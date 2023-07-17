Chairman appointed to spearhead sale of The Telegraph

The appointment is a crucial step towards stable ownership for The Telegraph - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Lloyds Banking Group has called on Mike McTighe, the veteran technology executive and chairman of BT’s network arm Openreach, to spearhead the sale of The Telegraph.

Mr McTighe, 69, has been appointed chairman of Press Acquisitions Limited and May Corporation Limited, the parent companies of The Telegraph and The Spectator magazine. He will oversee an auction at each company, in an acknowledgement they could attract different buyers.

Lloyds seized control of the titles last month by appointing receivers from the specialist consultancy AlixPartners. The bank had been in dispute with the previous owners of The Telegraph and The Spectator, the Barclay family, over debts of more than £1bn which were secured against the businesses.

Mr McTighe built a relationship with Lloyds in the fallout from the financial crisis, when he was involved in restructuring some of the bank’s distressed creditors. His appointment is a crucial step towards stable ownership for The Telegraph, amid political concern that a major bank is in control of an influential news organisation.

Mr McTighe, who is also chairman of the FTSE 250 derivatives trading provider IG Group, said: “I am honoured to be appointed for this important role – to oversee an effective process that brings certainty to the future of these financially successful and well-regarded media businesses.

“We are focused on delivering the optimal outcome for long-term ownership of these titles, commensurate with their significance and standing within the UK’s thriving media industry.”

Mike McTighe, a veteran veteran technology executive, said he is 'honoured' to be appointed - Julian Simmonds/Openreach

It is understood that Mr McTighe will seek to appoint investment bankers to run the auctions within a fortnight. Lazard, which has been advising Lloyds on its options, may be ruled out owing to its longstanding closeness to DMGT, the publisher of The Daily Mail, which is viewed as a possible bidder.

Other potentially interested parties include Sir William Lewis, a former editor of The Telegraph and now a media entrepreneur, and Sir Paul Marshall, the hedge fund manager and joint-owner of GB News. The Czech gas dealer and owner of West Ham United, Daniel Kretinsky, who is a part-owner of the French newspaper Le Monde, is rumoured to have held discussions about The Telegraph with advisers.

National World, the listed local newspaper led by the former Mirror Group chief executive David Montgomery, is said to be exploring a bid. Foreign investors, including from Gulf states, could also enter the process.

None of the speculated potential bidders have made public comment on the sale of The Telegraph, save for the Belgian publisher Mediahuis, which said in 2019 it would be interested.

Any buyer would run the risk of a public interest regulatory regime around news assets that considers not only media plurality but also whether the new owners might adversely affect the accurate presentation of news or the free expression of opinion.

It is understood that Mr McTighe has been tasked with finding a buyer who will not prompt such concerns, which would threaten lengthy reviews by Ofcom and the Competition and Markets Authority. That could leave Lloyds in the uncomfortable position of owning The Telegraph in an election year. Senior Conservatives have warned that the sale must be conducted quickly and transparently.

Mr McTighe is very familiar with Ofcom’s leadership and processes from his role with Openreach, where he has led the legal separation of the network infrastructure from the rest of BT. He previously also spent eight years on the board of Ofcom, acting as a regulator himself.

The chief executive of Ofcom, Dame Melanie Dawes, has recused herself from discussions about the future of The Telegraph owing to her marriage to Benedict Brogan, Lloyds’ corporate affairs director.

