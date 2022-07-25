U.S. markets close in 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,962.13
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,971.59
    +72.30 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,761.97
    -72.14 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,810.65
    +3.77 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.76
    +2.06 (+2.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,717.10
    -10.30 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    18.32
    -0.30 (-1.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0226
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8200
    +0.0370 (+1.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2050
    +0.0052 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6770
    +0.6270 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,713.57
    -1,048.40 (-4.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.51
    -7.00 (-1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.30
    +29.93 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     

Chain Announces Acquisition of Measurable Data Token

Chain
·4 min read

Chain acquiring MDT, RewardMe & MeFi for over $100 million

Chain acquires Measurable Data Token

Chain acquires Measurable Data Token
Chain acquires Measurable Data Token

SAINT PAUL’S, Saint Kitts and Nevis, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chain is thrilled to announce it will be acquiring the Measurable Data Token and its ecosystem products in a deal with a value at over $100 million (subject to the total number of MDT swapped for XCN of participating MDT holders). The deal consists of acquiring the Measurable Data Token (MDT), the native digital utility token powering a decentralized data ecosystem, as well as its blockchain applications RewardMe and MeFi.

The MDT ecosystem aims to empower data rewards for individual users, while accelerating the blockchain adoption in everyday life through various innovations.

Chain will be acquiring RewardMe, a cashback app whereby users get rewarded automatically in cryptocurrencies and digital gift cards for their daily purchases. With this acquisition Chain will launch Chain Rewards, which is envisioned to be a flagship consumer facing crypto super app, connecting individual users and merchants across the globe through the Chain ecosystem. The app will be rebranded as Chain Rewards in the coming months and the utility token will become XCN.

Chain will also be acquiring MeFi, a blockchain oracle which bridges capital market data with DeFi, and is custom tailored to bring traditional finance data into oracle-powered data streams. This will power ChainFi, Chain's oracle system designed for Sequence clients to get access to trustless data and will have XCN become its native utility token.

Over 200,000 RewardMe users will now become part of the Chain ecosystem. An additional 30,000+ on-chain MDT holders on Ethereum and BNB Chain, as well as tens of thousands of off-chain MDT exchange users will become XCN holders.

With this acquisition, there will be a sunset of the Measurable Data Token (MDT) which will be burned and swapped for XCN token. MDT token holders will receive the benefit of the swap and will be expected to receive a $0.08 MDT token value for the swap. The details of the swap are being discussed with the relevant parties and the swap is intended to occur in the next few weeks and an exact timeline will be announced. The structure of the swap will be for every one (1) MDT token, the user will receive $0.08 of XCN based on a fourteen day time weighted average price (TWAP). Fifty (50) percent of the swap, which represents $0.04, will be provided immediately upon the swap and the remaining $0.04 will be distributed to participating MDT holders via an airdrop over 4 quarters ($0.01 per quarter based on a TWAP for each release). More details regarding the timeline and mechanisms for the swap will be provided in an upcoming blog post. Digital asset exchanges will provide separate notices of the support, if any. Both teams will aim to coordinate the swaps with exchanges to ensure a smooth transition to the best of our joint abilities.

Heatherm Huang, director of MDT, has been invited to join Chain as Chief Product Officer, alongside other members of MDT currently working on the two ecosystem products (namely RewardMe and MeFi) following the acquisition. As Chain proceeds to expand its team, the mission to build forward-thinking products, and improve its services continues. The MDT team are veterans of consumer apps, and blockchain innovations. MDT's expert engineers, product designers and marketing professionals will be integrating into Chain's current operations.

"I am deeply excited to announce that Chain will be acquiring MDT, and will have the opportunity to work alongside the company's brilliant team. We look forward to continuing to scale our products and reach new heights," said Chain CEO Deepak Thapliyal.

Heatherm Huang responded, "We are anxious to see our product transform and merge with Chain's full suite of services. We believe that joining the Chain ecosystem will continue our mission of accelerating blockchain adoption into everyday life."

About Chain

Chain is a blockchain infrastructure solution company that has been on a mission to enable a smarter and more connected economy since 2014.

Chain offers builders in the Web3 industry services that help streamline the process of developing, and maintaining their blockchain infrastructures. Chain implements a SaaS model for its products that addresses the complexities of overall blockchain management. Chain offers a variety of products such as Ledger, Cloud, and NFTs as a service. Companies who choose to utilize Chain's services will be able to free up resources for developers and cut costs so that clients can focus on their own products and customer experience. Learn more: https://chain.com.

For press inquiries - press@chain.com

Related Images






Image 1: Chain acquires Measurable Data Token


Chain x Measurable Data Token



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Porsches Postponed by Buggy Software Cost VW’s CEO His Job

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomyMorgan Stanley Sees More Fed Hikes While JPMorgan Expects PivotIt says a lot about the state of the auto industry and where it's going that software problems have cost the CEO of a carmaker his job.Volkswagen oust

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the massive free cash flow — with inflation running hot at 9.1%, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters. Especially now.

