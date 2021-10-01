New chairman and deputy chairman of the Board of Directors in A/S Øresundsforbindelsen

TipRanks

One recurrent headline appearing on financial news boards fairly regularly over the past few months goes pretty much like this: Why are shares of “insert Chinese tech/education/internet company here” falling? The answer most of the time is due to a crackdown on… everything? Of course, amongst those nursing wounds from the tightened Chinese regulatory environment is Alibaba (BABA). As a result, shares of the ecommerce giant have been on a downward spiral for most of the year; the stock has shed a