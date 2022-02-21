U.S. markets closed

Chain.io Founder and CEO, Brian Glick, Set to Lead Session at TPM Tech 22

Chain.io
·2 min read
Chain.io
Chain.io

--Glick will be a session chair at the Journal of Commerce sponsored conference, providing key technological insights for small shippers and forwarders--

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chain.io Founder and CEO Brian Glick is set to be a session chair for 2022’s TPM Tech conference, held February 24-25 in Long Beach, California. Glick will lead “Making a Connection: Practical Tech Tips for Smaller Shippers and Forwarders,” on Thursday, February 24 at 3:45 p.m. PST/6:45 p.m. EST. Audrey Ross of Orchard Custom Beauty and Simon Kaye of Jaguar Freight Services will be panelists.

“Being a smaller shipper or forwarder is often viewed as a disadvantage, but small scale allows for a greater personal touch and connection with customers,” said Glick. “Audrey and Simon are wonderful advocates and examples of just how to use tech wisely to deliver excellent customer service in a meaningful way.”

Smaller companies are often more flexible, contain fewer bureaucratic layers, and have fewer existing enterprise systems to manage. But smaller companies sometimes lack the budget and scale to invest in systems or the internal expertise with which to integrate and fully leverage the array of solutions on the market. “Making a Connection: Practical Tech Tips for Smaller Shippers and Forwarders” sets out to provide a roadmap on navigating the great supply chain landscape as a smaller stakeholder within the industry.

“It’s been a rough few years for shippers and forwarders, and everyone feels misunderstood and unappreciated. I guarantee that our session will be the most blunt and honest conversation about supply chain relationships that you'll hear all week,” added Glick.

TPM Tech 22 is a single point-of-truth for prospective technology buyers, providers and investors to collectively chart a digital course for an industry under siege. This year, the conference's central theme is, “Will Technology Rescue an Industry Under Siege?,” addressing the need for digitization and modernization to face the continuous onslaught of issues faced by the supply chain industry.

About Chain.io

Chain.io is a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain. Chain.io helps anyone involved in buying or moving products around the world work with supply chain vendors, customers, and software platforms more efficiently. With logistics expertise built into the heart of its software, Chain.io plugs into any ecosystem seamlessly and makes sure the right data is going to the right people at the right time. Customers leverage Chain.io’s network to optimize critical business processes. Chain.io shines when solving complex supply chain challenges and problems that require integrating multiple types of technologies. The Chain.io network includes shippers, logistics service providers, and the software packages that support them.

For more information on Chain.io, please visit www.chain.io.

Media Contact
Tyler Thornton
LeadCoverage
tyler@leadcoverage.com


