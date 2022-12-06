Chairman of the Board of AB Linas Agro Group was elected

Motley Fool

The bear market in stocks during 2022 has hit investors hard, and the damage has been particularly evident among tech stocks in the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). After several years of outperforming other major market indexes, the Nasdaq has had to deal with many of its stock listings seeing steep share-price declines of 50% or more this year. On Tuesday morning, however, it looked as though the Nasdaq would get some relief from Monday's sizable drop, with futures contracts posting gains of about a quarter percent in premarket trading early Tuesday.