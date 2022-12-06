Chairman of the Board of AB Linas Agro Group was elected
The general shareholders meeting of AB Linas Agro Group, ISIN code LT0000128092, that took place on 28 October 2022, elected Andrius Pranckevičius, Arūnas Zubas, Dainius Pilkauskas, Darius Zubas, Jonas Bakšys, and Mažvydas Šileika to the Board for the 4 (four) years term of office. Darius Zubas was elected as a Chairman of the Board at the Board meeting on 6 December 2022.
