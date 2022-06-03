Chalets Prunella to develop tourism experience and adopt environmentally responsible practices with Government of Canada support

The SME based in Thorne (Ladysmith) receives $100,000 in financial assistance from CED.

THORNE (LADYSMITH), QC, June 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting the tourism industry contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a non‑repayable contribution of $100,000 for Chalets Prunella to help the business overcome the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This CED support, provided under the Tourism Relief Fund, aims to help Chalets Prunella launch and develop a tourism destination that integrates environmentally friendly practices. The project involves preparing the site, as well as building and installing cottages, an artesian well, and sanitary blocks. As the business begins operating, it will increase tourist traffic to the region, thereby helping to kick-start the tourism sector, which has been hit hard by the pandemic.

Chalets Prunella is a start-up that will offer a range of high-end cottage accommodations. The SME will have six cottages for rent, along with a tourism package service in partnership with local businesses. Packages will focus on outdoor and culinary experiences and include baskets of local products.

A key contributor to the Canadian economy, the tourism sector has been hit hard by the health crisis. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Government of Canada has put various measures in place to help businesses suffering the impacts of COVID-19. The Tourism Relief Fund was created specifically to help organizations and businesses in the tourism sector offer innovative products and services to visitors and prepare to welcome back international travellers.

Quotes

"I am delighted that the Government of Canada is supporting tourism businesses and organizations in the Pontiac region during this time of economic recovery. We must seize this opportunity to develop and support new initiatives in the thriving recreational tourism sector in the Pontiac. Quebecers will have the opportunity to test these new ideas out and, who knows, become ambassadors for our region as national and international tourism takes off once again and regains its momentum!"

Story continues

Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac

"Our government continues to be here for businesses and organizations in the tourism sector. With the support announced today, Chalets Prunella will be better able to prepare for its launch. Our assistance is an important step in recovery efforts to attract tourists from Canada and around the world so that everyone can discover the best tourism experiences our country has to offer. And Chalet Prunella's new accommodations are a perfect example of this!"

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Tourism is one of the sectors most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to support this sector during this difficult time. We will also continue to emphasize safety and ensure businesses receive the assistance they need to quickly regain their footing and prosper. The Tourism Relief Fund will help businesses adapt, make improvements and be ready to welcome back their guests. It also feeds into a broader strategy to help the sector withstand the pandemic, recover, and eventually grow. The Canadian economy will not fully recover until our tourism sector recovers."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"We are pleased to help showcase the Outaouais region, and especially the Pontiac, as a unique, distinctive destination. The pandemic has contributed to the rising cost of materials and caused delays, and this has had a major financial impact on our business and project. This financial support from the federal government is a powerful lever that will help us implement our project more quickly."

Nancy Lemay, Co-owner and President, Chalets Prunella

Quick facts

With a national budget of $500 million, including $485 million administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and $15 million by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, the Tourism Relief Fund is part of the billion dollars in tourism support announced in Budget 2021.

A minimum of $50 million of the Fund's national budget has been earmarked for Indigenous tourism projects. Indigenous communities that rely heavily on tourism have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

A total of $118.7M from the Tourism Relief Fund has been allocated to CED to administer in Quebec.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/03/c4445.html