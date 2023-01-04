U.S. markets open in 5 hours

  • S&P Futures

    3,860.75
    +14.75 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,350.00
    +72.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,015.00
    +69.50 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,768.50
    +8.50 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.42
    -1.51 (-1.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.90
    +20.80 (+1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    +0.20 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0628
    +0.0077 (+0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.92
    +1.25 (+5.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2073
    +0.0104 (+0.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3030
    -0.6800 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,856.42
    +109.93 (+0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.56
    +6.29 (+1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,562.02
    +7.93 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,716.86
    -377.64 (-1.45%)
     

Chairman of the Board Of Avia Solutions Group Gediminas Ziemelis: Aviation could see $779 billion in total revenues in 2023

·5 min read

LONDON, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst misfortunes, continued conflicts, pandemic-forced setbacks, and a blurred horizon, the global aviation sector has reported an encouraging recovery, as evidenced by the changing trends across core operating areas, including passenger service, airfreight, business aviation, MRO services, and ACMI markets. Despite the challenges that the industry has faced in 2022, aviation stakeholders have expressed optimism about the coming year, with many predicting a complete return to normalcy, a shift toward new performance trends, more significant operational profits, and fewer challenges.

Gediminas Ziemelis Chairman of the Board at Avia Solutions Group
Gediminas Ziemelis Chairman of the Board at Avia Solutions Group

On December 7, while marking International Civil Aviation Day, the IATA made a clarion call on the management of airlines to create and communicate a message that would help buttress global awareness of the significant role that international civil aviation plays toward social and economic development in different countries. According to a communique by the aviation regulator, disentangling from the pandemic-related turbulence and the far-reaching economic and operational shocks should remain a top priority for many airlines as they welcome the new year. Many carriers are looking toward less stormy skies and reflecting these improvements in their bottom lines.

Starting January 2023 and through the first and second quarters of the fiscal year 2023, global airlines are expected to disconnect from the COVID-19-related turbulence and forge their path toward total recovery and better operating profits. Current statistics by the World Economic Forum predict that the net earnings for the global aviation industry will clock at $4.7 billion, although lower than the $26.4 billion reported in 2019.

During the first quarter of 2022, IATA forecasts indicated that global airlines would report operating losses to a tune of $6.9 billion, representing an improvement from 2020 and 2021 figures of $137.7 and $42.0 billion, respectively. As the industry warms up for 2023 prospects, aviation experts and air transport associations like IATA anticipates a return to profitability, effectiveness, and fewer disruptions.

Concerning profit margins, the figure is projected at 0.6% for the financial year 2023. While this figure is relatively lower compared to 3.1% in 2019, it goes without saying that global carriers have a lot of ground to cover before they can toss back to previous heights.

Despite the observed hits in 2022, global carriers have suffered substantial losses, partly due to staff shortages, which have sent the entire industry into a near labor crisis with thousands of cancelled and rescheduled flights. The reality is that many airlines are yet to come out of the woods, but a hopeful prospect is on the horizon. Expectedly, global carriers will carry on with the same predicaments in 2023 but to a lesser magnitude compared to what they have dealt with in 2022.

Until now, many carriers continue to face unremitting pressures, which have largely weighed down on their operational economics and the wider global economy. Notwithstanding such challenges, many airlines are better poised and have excellent chances of dealing with potential headwinds and operational uncertainties from now on. This should offer enough reasons for aviation stakeholders to remain optimistic about favorable prospects in 2023.

It is expected that an increasing number of airlines will deploy robust strategies to leverage the continued rebound in passenger demand. The airline industry is projected to reach $779 billion in total revenues in 2023, owing to the growing passenger demand.

North America is expected to report the fastest and most significant turnaround in net returns compared to other regional markets, followed by European and Middle Eastern carriers. Mainly, this profit growth will stem partly from the reduced flight cancelations and decreased workforce challenges, enabling airlines to capitalize on increasing passenger demand to drive revenue growth. Forecast data by IATA predicts that air passenger demand will hit 85.5% of the figure reported in 2019 throughout 2023. Overall, the industry will ship about 4.2 billion passengers to various global destinations in the coming year.

Focusing on cargo markets, the airfreight segment has become the lifeblood and will remain a central force, contributing a significant share of revenues for many airlines in 2023, albeit at a lower scale. Revenues from this aviation segment will increase to $149.4 billion, representing a $52 billion drop in figures reported in the last quarter of 2022. Nonetheless, the cargo market will register a more favorable performance than in 2019, in line with IATA predictions.

The growing attractiveness and democratization of private flying signals favorable prospects for the business aviation segment, including private jet operators and manufacturers. A Honeywell survey has estimated that about 74% of the current new private flyers will continue taking private flights in 2023 at the same or higher levels as in 2022. Consequently, such trends may push the demand for charter fleets and compel private jet operators to invest in more diversified aircraft models to suffice the changing expectations among customers for safety, convenience, travel speed, flexibility, and ergonomics.

