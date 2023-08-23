Chairman & Lead Independent Director of Crown Crafts Picks Up 21% More Stock

Potential Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) shareholders may wish to note that the Chairman & Lead Independent Director, Zenon Nie, recently bought US$198k worth of stock, paying US$4.94 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 21%.

See our latest analysis for Crown Crafts

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Crown Crafts

In fact, the recent purchase by Zenon Nie was the biggest purchase of Crown Crafts shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$4.98. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Zenon Nie.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that Crown Crafts insiders own 7.2% of the company, worth about US$3.6m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Crown Crafts Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Crown Crafts insiders are expecting a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Crown Crafts you should know about.

Story continues

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.