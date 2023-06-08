CH Offshore Ltd.'s (SGX:C13) Price Is Out Of Tune With Revenues

CH Offshore Ltd.'s (SGX:C13) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.8x may not look like an appealing investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Energy Services industry in Singapore have P/S ratios below 0.8x. However, the P/S might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does CH Offshore's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

CH Offshore has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue at a solid pace. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is high because investors think this respectable revenue growth will be enough to outperform the broader industry in the near future. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on CH Offshore's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/S?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the industry for P/S ratios like CH Offshore's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 20%. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen the company endure a nasty 11% drop in revenue in aggregate. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the industry is expected to grow by 14% over the next year, which really puts the company's recent medium-term revenue decline into perspective.

With this in mind, we find it worrying that CH Offshore's P/S exceeds that of its industry peers. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a very good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of CH Offshore revealed its shrinking revenue over the medium-term isn't resulting in a P/S as low as we expected, given the industry is set to grow. With a revenue decline on investors' minds, the likelihood of a souring sentiment is quite high which could send the P/S back in line with what we'd expect. Unless the the circumstances surrounding the recent medium-term improve, it wouldn't be wrong to expect a a difficult period ahead for the company's shareholders.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with CH Offshore (at least 1 which is potentially serious), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If companies with solid past earnings growth is up your alley, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies with strong earnings growth and low P/E ratios.

