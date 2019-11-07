Chainalysis hires Chief Revenue Officer and two new VPs

Blockchain analysis platform Chainalysis has appointed three new executives to its business development team, the firm announced Thursday.

Jason Bonds will join the firm as Chief Revenue Officer after spending over 11 years at identity security company Ping Identity. Chainalysis has also hired Chris Manouse as the firm's Vice President of Public Sector and Debra Brown as Vice President of Americas.

“Our three new business development executives each bring a wealth of sales and growth strategy experience to Chainalysis, which is critical as we continue to grow across sectors on a global level," says Chainalysis CEO and co-founder Michael Gronager.

Earlier this year, Chainalysis closed a $36 million Series B round led by Accel with participation from Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Benchmark.