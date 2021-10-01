New chairman and deputy chairman of the Board of Directors and new CEO in A/S Storebæltsforbindelsen

On 1 October 2021 the general meeting elected Claus Baunkjær as new member of the Board of Directors and as new deputy chairman of the Board of Directors in A/S Storebæltsforbindelsen. The general meeting also elected Signe Thustrup Kreiner as new member of the Board of Directors in A/S Storebæltsforbindelsen. Louise Friis and Mogens Hansen resign as Board Members including Louise Friis as deputy Chairman. Mikkel Hemmingsen continues as chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mogens Hansen resigns as CEO in A/S Storebæltsforbindelsen and from 1 October 2021 Signe Thustrup Kreiner will be new CEO from in A/S Storebæltsforbindelsen.

CVs with background information on the elected candidates is attached.

