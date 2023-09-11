Chairman & Managing Partner of Bridgepoint Group William Jackson Buys 39% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT) should definitely note that the Chairman & Managing Partner, William Jackson, recently paid UK£1.89 per share to buy UK£378k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 39%.

Bridgepoint Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by William Jackson was the biggest purchase of Bridgepoint Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is UK£1.91. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. William Jackson was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Bridgepoint Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From looking at our data, insiders own UK£1.7m worth of Bridgepoint Group stock, about 0.1% of the company. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Bridgepoint Group Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Bridgepoint Group stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Bridgepoint Group you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

