Chainwide Store Closing Sales Under Way at All Canadian Shoe Outlet Stores

--Liquidation discounts of up to 50%-off lowest ticketed price offered on family footwear in all 15 locations throughout Ontario

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- With management citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on brick-and-mortar stores, discount family footwear chain Canadian Shoe Outlet (CSO) is now running store closing sales at all 15 locations across Ontario.

"Shoppers will find liquidation discounts on all merchandise at our Canadian Shoe Outlet stores," said Ishan Singh of CSO. "We are focused on selling all merchandise within the stores, so prices are as low as 50 percent off our lowest ticketed price."

Noting that the chain had staked out a reputation for offering shoes, boots and sandals for men, women and children at 20 to 60 percent below department and specialty store prices, Singh added: "With heavy discounts off our low, everyday prices, we're encouraging customers to come in now to find the widest selection of goods. The current selection includes our usual array of work, non-slip and safety footwear, as well as half, wide and big sizes."

CSO launched in 2019, taking over former Payless locations that had closed earlier that year. "We had a great fall/winter season in 2019 but were forced to close all stores in early spring of 2020 due to COVID protocols," Singh said.

"Most of our stores reopened in late summer last year, but progressive shutdowns, regional lockdowns, reduced capacity and other restrictions continued to take a toll on the business," he continued. "Missing the holiday season in 2020 and the summer seasons in both 2020 and 2021 made it too difficult for us to carry on, forcing us to make the very difficult decision to close the chain."

The sale is being managed by Tiger Group. A list of the CSO closing locations can be found here.

