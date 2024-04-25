Chairman of LHT Holdings Mui Kee Yap Buys More Stock

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Mui Kee Yap, the Chairman of LHT Holdings Limited (SGX:BEI) recently shelled out S$78k to buy stock, at S$1.16 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

LHT Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Chairman Mui Kee Yap was not the only time they bought LHT Holdings shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid S$0.82 per share in a S$82k purchase. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of S$1.22. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Mui Kee Yap bought 515.60k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of S$0.97. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does LHT Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. LHT Holdings insiders own about S$36m worth of shares (which is 56% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The LHT Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about LHT Holdings. Looks promising! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing LHT Holdings. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for LHT Holdings that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

