Chae-Ung Um Named StarKist President & CEO, as of January 1, 2023

·1 min read

RESTON, Va., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StarKist today announced that Mr. Chae-Ung Um has been named the new Co-President & CEO, StarKist Co. Mr. Um joins StarKist from LG Electronics where he was Corporate Senior Vice President, Procurement Strategy, Digital Procurement Transformation & General Procurement. Mr. Um's first day will be November 1, 2022, and he will be President & CEO, StarKist, on January 1, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/StarKist Co.)
(PRNewsfoto/StarKist Co.)

Mr. Andrew Choe will continue to serve as President & CEO until December 31, 2022, and will work with Mr. Um to ensure a successful transition through the end of the year. Choe has been President & CEO since November of 2014.

About StarKist Co.
StarKist Co. is a socially responsible company that empowers people to live a healthy lifestyle by providing convenient proteins. An industry innovator, StarKist was the first brand to introduce single-serve pouch products, which include StarKist Tuna Creations®, Salmon Creations® and Chicken Creations®. As America's favorite tuna, StarKist represents a tradition of quality, consumer trust and a commitment to sustainability. StarKist's charismatic brand icon, Charlie® the Tuna, swam into the hearts of tuna fans in 1961 and is still a fan favorite today. StarKist Co. is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd.

CONTACT:

Michelle Faist, StarKist Corporate Affairs


571-441-8096

 

