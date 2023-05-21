Chairman of Superior Group of Companies Picks Up 1.8% More Stock \

Potential Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) shareholders may wish to note that the Chairman, Michael Benstock, recently bought US$133k worth of stock, paying US$8.73 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 1.8%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Superior Group of Companies

In fact, the recent purchase by Michael Benstock was the biggest purchase of Superior Group of Companies shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$9.46. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Superior Group of Companies insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Superior Group of Companies insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Superior Group of Companies

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Superior Group of Companies insiders own 14% of the company, worth about US$22m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Superior Group of Companies Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Superior Group of Companies we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Superior Group of Companies. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Superior Group of Companies (including 1 which is concerning).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

