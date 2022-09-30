The Chair of the Board of Telia Lietuva, Douglas Lubbe, is resigning

Telia Lietuva

Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter – ‘Telia Lietuva‘ or ‚the Company‘) received a resignation letter from Douglas Lubbe, the Chair of the Board and member of the Remuneration Committee of Telia Lietuva. He resigns from the Board of Telia Lietuva as of 14 October 2022.

Douglas Lubbe, as representative of the largest shareholder of Telia Lietuva, Telia Company AB, a telecommunications operator present in Nordic and Baltic countries and holding 88.15 per cent of the Company’s shares and votes, was elected to the Board of Telia Lietuva on 23 November 2020 and re-elected for the two-years’ term on 27 April 2021.

Till 14 October 2022, Douglas Lubbe will hold the CFO position at Telia Sverige AB (Sweden), and will leave Telia Company Group on that day to pursue his career in the United Kingdom.

The current term of the Company’s Board terminates on 27 April 2023, therefore it is not planned to elect a new member of the Board to substitute the resigned one, and during the forthcoming meeting of the Board a new Chair will be elected from the current members of the Board and a new member of the Remuneration Committee will be appointed.

The Board of Telia Lietuva consist of 6 members elected for two-years’ term.



Darius Džiaugys,

Head of Investor Relations,

tel. +370 5 236 7878,

e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt



