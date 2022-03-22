U.S. markets close in 2 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,509.43
    +48.25 (+1.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,817.96
    +264.97 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,082.96
    +244.50 (+1.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,083.43
    +17.49 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.05
    -0.07 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.90
    -6.60 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    24.97
    -0.34 (-1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1029
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    +0.0620 (+2.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3252
    +0.0084 (+0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.7680
    +1.3000 (+1.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,585.98
    +1,580.07 (+3.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    977.81
    +5.25 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.72
    +34.33 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    +396.68 (+1.48%)
     

CGTrader to Expand Integration With NVIDIA Omniverse With a Marketplace for USD Assets

CGTrader
·2 min read

Featured Image for CGTrader

Featured Image for CGTrader
Featured Image for CGTrader

ORLANDO, Fla., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGTrader, the global leader in 3D content, is creating a more seamless experience for NVIDIA Omniverse users by allowing them to no longer need to leave Omniverse to download 3D assets.

This effort is achieved via a custom API integration that will provide models through downloads in Omniverse Apps directly. There are now over 7,000 Universal Scene Description (USD)-based 3D assets accessible from CGTrader in the asset browsers within Omniverse Apps.

"As the Omniverse ecosystem grows, meeting the demand for content is a major factor in scaling the platform, and CGTrader is a natural fit for the collaboration," said Dalia Lasaite, CEO at CGTrader. "CGTrader is a global industry provider of 3D and digital content, with an unrivaled designer community to deliver the scale, know-how, and quality of assets to Omniverse users."

It's easier than ever to be a digital content creator and designer with the NVIDIA Omniverse, a virtual world simulation and collaboration platform for 3D workflows. The Omniverse simplifies the creative workflow by enabling real-time operability between apps and removes the antiquated need for export/import of files. Users import and export once, with no data prep required, and beautiful, high-fidelity models can be instantly shared to any device with one click.

"The next era of artistry, design and virtual world building is here, with effortless, smooth 3D workflows and real-time operability all in one place: Omniverse," said Richard Kerris, vice president, Omniverse development platform at NVIDIA. "Democratizing 3D digital creation and design requires deeper interoperability of streamlined connections between tools and assets, like those from CGTrader. Our customers will be more productive because of them."

About CGTrader:

Established in 2011, CGTrader is the world's leading provider of 3D content. More than 500,000 customers globally, including more than 150 Fortune 500 enterprises, trust CGTrader to source and manage three-dimensional content. The company has two core product lines: Marketplace that unites over 5 million professional 3D designers, and ARsenal, the end-to-end 3D content engine.

Media Contact:

Dan Johnson
dan.johnson@newswire.com

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia debuts new Arm-based Grace CPU superchip

    Nvidia has announced a new superchip called the Grace CPU.

  • Boeing 737-800 crash: ‘It’s very hard to tell what happened,’ analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Cai von Rumohr joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Boeing jetliner that crashed in southern China, China's decision to ground all Boeing 737 planes, and consumer perceptions of the tragedy.

  • Two Wisconsin gas stations are suing a competitor for its low fuel prices

    Both claim the company is violating the Unfair Sales Act.

  • SEC Looks for an Extension of Time in the Case Against Ripple Lab

    XRP finds early support today, with the market sentiment towards the SEC case against Ripple delivering XRP with momentum.

  • Okta Stock Tumbles Amid Digital Breach Investigation As Cybersecurity Risks Mount

    Access management and cloud identity group Okta is investigating a digital data breach following a warning on Russian cyber attacks from President Joe Biden.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fertilizer prices just hit a record high sparking fears of global starvation and the worst food insecurity level since World War II

    The price of fertilizer is up more than 40% in the last month. This will hit the Middle East especially hard, while war rages in Ukraine. It's a tinderbox.

  • Amazon Loses Round One of Indian Retail Battle Royale

    A defeat at the hands of one of India’s wealthiest men—who employed some bare-knuckle business techniques—shows Amazon has a tough road ahead in the crucial growth market.

  • War Is Raging, But Russia Is Still Paying Ukraine for Gas Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a month since the war started, but Russia is actually shipping more natural gas through Ukraine and Moscow is still paying Kyiv in full for transiting the fuel to Europe.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 73

  • Tesla opens first European gigafactory in Berlin

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Tesla opening its first European gigafactory in Berlin.

  • FAA Official Testifies Former Boeing Pilot Lied About 737 MAX

    Stacey Klein recounted how Mark Forkner assured her multiple times that airline pilots wouldn’t encounter the flight-control system known as MCAS.

  • Can I Fund a Roth IRA and Contribute to My Employer's Retirement Plan?

    Can you contribute to a 401(k) and Roth IRA? The short answer is yes, but make sure you understand these rules, regulations, and limitations.

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    With inflation at a 40-year high and interest rate hikes on the way, consumer and business spending are likely to slow in the coming months, and that has Wall Street worried. As spending slows, corporate revenue growth will likely decelerate, which means those richly valued growth stocks now look even more expensive. CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) specializes in cybersecurity.

  • Global lithium-ion battery capacity may rise five-fold by 2030 - Wood Mackenzie

    "Electric vehicle market accounts for almost 80% of lithium-ion battery demand and high oil prices are supporting more markets to roll out zero-emission transportation policies, causing demand for lithium-ion battery to skyrocket," Wood Mackenzie consultant Jiayue Zheng said in a report. U.S. carmakers Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co recently announced their EV expansion plans, with Ford set to launch seven electric models in Europe by 2024 and deepen its partnership with Volkswagen to produce a second EV for the European market. Battery makers are responding to this rising demand with massive expansion plans, Wood Mackenzie said.

  • Okta hack puts thousands of companies on high alert

    Thousands of businesses have been put on high alert after hackers breached the systems of a company used by millions of employees to log into sensitive corporate networks.

  • How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan

    Many Americans dream of early retirement. It's even the basis for movements like FIRE, which stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. But if you want to retire as soon as 52, you need a solid strategy to help you get … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla's new Gigafactory is its biggest strategic endeavor in a decade: analyst

    Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory is ready for business.

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • Oil Workers Aren’t Seeing Bigger Paychecks as Prices Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Most oil workers around the world have yet to cash bigger paychecks despite the run up in crude prices, with many ready to leave the oil patch.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on B

  • Okta Tumbles After Hacking Group Lapsus$ Claims Data Breach

    (Bloomberg) -- The hacking group Lapsus$ claims it gained internal access to the system privileges of Okta, the San Francisco-based company that manages user authentication services for thousands of corporate clients.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsC