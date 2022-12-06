U.S. markets close in 6 hours 30 minutes

Chairman of the Board of AB Linas Agro Group was elected

Linas Agro Group
Linas Agro Group
Linas Agro Group

The general shareholders meeting of AB Linas Agro Group, ISIN code  LT0000128092, that took place on 28 October 2022, elected Andrius Pranckevičius, Arūnas Zubas, Dainius Pilkauskas, Darius Zubas, Jonas Bakšys, and Mažvydas Šileika to the Board for the 4 (four) years term of office. Darius Zubas was elected as a Chairman of the Board at the Board meeting on 6 December 2022.


Additional information:

Mažvydas Šileika, CFO of AB Linas Agro Group
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt


