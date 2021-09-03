U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.80
    -0.49 (-0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.50
    -3.20 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.80
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1892
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3855
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7670
    +0.0750 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,741.55
    +1,781.28 (+3.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,317.87
    +20.14 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.61 (+2.05%)
     

ChainUP Announces Strategic Partnership with Alchemy Pay to Benefit More Clients with its Global Fiat Payment Channels

·1 min read

SINGAPORE, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, ChainUP announced strategic partnership with the international payment institution Alchemy Pay to provide global fiat gateway services for customers who purchase the ChainUP white label system.

Alchemy Pay has developed the world's first fiat-crypto hybrid payment solution for individuals and institutions and operates in over 60 countries and regions, having established over 5000 transaction nodes.

ChainUP was established in 2017 and is headquartered in Singapore. It implements a group and global operation strategy and has established subsidiaries in Tokyo, Hong Kong and other places. ChainUP is the leader of the technology service sector. After four years of development, ChainUP now has multiple well-established product lines, including digital asset trading system, wallet system, liquidity system, WaaS alliance, distributed storage mining, digital asset mining etc., creating a closed industry loop from technology service, traffic to commercialization.

To date, ChainUP has provided blockchain services to over 600 customers worldwide, including over 400 customers in the field of crypto exchanges, over 150 wallet customers, and over 300 customers in liquidity, covering more than 30 countries and regions located in five continents, engaging a total number of over 60 million users.

The partnership is envisaged to greatly advance the business growth for both parties. The establishment of fiat gateways will help ChainUP better serve its clients, while Alchemy Pay will be able to engage more potential users via the partnership.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chainup-announces-strategic-partnership-with-alchemy-pay-to-benefit-more-clients-with-its-global-fiat-payment-channels-301369382.html

SOURCE ChainUP

Recommended Stories

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2021

    There comes a point when repetition gets boring. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ saw out the week trading at - or just a touch under - record high levels again. The reaction was a sort of verbal shrug: “Oh, another new stock record.” There’s definitely a feeling ‘out there’ that we’re getting used to this, that this is normal. It’s a crazy-high bull run, and with luck, it’s not leading to a bubble. Investors are optimistic and looking for stocks to buy – and as long as that mood prevails, we’ll

  • A shock is headed for the housing market

    The Biden-Harris administration has made it clear it has no plans for another extension of the mortgage forbearance program, which is set to lapse on Sept. 30.

  • Protect your wealth from the next crisis with these simple low-volatility stocks

    Costco and other low-beta stocks can safeguard your portfolio from market swings.

  • Cathie Wood scooped up Zoom stock after it crashed — here's why

    Ark Invest's Cathie Wood is bullish on Zoom after the stock plunged following earnings. Here's what she told Yahoo Finance about the purchase.

  • 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 to $1 Million by 2035

    This trio of businesses is a great way to profit from the long-term trends of e-commerce, streaming video, and programmatic advertising.

  • 3 Top AI Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Looking for a great way to invest in artificial intelligence? Nicholas Rossolillo (DigitalOcean): I was first drawn to this stock because of its focus on small businesses and aspiring digital entrepreneurs. Cloud computing and all of its ancillary tech like AI (which is often handled at a remote data center and delivered via an internet connection) can be expensive to implement -- and tricky to figure out how to make work.

  • Is C3.ai Stock a Buy?

    C3.ai's (NYSE: AI) stock tumbled 10% on Sept. 2 after the artificial intelligence software provider posted its first-quarter earnings. C3 initially gained a lot of attention because its founder and CEO is Thomas Siebel. The seasoned executive previously co-founded Siebel Systems, an enterprise software company that sold to Oracle for $5.85 billion in 2005.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Why The Market Rally Is So Strong; Tesla Holds Buy Point Despite Bad News

    The market rally rumbled higher last week, with growth stocks racing. Tesla held a buy point amid bad news. PayPal, Amazon are among stocks finding key support.

  • These are the most important things to check on a stock’s quote page before deciding whether to buy or sell

    There's a lot more to glean from a MarketWatch stock quote page than just the price and the change from the previous session. In fact, price may be one of the least useful pieces of information.

  • Investors love to boast about their great stock picks, but beware of those who use fancy math to calculate their gains

    After more than 40 years of rigorously auditing the performance of investment advisers, I have learned that over the long term, buying and holding an index fund that tracks the S&P 500 (SPX) or other broad index nearly always comes out ahead of all other attempts to do better, such as market timing or picking particular stocks, ETFs and mutual funds. What I wanted to measure was how these newsletter portfolios performed in the immediately succeeding year.

  • 5 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Turn $5,000 Into $50,000 (or More) by 2035

    As you may have rightly guessed, Novavax has been gaining buzz for its experimental coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine, NVX-CoV2373. In a March-published U.K. study, this vaccine generated a vaccine efficacy (VE) of 89.7%. Novavax will likely gain emergency use authorization in the U.S., U.K., and Europe in the coming months.

  • Dividend Investors: 3 High-Yield Stocks for a Low-Yield World

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is down to a 20-year low of less than 1.3%. Reuben Gregg Brewer (Enbridge): Finding a fat yield is easier than finding a great company that happens to have a fat yield.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Plug Power at Its IPO, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Although Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has been developing hydrogen fuel cells for almost a quarter of a century, its potential has yet to be fully realized. The pandemic certainly dealt a setback to Plug Power's plans for reaching $1 billion in annual sales by 2024, and the impacts of the current variant-propelled COVID-19 wave -- and others that might follow -- may push that achievement even further into the future. All that said, let's see where you would stand today had you invested $1,000 in Plug Power's IPO back in 1999.

  • New Investor? Here Are 3 Great Starter Stocks

    It can be difficult to know where to start in choosing stocks for your investment portfolio. Three stocks that hit these criteria are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU). There are many reasons to add the ubiquitous software-as-a-service giant Microsoft to your portfolio.

  • Got $2,000? 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in September

    The stock market continues to set new records, despite threats to the economy, because the Federal Reserve has kept its easy-money policies at full throttle. Although Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has signaled that interest rates will need to start rising by 2023, they will still be at historically rock-bottom rates, which suggests there's plenty more upside in stocks for a long time to come. Growth stock investors should find market conditions ripe for further gains, and investing in Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA), Coty (NYSE: COTY), and Disney (NYSE: DIS) will let them capitalize on the opportunity.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Why Sea Limited Surged by 22.5% in August

    Sea Limited reported a stellar set of earnings for its fiscal 2021 second quarter, continuing its impressive growth streak. Garena's massively popular hit game Free Fire continued to be the highest-grossing game in Southeast Asia, Latin America, and India and achieved a record of over 150 million peak daily active users during the quarter. Sea Limited continues with its aggressive expansion plans.

  • Don't Wait for a Stock Market Crash. These 3 Stocks Are Good Buys Right Now

    Jason Hawthorne (MarineMax): As the pandemic forced family leisure activities outdoors, one way many adapted was to get on the water. Boat sales climbed 12% year over year to a 13-year high in 2020. The company doesn't just sell boats.

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In Jervois Global Limited's (ASX:JRV) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of Jervois Global Limited ( ASX:JRV ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large...

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Small-Cap Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. OneSpan Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.