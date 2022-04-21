U.S. markets open in 1 hour 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,494.75
    +39.25 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,330.00
    +251.00 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,178.00
    +173.25 (+1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,057.40
    +20.70 (+1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.11
    +0.92 (+0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.60
    -17.00 (-0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    24.66
    -0.62 (-2.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0887
    +0.0034 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.93
    -1.44 (-6.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3032
    -0.0034 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1970
    +0.2700 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,470.86
    +365.64 (+0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    988.72
    +22.74 (+2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,645.25
    +16.03 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

Chalice Brands Ltd. Announces Execution of Definitive Agreements to Acquire Oregon Retail Stores and Cultivation Assets

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chalice Brands Ltd.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CHALF
Chalice Brands Ltd.
Chalice Brands Ltd.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chalice Brands Ltd. (CSE: CHAL) (OTCQB: CHALF) (“Chalice” or the “Company”), a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in retail, production, processing, wholesale, and distribution, is pleased to announce the signing of definitive agreements and services agreements (the "Agreements") to acquire two retail stores located in Bend and Corvallis, Oregon from Miracle Greens, Inc (“Miracle Greens”) and two outdoor cultivation assets in Grants Pass, Oregon from Totem Farms, LLC (“Totem Farms”) for total consideration of US$2.63 million (“Purchase Price”). The closing of the transaction is subject to approval by the OLCC (“Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission”) and the satisfaction of other closing conditions.

“We are very excited to be able to serve the Bend and Corvallis communities as Chalice’s retail footprint expands to a total of 18 stores owned and managed in Oregon. This transaction is crucial to support our scale and strengthen our vertically integrated operations as we continue to elevate our brand presence on the west coast. Our team is energized to provide best-in-class product offerings and retail experiences as we execute on our collective vision of providing consumers with the next generation of plant-based medicines. We look forward to further capitalizing on significant expansion opportunities in the market as the pathway to full U.S. federal legalization gains momentum,” said Jeff Yapp, President and Chief Executive Officer of Chalice Brands.

Transaction Highlights:

  • Under the terms of the Agreements, Chalice will acquire 100% of the assets of two retail dispensaries from Miracle Greens located in Bend and Corvallis, Oregon and two outdoor cultivation assets from Totem Farms located in Grants Pass, Oregon for total consideration of US$2.63 million. Totem Farms, LLC’s, assets are being purchased for US$563,587 and Miracle Greens Inc.’s assets are being purchased for US$2,063,999.

  • The Purchase Price will be paid fifty percent (50%) in cash due at closing, US$1,313,793, and the balance equally split between equity and a promissory note to be paid over fifty-four months at eight percent (8%) interest (US$656,896.50 respectively) with each being prorated based on the purchase price of the entity’s assets.

  • Upon signing, Chalice contracts to operate the Miracle Greens retail stores including staffing, pricing, and procurement, and the Totem Farms cultivation assets pending regulatory approval.

  • