U.S. markets open in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,543.50
    +8.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,481.00
    +57.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,626.00
    +25.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,308.40
    +7.30 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.13
    +0.14 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.20
    +5.70 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    +0.24 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1879
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.30
    +0.19 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3834
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9170
    -0.0330 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,858.55
    -92.96 (-0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,316.02
    +25.51 (+1.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.31
    +17.41 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     
COMING UP:

Economists look for decelerating job gains in August amid Delta spread

Check back for August jobs results at 8:30 a.m. ET

How ChainXworld Is Using DeFi and Blockchain Technology to Transform the Real Estate and E-Commerce Industries

ChainXworld
·2 min read

Geneva, Switzerland, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2021, the cryptocurrency space has seen remarkable growth. All-time highs and ever-expanding use-cases have led to entire industries being transformed, including real estate and the e-commerce industry. Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a newer use of blockchain technology that has accelerated in popularity and growth this year. One project that has combined DeFi with the real estate and the e-commerce industry is ChainXworld.

ChainXworld and its two projects ChainXstate and ChainXcommerce have found a way to use the power of blockchain smart contracts to ensure anybody who wants to invest in real estate and e-commerce can do so. DeFi smart contracts take care of all the work of receiving money and paying out, all while adjusting to the continually-changing current market conditions.

The CXW-Token is a BNB-based DeFi token that is decentralized, secured by the blockchain, and backed by real estate and e-commerce. Thanks to a sizable portfolio of real estate properties located in Switzerland, Germany, Indonesia, and Africa, and numerous e-commerce campaigns, investors can purchase the project’s native CXW-Token and immediately invest in real estate properties or e-commerce-projects.

Depending on how well a real estate- or e-commerce project performs, revenues get updated during monthly audits and reports, with profits adjusted. Thanks to utilizing blockchain technology, investors can take profit every day through daily payouts. As a DeFi project, it also has its own wallet for CXW-Tokens. However, it is actually based on a unique hybrid model. This means it can support the purchase of CXW-Tokens using both major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin etc., as well as fiat currencies. While ChainXstate and ChainXcomerce stay connected to existing payment and banking infrastructure, it is still completely decentralized.

What ChainXstate has done for the real estate industry is monumental when you consider the industry houses a multi-trillion asset class. With 2021 only being a little more than halfway through, around $15 billion worth of real estate has already been tokenized. ChainXstate's securing of its native token using real estate properties allows anyone to get in on profits from essentially holding shares of a company.

When you invest in CXW-Tokens, you will have access to a regular income stream that takes the hassle out of complex real estate transactions that are traditionally done. Investing in real estate or e-commerce has never been easier. You simply buy CXW-Tokens, transfer them to the Metamint protocol and receive daily payouts from real estate and e-commerce profits. This is one of the chief perks of DeFi integration into real estate and e-commerce investing. Find out more about ChainXworld on www.chainxworld.com

Media Contact -

ChainXworld

marketing@chainxworld.com

Source Link


Recommended Stories

  • These college majors have the highest starting salaries

    Some members of the class of 2020 are averaging $87,989 out of the gate.

  • McDonald’s McFlurry Machine Is Broken (Again). Now the FTC Is On It.

    The frequently malfunctioning equipment leads to a lawsuit and gets the federal antitrust agency involved.

  • Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities

    For years, conventional investing wisdom has been that once you reach a certain age — generally when you’re within a decade or so of retiring — you should start to shift your investments away from stocks towards bonds, which are … Continue reading → The post Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • GM, Ford halt some auto production as chip shortage worsens

    The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks.

  • Saving too aggressively for tomorrow can come at the expense of living your life today

    Over-saving can have significant and sometimes unexpected costs, which is why it’s important to strike the right balance.

  • These 3 Companies Should Acquire Zoom For a Bargain Today

    Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) was arguably the biggest winner from the pandemic, becoming not only an indispensable tool for schools and businesses but also a household name. The company has built an easy-to-use video conferencing app that's attracted millions of users, and Zoom's revenue is up around 10x in the last three years as a result. A big reason is that growth is slowing to a halt at Zoom.

  • Not my pay! Some tech workers bemoan China's crackdown on compulsory overtime

    Some employees at TikTok-owner ByteDance were shocked to find their August paychecks slashed 17% after the company ended its policy of requiring its China-based staff to work a six-day week every second week. "My workload hasn't actually changed," a product manager at ByteDance told Reuters, declining to be identified given the sensitivity of the topic. It was also a guarantee of high pay as Chinese law stipulates that employees are entitled to double pay for working overtime on weekends and triple pay for public holidays.