  • Putin slashes gas supplies to Europe again

    British Airways pilots poised to launch strike action Blow for Putin as China abandons investment in Russia The FTSE 100 rises 0.4pc Lucy Burton: The return of embittered former colleagues will poison office life Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Exodus of Ukrainian workers hits Europe's emerging economies

    Construction sites, factory assembly lines and warehouses across central Europe are scrambling to fill vacancies after tens of thousands of Ukrainian men left their blue-collar jobs to return home after Russia invaded their country. Ukrainian workers had flocked to central Europe in the past decade - drawn by higher wages and aided by an easing of visa requirements - filling jobs that weren't highly paid enough for local workers in construction, the automotive sector, and heavy industry. Many of these workers have returned home to help the war effort since Russia invaded on February 24, abruptly worsening labour shortages in some of Europe's most industrialized economies.

  • Supply chains: The rail labor mayhem that Biden entered has been brewing for years

    Rail workers across the country were set to walk off the job on July 18 before President Joe Biden intervened, the latest development a contentious saga that has been brewing for years.

  • Analysis: Colgate, Tide maker P&G rejig price tactics to keep cash-strapped shoppers

    The makers of everyday staples such as Colgate toothpaste and Charmin toilet paper are readying new strategies to keep cash-strapped consumers buying pricier products as the threat of recession looms, executives have told investors. Manufacturers of household staples are also now spending more on discounts and promotions on goods including sodas and paper towels to keep shoppers in higher-end stores and buying brand name products, according to data prepared for Reuters from research firm IRI. The moves come as U.S. consumers - who so far have continued to buy higher-priced goods, from diapers to shampoo - show signs of buckling under new rounds of price increases.

  • Chinese consumer e-commerce platform operator Eachnet.com to cease operations after 23 years amid tough market competition

    Eachnet.com, formerly a leading Chinese consumer goods auction site that was acquired by eBay, will cease operations after 23 years in business, making it the latest casualty of aggressive competition in the world's biggest e-commerce market. The Shanghai-based company, which once had 70 per cent of China's consumer online sales market, will shut down transactions on all its online stores and close the platform's servers before August 12 because of a "change of operations", according to an annou

  • GM, Ford confront Wall Street's recession fears

    General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are about to replay a script they have played out many times before - trying to convince investors they can get through a recession without skidding into the red. Analysts have been cutting share price targets and profit estimates for the Detroit automakers over the past several weeks, in tandem with downbeat outlooks for the global economy. One big difference from past slowdowns is that GM and Ford's U.S. dealers are not sitting on big inventories of unsold vehicles that would have to be discounted to sell.

  • Russia to Cut Europe’s Gas Flow via Nord Stream to 20%

    Russia said it would further reduce natural-gas supplies to Europe this week, lobbing another volley in its economic war with the West and raising new questions about Europe’s ability to avoid shutting down factories and leaving homes cold this winter. Russian state-owned energy producer Gazprom PJSC said gas exports through the vital Nord Stream pipeline to Germany would drop to about a fifth of the pipe’s capacity, blaming sanctions-related problems with turbines that have already reduced flows. The fresh reduction in the pipeline’s capacity—from 40% currently to 20%—is expected to take effect Wednesday, Gazprom said.

  • Big Tech earnings are about to determine the direction of the market

    Just five companies control nearly a quarter of the S&P 500 index's market cap, and they will all report earnings in the coming week, reports that could determine the direction of the market for weeks or months to come.

  • Porsche IPO, Tesla Chase, Software Fix: What Awaits VW’s New CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- As much of Volkswagen AG takes a summer break the next few weeks, Oliver Blume, the carmaker’s designated chief executive officer, will be staring down an extensive to-do list.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?VW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed a

  • TIAA Recommends Getting In-Plan Annuity to Cover Higher Life Expectancy

    When it comes to saving for retirement, workers often choose between investing in a popular defined contribution (DC) plan like a 401(k) or an annuity. But the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association (TIAA) says that you should consider investing in … Continue reading → The post TIAA Recommends Getting In-Plan Annuity to Cover Higher Life Expectancy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Retirees, here’s how returning to work may affect Social Security, Medicare, pensions and taxes

    Unretiring can help stabilize your cash flow, but it might trigger unintended consequences in other financial areas of your life.

  • Job Switchers Are Earning a Lot More Than Those Who Stay

    The pay difference between those who stay and those who changed jobs is growing, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. Workers are facing fast-rising prices on gas, groceries, rent and other essentials. Prof. Yongseok Shin, an economics professor at Washington University in St. Louis, says inflation and the ability to get higher wages by changing companies are pushing many to move on.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Google Fires Software Engineer

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • About 2,500 Boeing workers to strike after rejecting contract offer

    Roughly 2,500 Boeing workers are expected to go on strike next month at three plants in the St. Louis area after they voted Sunday to reject a contract offer from the plane maker.

  • Tesla Records $170 Million Impairment Charge on Bitcoin

    The electric-car maker also logged $64 million in gains from certain sales of its bitcoin holdings during the first six months of the year, the company said in a securities filing.

  • Does ‘last hired, first fired’ still hold true? What to know if you’ve just landed a new job as recession talk gets louder

    'Recessions are often a way that employers try to strengthen themselves for the future,' says one expert.

  • News on IBM, United Airlines: The National Observer July 25, 2022

    Today's top business news includes how IBM could benefit from other companies' tech layoffs, an interview with Secy. Pete Buttegieg about possible small-business infrastructure funding, and airlines' battle for recovery.

  • Coinbase, Robinhood Shareholders Face Significant Stock Dilution: JPMorgan

    Tech companies had offered employees restricted stock units for compensation plans.