U.S. markets close in 1 hour 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,428.44
    -59.84 (-1.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,447.65
    -273.47 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,466.01
    -244.98 (-1.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,992.44
    -2.12 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.72
    -3.54 (-3.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,951.50
    +5.90 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    25.02
    +0.20 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0892
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7860
    +0.0730 (+2.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3032
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.5030
    +1.1830 (+0.95%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,363.36
    -2,829.14 (-6.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    941.27
    -44.90 (-4.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.31
    -51.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

Chain Champs Launches Free to Use PFP Maker

·1 min read

Aspiring NFT creators can now freely create generative projects with zero coding experience

TORONTO, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chain Champs Inc, NFT Marketplace, announced today the launch of their free to use NFT creation tools for artists launching generative PFP projects. The tools allow creators with zero previous NFT or coding experience to dedicate all of their time to art, while Chain Champs handles the generation, hosting, and minting.

Prior to mass publication, the PFP Maker has already been used to create thousands of pieces of unique art that will be distributed and sold as NFTs. The NFT creation tools also provide free to use solutions for minting NFTs and holding drops on the WAX blockchain.

"This will revolutionize the space, you are pioneers and innovators, you are going to be the Apple of WAX," said one early tester.

"Really like it so far, once I got the hang of it, it's simple to use."

The NFT space is rapidly growing and generative PFP projects are at the core of what currently defines what an NFT is. Chain Champs believes that simple to use tools that reduce the barrier of entry to NFTs while providing nearly free minting to an eco-friendly blockchain, will help the NFT space grow.

About Chain Champs Inc.

Created from the dream of creating the fastest NFT marketplace on one of the fastest blockchains. Chain Champs offers unmatched speed that gives buyers an average 10%-15% savings on purchases. Offering sellers unmatched pricing information with pricing algorithms developed using AI and neural networks.

Twitter: @Chain_Champs
Email: 333846@email4pr.com
Phone: (416) 573-4457
https://chainchamps.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chain-champs-launches-free-to-use-pfp-maker-301523012.html

SOURCE Chain Champs Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘It put everyone in a weird position’: Our waitress said a 20% service fee was added to cover benefits and health insurance, but that it was not a tip. Is this normal?

    ‘No one would have flinched if our meal was just $3 more, but the way it was broken out was just weird and struck us the wrong way.’

  • Russian Oil Exports Are Forced on Longer Voyages to Find Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s crude oil exports, a key source of revenue for Vladimir Putin’s regime, are showing no signs that they are starting to crumble amid the disappearance of European buyers.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineRussian Railways Ruled

  • Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers

    The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cisco tops Fortune's best places to work. Salesforce, Nvidia in top 10

    The magazine praised Cisco's commitment to its employees as they return to work. The company topped last year's list, too.

  • Expert: 'Very few Americans are adequately prepared for retirement'

    More than one-third of Americans say they’ve never had a retirement account, such as a 401(k) or an IRA.

  • AT&T Stock Adjusts For Warner Bros Discovery Debut; JPMorgan Resumes Coverage With 'Overweight' Rating

    Warner Bros Discovery will begin trading today on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'WBD' following the $43 billion media asset merger between AT&T and Discovery.

  • Tesla, NIO hit by COVID restrictions in China

    The COVID-19 shutdowns across China are hitting electric-vehicle makers like Tesla and NIO where it hurts - on the factory floor, and potentially the bottom line.

  • Hungary says roubles-for-Russian gas plan breaches no EU sanctions

    Hungary plans to pay for Russian gas in euros through Gazprombank, which will convert the payment into roubles to meet a new requirement set by President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday. Putin has warned Europe it risks having gas supplies cut unless it pays in roubles as he seeks retaliation over Western sanctions for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Boards should stop hiring people who already have huge commitments

    Elon Musk’s decision not to join the board of Twitter is a good one. In fact, his potential board appointment highlights a longstanding problem with company leadership: Firms should stop picking from a tiny pool of people who already have massive work commitments, and instead choose members with the time and energy to help steer their businesses thoughtfully. Doing so would also help combat a second, intransigent problem: Most people on boards are still white men.

  • GM develops continuity plan amid China's COVID-19 outbreak

    The COVID-19 curbs introduced in China to fight the worst outbreak in two years caused auto sales in the country to plunge in March, with automakers like Tesla Inc feeling the pain of limits on production. GM's sales fell 21.4% to 613,000 vehicles in China in the first quarter compared with a year earlier.

  • Why Schlumberger and Other Oil Services Firms Are Early in Their Comeback Story

    Piper Sandler analyst Ian Macpherson sees large upside for the industry with oil prices expected to remain high.

  • OPEC tells EU it's not possible to replace potential Russian oil supply loss

    BRUSSELS/LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC told the European Union on Monday that current and future sanctions on Russia could create one of the worst ever oil supply shocks and it would be impossible to replace those volumes, and signalled it would not pump more. European Union officials held talks in Vienna with representatives of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries amid calls for the group to increase output and as the EU considers potential sanctions on Russian oil. "We could potentially see the loss of more than 7 million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian oil and other liquids exports, resulting from current and future sanctions or other voluntary actions," OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said, according to a copy of his speech seen by Reuters.

  • Airlines: 'Costs are going up and fares are going up,' analyst says

    Cowen Senior Research Analyst Helane Becker discusses the impact of inflation on airlines, JetBlue and Alaska Airlines cutting summer schedules, the shortage of pilots, and the outlook for air travel.

  • How Much to Put in a Roth IRA per Month

    Setting aside money regularly is one of the surest ways to save for retirement–especially when you take advantage of tax savings over time. Though some retirement accounts are tax-deferred, one popular option that isn't tax-deferred is a Roth IRA. However, … Continue reading → The post How Much to Put in a Roth IRA per Month appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • West Africa Oil Still Unloved Despite Post-Ukraine Supply Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused one of the biggest upheavals to global petroleum markets in living memory. It still isn’t resulting in a clamor for replacement barrels from west Africa.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineUkraine

  • Exclusive: Wells Fargo to sell downtown office building and renew big lease at another

    As a cost-cutting measure, Wells Fargo has said that it is cutting its real estate footprint— and a San Francisco office building is among the properties that the bank is looking to offload.

  • New spot bitcoin futures ETF ‘another step forward’ for crypto industry, Teucrium strategist says

    Teucrium Managing Director and Sr. Portfolio Strategist Jake Hanley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the SEC approving the Teucrium spot bitcoin futures ETF, the company's pivot to crypto, and wheat futures.

  • Flight Disruptions Hit Again. Airlines Are Facing a Demand Dilemma.

    Demand is expected to recover at a rapid pace and airlines are taking steps to ensure the busy summer travel season isn't disrupted by staff shortages.

  • This Energy Crisis Is Different

    The Russian war is driving the greatest energy disruptions since the 1970s. But this experience is different in key ways, writes Samantha Gross.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.