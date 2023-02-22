Chair market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.25% by 2027; Growth led by Ace Casual Furniture, AKRacing America Inc. among others - Technavio

NEW YORK , Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The chair market size is estimated to grow by USD 14,196.62 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6.25% according to Technavio. In 2017, the chair market was valued at USD 34,427.68 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 14,883.50 million. For more insights on the historic market data from 2017 to 2021 , request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Chair Market 2023-2027

Chair market insights -

Vendors : 15+, including Ace Casual Furniture, AKRacing America Inc., Arozzi North America, Bristol Technologies Sdn Bhd, Corsair Gaming Inc., DXRacer USA LLC., Haworth Inc., HNI Corp., Impakt S.A., Kimball International Inc., MillerKnoll Inc., Okamura Corp., Pro Gamersware GmbH, Secretlab SG Pte. Ltd., Steelcase Inc., Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd., ThunderX3, TOPSTAR GmbH, True Innovations, Vertagear Inc, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Type (Regular use chairs, Office chairs, Massage chairs, Gaming chairs, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - For insights on global, regional, and country level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 download a sample!

Global Chair market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Ace Casual Furniture - The company offers a wide range of office chairs and living chairs.

AKRacing America Inc. - The company offers a wide range of office chairs and gaming series.

Arozzi North America - The company offers chairs such as Forte, Verona V2, and Veron Pro V2.

Bristol Technologies Sdn Bhd - The company offers chairs such as Anatom chair and Kleiber flex air chair.

Story continues

Global Chair Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Health-related benefits of using gaming chairs

Growing work-related stress and the need for stress-relieving solutions

Proliferation of technologically advanced massage chairs

KEY Challenges –

Uncertainty in prices of raw materials

Intense competition

Increasing adoption of mobile games

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report.

The chair market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this chair market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the chair market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the chair market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the chair market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of chair market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The gaming chair market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.73% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 212.95 million. The health-related benefits of using gaming chairs are notably driving the gaming chair market growth, although factors such as the increasing adoption of mobile games may impede the market growth.

The ergonomic chairs market size is expected to increase by USD 3.73 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.08%. The surge in the number of startups is notably driving the ergonomic chairs market growth, although factors such as uncertainty in the prices of raw materials may impede the market growth.

Chair Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 14,196.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.84 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ace Casual Furniture, AKRacing America Inc., Arozzi North America, Bristol Technologies Sdn Bhd, Corsair Gaming Inc., DXRacer USA LLC., Haworth Inc., HNI Corp., Impakt S.A., Kimball International Inc., MillerKnoll Inc., Okamura Corp., Pro Gamersware GmbH, Secretlab SG Pte. Ltd., Steelcase Inc., Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd., ThunderX3, TOPSTAR GmbH, True Innovations, and Vertagear Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global chair market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Market Share of Vendors

5.1 Market Share of Vendors 2021

6 Five Forces Analysis

6.1 Five forces summary

6.2 Bargaining power of buyers

6.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

6.4 Threat of new entrants

6.5 Threat of substitutes

6.6 Threat of rivalry

6.7 Market condition

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Market Segmentation by Type

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Type

8.3 Regular use chairs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.4 Office chairs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.5 Massage chairs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.6 Gaming chairs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.8 Market opportunity by Type

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

10 Geographic Landscape

10.1 Geographic segmentation

10.2 Geographic comparison

10.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.13 Market opportunity by geography

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11.1 Market drivers

11.2 Market challenges

11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

11.4 Market trends

12 Vendor Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Vendor landscape

12.3 Landscape disruption

12.4 Industry risks

13 Vendor Analysis

13.1 Vendors covered

13.2 Market positioning of vendors

13.3 Ace Casual Furniture

13.4 AKRacing America Inc.

13.5 Arozzi North America

13.6 Bristol Technologies Sdn Bhd

13.7 Corsair Gaming Inc.

13.8 Haworth Inc.

13.9 HNI Corp.

13.10 Kimball International Inc.

13.11 MillerKnoll Inc.

13.12 Okamura Corp.

13.13 Steelcase Inc.

13.14 Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd.

13.15 ThunderX3

13.16 TOPSTAR GmbH

13.17 True Innovations

14 Appendix

14.1 Scope of the report

14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

14.4 Research methodology

14.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Chair Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chair-market-is-estimated-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-6-25-by-2027-growth-led-by-ace-casual-furniture-akracing-america-inc-among-others---technavio-301751693.html

SOURCE Technavio