Nonetheless, challenges such as high operating costs from increasing energy prices, fleet capacity shortages, labor market shortages, limited access to maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, and difficulties in recruiting personnel who can provide specific skill sets will continue to persist. Such issues may weigh on revenue drivers, prompting airlines to take tactical measures and develop strategic plans to address these issues. For example, airlines will likely enter into ACMI agreements to effectively outsource personnel, aircraft, and other critical functions to achieve operational effectiveness.

As the aviation industry approaches the final stretch of 2022, there is growing optimism that this extremity will also bring to an end the chaotic experiences that have occasioned the air travel space. Many airlines look forward to more seamless operations, minimal flight cancellations, disrupted schedules and reduced staffing problems. If this is the case, passengers should expect fewer inconveniences and enhanced travel experiences, which may drive more demand, particularly in the commercial aviation segment.     

About Gediminas Ziemelis: 

Throughout a business development career spanning more than 24 years, Gediminas Ziemelis has established over 50 start-ups and green-field investments in various industries such as IT, media, luxury furniture, pharma, clinics, agriculture, and across other industry sectors. At present, these companies are either owned by PE "Vertas Management", or have previously been sold and are now components of other sizeable organisations.

Gediminas Ziemelis is the founder and chairman of Avia Solutions Group, currently operating a fleet of 155 aircraft, one of the largest and fastest growing end-to-end capacity solutions' providers for passenger and cargo airlines worldwide. The Group manages 8 airlines in different countries and has more than 500 licenses for its wide range of activities across multiple business sectors. The Group administers over 100 offices and production facilities globally.

Spanning his career to date, G. Ziemelis has received many prestigious awards and industry recognitions. In 2016, G. Ziemelis received a prestigious European Business Award in recognition of his visionary business management and development skills. The same year, under his leadership, Avia Solutions Group was named a national public champion in the category of Entrepreneurship, earning a spot in the top 110 European businesses. Twice – in 2012 and again in 2014 – Ziemelis was acknowledged as one of the top 40 most talented young leaders in the global aerospace industry by the leading USA aerospace magazine 'Aviation Week'.

Over his career, Gediminas Ziemelis has taken part in many impressive business ventures. Between 2014 – 2017, he personally supported and consulted Chinese Banks (including ICBCL, CMBL, and Skyco Leasing) concerning financing aircraft sale-leaseback transactions where the total value was more than US$ 4 bn

Between 2006 – 2019, Avia Solutions Group Chairman executed successful IPOs of 4 companies at OMX and WSE, oversaw many public bonds issues, along with the raising of public capital worth more than US$ 400 M.

His total net worth is US$ 1.68 bn, according to local business media
www.gediminasziemelis.com
www.linkedin.com/in/gediminasziemelis  
www.facebook.com/gediminas.ziemelis

For media inquiries:
Vilma Vaitiekunaite
+370 686 16336
vilma.vaitiekunaite@aviasg.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1976492/Gediminas_Ziemelis.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1039700/Avia_Solutions_Logo.jpg

Avia Solutions Logo
Avia Solutions Logo

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chairman-of-the-board-of-avia-solutions-group-gediminas-ziemelis-aviation-could-see-779-billion-in-total-revenues-in-2023-301712311.html

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Stock Made Short Sellers a Lot of Money in 2022. It Hasn’t Stopped Dropping Yet.

    Short sellers made more money in Tesla stock in 2023 than in any other stock in any other year, based on data tracked by short-selling research firm S3 Partners.

  • ARK’s Cathie Wood Says Tesla Stock Still Has ‘Miles to Run’

    Many investors have been running away from Tesla stock in recent weeks, worried about disappointing car sales and whether Elon Musk’s decision to buy Twitter has become too distracting. As Tesla (ticker: TSLA) shares have tumbled 55% in the past three months, Wood’s Ark Innovation Fund (ARKK) has continued buying Tesla stock. The decline in Tesla’s stock price has caused its weighting to fall to 7% of the fund from 10% in October, making it the third-largest weighting after Zoom Video Communications (ZM) and Exact Sciences (EXAS).

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Warren Buffett Should Double Down On

    Among the many Warren Buffett quotes thrown around, none has caught the imagination more than his timeless, “be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful” nugget. And it looks like 2023 will be the perfect opportunity for Buffett to once again demonstrate his use of the axiom. At least that is the opinion of Elon Musk, who recently said he “suspects Warren Buffett is going to be buying a lot of stock next year." Having called Buffett a “bean counter” in the past, Musk is

  • Tesla’s ‘Cinderella ride’ is over and demand is ‘starting to crack,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says. Here’s what could come next

    “The Cinderella ride is over for Tesla, and Musk now needs to navigate the company through this Category 5 dark macro storm,” Tesla bull Dan Ives wrote in a Tuesday note.

