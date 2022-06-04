Chainsaw Market - 40% of Growth to Originate from North America|Driven by the Increasing Deforestation due to Rising Demand for Commodities | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The chainsaw market size is set to grow by USD 320.00 million from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 4.23% to the latest research report from Technavio. 40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for chainsaws in North America. Market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing use of wood as a sustainable material in the construction and furniture industries will facilitate the chainsaw market growth in North America over the forecast period

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Chainsaw Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast Analysis 2021-2025

Chainsaw Market: Scope

The chainsaw market covers the following areas:

Chainsaw Market: Drivers

The key factor driving the global chainsaw market growth is the increasing deforestation due to the rising demand for commodities .

Increased demand for products such as soybeans, palm oil, and wood products is leading to deforestation. The demand is boosted by the growing population worldwide. Obtaining agricultural commodities such as soybeans and palm oil require the clearing of forests to create arable land. Increased production of these commodities in countries such as Brazil, Colombia, and Indonesia has resulted in deforestation.

Demand for products such as meat and milk has also resulted in an expansion in the grazing land by clearing forest areas. Slash and burn agriculture and the illegal supply of rare varieties of wood such as rosewood, mahogany, and teak have led to an increase in the rate of deforestation.

The demand for chainsaws as a tool for bucking, cutting, and felling trees is expected to increase globally due to an increase in deforestation activities.

Chainsaw Market: Challenges

The key challenges to the global chainsaw market growth are the risks associated with chainsaws.

The use of chainsaws with one hand can result in kickbacks. The kickback can cause fatal injuries if the rotating saw blade comes in contact with the operator.

The end-users also face challenging circumstances while operating chainsaws, which include heights, slippery workplaces, and falling trees. While professional workers have the training and protective gear for avoiding mishaps, workers who are involved in illegal deforestation activities may lack training or protection, thereby facing an increased risk of accidents.

Chainsaw Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio analyzes the chainsaw market by Product (Gas-powered and Electric-powered), End-user (commercial end-users and non-commercial end-users), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the chainsaw market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

Chainsaw Market: Vendor Analysis

The chainsaw market is fragmented and the vendors are offering technologically advanced products to compete in the market.

Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG

ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG

Husqvarna AB

Koki Holdings Co. Ltd.

Lowes Companies Inc.

Makita Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Zomax Garden Machinery Co. Ltd.

Chainsaw Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.23% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 320.00 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.16 Performing market contribution North America at 40% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG, ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG, Husqvarna AB, Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., Lowes Companies Inc., Makita Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Zomax Garden Machinery Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