  • China Is Hoarding Crude Again, And That’s Great News For Oil Prices

    Description: Beijing’s stricter oil import quota and recent lockdowns spooked oil traders, but there are signs that crude imports could swing back in September

  • How a Single Covid Case Rocked the World’s Biggest Carmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- Early last month at a sprawling factory on the highway connecting Hanoi to the Vietnamese port city of Haiphong, a single worker tested positive for Covid-19. The delta variant was spreading swiftly through the Southeast Asian nation at the time, and on Aug. 4, provincial officials suspended work at the plant, run by an auto-parts manufacturer.An ocean away, Toyota Motor Corp. Chief Purchasing Group Officer Kazunari Kumakura was watching intently. The factory is operated by a key

  • Better To Mine Crypto Here Than Pick Strawberries In Poland, Says President Of Belarus

    What Happened: Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, wants his government to get in on mining cryptocurrency. Russian publication RBC news reported that the president of the Eastern European country presented crypto mining as a lucrative opportunity in a recent public gathering. Lukashenko advocated for mining cryptocurrency on the home ground rather than seeking low-paying farming jobs overseas at the opening of the Petrikovsky mining and processing plant earlier this week. He urged e

  • Exclusive-Tokyo ready to back Western Digital-Kioxia deal if key tech stays in Japan - sources

    Japan's trade ministry is ready to back Western Digital's bid to merge with memory chipmaker Kioxia provided control of cutting edge technology stays in Japan, two sources with knowledge of the industry regulator's internal discussions said. The tie-up could give Japan greater leverage in geopolitical rivalries increasingly dominated by technology, including over shortages of chips. It could also help Japan forge deeper semiconductor industry ties with its U.S. ally, a commitment that President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Suga made in April.

  • Exclusive: Amazon CEO unveils 55,000 tech jobs in first hiring push under his watch

    Amazon.com Inc is planning to hire 55,000 people for corporate and technology roles globally in the coming months, Chief Executive Andy Jassy told Reuters. Jassy, in his first press interview since he ascended to Amazon’s top post in July, said the company needed more firepower to keep up with demand in retail, the cloud and advertising, among other businesses. With Amazon's annual job fair scheduled to begin Sept. 15, Jassy hopes now is a good time for recruiting.

  • Amazon Seeks to Hire 55,000 for Corporate, Tech Roles

    The tens of thousands of new positions at the tech giant—the nation’s second-largest employer behind Walmart—highlights its continued growth plans across many industries.

  • Walmart raising wages for 565K workers by at least $1 an hour

    Yahoo Finance’s Julia La Roche reports details on Walmart’s decision to raise wages.

  • Geely's Volvo Cars warns on sales as supply woes dent output

    Sweden-based automaker Volvo Car Group warned on Friday that sales volumes in the second half of 2021 could fall year-on-year after it was forced to cut production due to material shortages. The carmaker, owned by China's Geely Holding, said sales fell 10.6% from a year ago in August, despite strong underlying demand, and cautioned the potential decline in volumes in the second half could impact revenue and profit. "But Volvo Cars' outlook for the full year 2021 still remains," it said in a statement, referring to a forecast of sales volume and revenue growth with improved profitability to pre-pandemic levels.

  • 2 Really Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now

    With the energy sector handsomely outperforming the broader market this year as oil prices rebounded just as swiftly as they crashed in 2020, some investors feel they missed the bus. Oil and gas companies are making a killing this year thanks to higher oil prices. The oil industry is highly competitive, and when oil prices rise, it's not unusual for some upstream oil and gas companies to aggressively scale up capacity and production to make the most of strong end markets.

  • Influencers with Andy Serwer: Patrik Frisk

    In this episode of Influencers, Andy is joined by Under Armour President & CEO Patrik Frisk as they discuss new challenges for the retail industry, big changes for college athletics, and how raising the wage floor is affecting Under Armour's business overall.

  • Oil rises on demand outlook, Gulf outages

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday as a rebound in global demand was widely expected and a slow recovery for the U.S. Gulf Coast export and refining hub from the hurricane earlier this week looked set to deplete stocks further. Brent crude futures were up 40 cents, or 0.6%, to $73.43 a barrel at 1105 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 14 cents or 0.2% at $70.13 a barrel. About 1.7 million barrels per day of oil production remains shut in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, with damage to heliports and fuel depots slowing the return of crews to offshore platforms, sources told Reuters.

  • U.S. Trade Deficit Narrowed in July From a Record in Prior Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in July from a record a month earlier, partly reflecting fewer imports of consumer goods tied in part to lingering supply problems and a shift in household spending toward services.The gap in trade of goods and services shrank 4.3% to $70.1 billion, from a revised $73.2 billion in June, according to Commerce Department data released Thursda

  • Thermo Fisher Receives $192.5M Contract From US Govt For Pipette Tip Manufacturing

    Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE: TMO) has announced a $192.5 million contract award from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). The contract covers the domestic production of pipette tips used within research and diagnostic labs to dispense precise amounts of liquid. In mid-2020, the company announced its investments to increase pipette tip production capacity to support COVID-19 testing. With the DoD award, issued on behalf of and in coordination with the U.S. Department of Health and Human S