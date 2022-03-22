CGTrader to Expand Integration With NVIDIA Omniverse With a Marketplace for USD Assets

Featured Image for CGTrader

Featured Image for CGTrader

ORLANDO, Fla., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGTrader, the global leader in 3D content, is creating a more seamless experience for NVIDIA Omniverse users by allowing them to no longer need to leave Omniverse to download 3D assets.

This effort is achieved via a custom API integration that will provide models through downloads in Omniverse Apps directly. There are now over 7,000 Universal Scene Description (USD)-based 3D assets accessible from CGTrader in the asset browsers within Omniverse Apps.

"As the Omniverse ecosystem grows, meeting the demand for content is a major factor in scaling the platform, and CGTrader is a natural fit for the collaboration," said Dalia Lasaite, CEO at CGTrader. "CGTrader is a global industry provider of 3D and digital content, with an unrivaled designer community to deliver the scale, know-how, and quality of assets to Omniverse users."

It's easier than ever to be a digital content creator and designer with the NVIDIA Omniverse, a virtual world simulation and collaboration platform for 3D workflows. The Omniverse simplifies the creative workflow by enabling real-time operability between apps and removes the antiquated need for export/import of files. Users import and export once, with no data prep required, and beautiful, high-fidelity models can be instantly shared to any device with one click.

"The next era of artistry, design and virtual world building is here, with effortless, smooth 3D workflows and real-time operability all in one place: Omniverse," said Richard Kerris, vice president, Omniverse development platform at NVIDIA. "Democratizing 3D digital creation and design requires deeper interoperability of streamlined connections between tools and assets, like those from CGTrader. Our customers will be more productive because of them."

About CGTrader:

Established in 2011, CGTrader is the world's leading provider of 3D content. More than 500,000 customers globally, including more than 150 Fortune 500 enterprises, trust CGTrader to source and manage three-dimensional content. The company has two core product lines: Marketplace that unites over 5 million professional 3D designers, and ARsenal, the end-to-end 3D content engine.

Story continues

Media Contact:

Dan Johnson

dan.johnson@newswire.com

Related Images













Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



