in Calgary.China has previously denied engaging in "hostage diplomacy," insisting that the arrest and detention of the Canadians on spying charges was not tied in any way to the proceedings against Meng.The extradition drama has been a central source of discord between Beijing and Washington, with Chinese officials signaling that the case had to be dropped to help end a diplomatic stalemate.Meng was detained in December 2018 in Vancouver after a New York court issued an arrest warrant, saying she tried to cover up attempts by Huawei-linked companies to sell equipment to Iran in breach of U.S. sanctions.Chinese Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said the charges against her had been "fabricated" in order to suppress the country's high-tech industries.

  • Only one country in western Europe has a low opinion of Angela Merkel

    Angela Merkel has been in a particularly high-powered job for a notably long time—and she’s made surprisingly few enemies. As chancellor of Germany for the past 16 years, Merkel, who leaves office following a general election this weekend, has garnered respect from around the European Union, in which she has played a guiding role, and elsewhere in the world. Driving Germany’s climate change and energy policies and forming part of the global vanguard on financial crises, migration, and most recently the coronavirus pandemic, Merkel ends her tenure with higher global popularity ratings than her world-leader counterparts in the US, France, Russia, and China.