  • Cathie Wood Buys Tesla Stock Amid Plunge After Deliveries Miss

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood bought Tesla Inc. stock amid a rout on Tuesday, reaffirming her conviction in the electric-vehicle producer even as many investors have bailed out due to the multiple headwinds the company faces.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerFunds backed by Wood’s firm Ark Investment Management LLC bought more than 176,000 shar

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Do the Job

    The big market headline last year has been the steady fall in stocks. The S&P 500 tumbled 19% for 2022, and the NASDAQ has fallen a disastrous 33%. And while recent data shows that there may be some hope on the inflation front, there may still be storm clouds massing for this year’s stock market. In times like these, it’s natural to turn to the high-yield dividend payers. These stocks offer the twin advantages of a steady income stream through regular, reliable dividend payments – and dividend y

  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) surges 16%; individual investors who own 57% shares profited along with institutions

    Every investor in Novavax, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVAX ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group...

  • These Will Be The Best 9 Stocks In 2023, Analysts Say

    Phew. The S&P 500's horrible year that was 2022 is finally over. And analysts have picked their favorite spots.

  • How Low Can Tesla Stock Go? Analyst Talks 30 A Share

    Tesla investors already lost more than $700 billion on the stock this year. How much more can this S&P 500 stock drop?

  • Investors with the courage to be bullish this year can make significant returns with this stock

    Few companies have successfully avoided the major global challenges of recent years. Problems such as Covid, extreme inflation and rapidly rising interest rates have prompted significant difficulties for a whole host of businesses across a range of sectors.

  • Questions Remain Over Qualcomm's Bottom

    Qualcomm is known for designing and manufacturing semiconductors and wireless telecommunications products. Shares of QCOM are still pointed lower, so let's check out the charts to see what chart points are critical.

  • The best thing Elon Musk can do is ‘be more focused’ on Tesla: Analyst

    CFRA Research Senior Equity Analyst Garrett Nelson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla's stock performance and how CEO Elon Musk acquiring Twitter has impacted the company.

  • Why Shares of XPeng Are Driving Higher Today

    Racing off the starting line, shares of XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) are off to a strong start during the first day of trading in 2023. On Dec. 31, 2022, the electric vehicle (EV) company reported strong vehicle delivery figures for December and the fourth quarter of 2022, and investors are voicing their approval of the news today. As of 10:46 a.m. ET, XPeng's stock has climbed 6.5%, having retreated from its earlier rise of 10.4%.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two top-notch dividend stocks, with yields of 7.2% and 8%, are ripe for the picking, while another income stock with a yield of nearly 70% could be in for a rough year.

  • Why Apple Stock Dropped on Jan. 3, 2023

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock tumbled 4% through 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday, knocking the tech titan below $2 trillion in market capitalization for the first time since 2021, and putting Apple stock a full one-third below the $3 trillion market cap it hit a year ago. As its first stock action of the new year, BNP downgraded Apple stock from outperform to neutral this morning, and slashed its price target on the tech giant by 22%, to just $140 a share. BNP's downgrade is certainly weighing on Apple stock today, but it's worth pointing out that BNP may only be reacting to other news that necessitated the downgrade.

  • Could This Buffett Stock Be One of the Best Stocks of 2023?

    Warren Buffett is known for embracing a value investing model, which entails finding stocks that look undervalued relative to their intrinsic worth. It's why you'll often see stocks with low valuations in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio. One of Buffett's newer positions in Berkshire is Brazilian fintech startup Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU), which saw its stock price fall nearly 60% in 2022 despite excellent performance.

  • Boeing Stock Gets Bump as Analyst Sees Blowout Deliveries in December

    Boeing finished out 2022 strong and the new year is looking up, causing one analyst to hike his price target on the shares. Baird analyst Peter Arment raised his price target on Boeing shares to $250 from $210. Boeing stock was up 1.8% to $193.94.

  • Will Devon Energy's Ultra-High-Yielding Dividend Survive in 2023?

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) paid a gusher of dividends in 2022. Fueled by its innovative fixed-plus-variable dividend framework, the oil company paid investors $5.17 per share in 2022. With the stock recently trading at around $60 per share, Devon's dividend yield is 8.5%.

  • Wall Street Banks Like Goldman Turn Pessimistic on World’s Biggest Chipmaker TSMC

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street banks are turning bearish on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., cautioning that the world’s biggest chipmaker will issue conservative guidance for its revenue outlook due to weak demand. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerThe primary chipmaker for Apple Inc. is scheduled to report earnings for the last quarter

  • 10 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 cheap semiconductor stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks To Buy Now. The semiconductor industry is highly cyclical, meaning that demand for semiconductor products fluctuates in regular intervals. This […]