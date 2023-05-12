Chairman of East West Bancorp Picks Up 1.3% More Stock \

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Chairman, Dominic Ng, recently bought a whopping US$501k worth of stock, at a price of US$42.09. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 1.3%.

East West Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Dominic Ng was the biggest purchase of East West Bancorp shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$43.82. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for East West Bancorp share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 46.82k shares worth US$2.1m. But they sold 7.00k shares for US$516k. Overall, East West Bancorp insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.9% of East West Bancorp shares, worth about US$58m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About East West Bancorp Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest East West Bancorp insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for East West Bancorp that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

