Chairman of the Board & CEO of Nutex Health Thomas Vo Buys More Stock

Potential Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) shareholders may wish to note that the Chairman of the Board & CEO, Thomas Vo, recently bought US$296k worth of stock, paying US$0.30 for each share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Nutex Health

Notably, that recent purchase by Chairman of the Board & CEO Thomas Vo was not the only time they bought Nutex Health shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$0.58 per share in a US$524k purchase. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$0.27. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 2.15m shares for US$886k. On the other hand they divested 210.00k shares, for US$509k. In total, Nutex Health insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. They paid about US$0.41 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Nutex Health Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Nutex Health insiders own about US$81m worth of shares (which is 44% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Nutex Health Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Nutex Health. One for the watchlist, at least! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Nutex Health. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Nutex Health (1 is significant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

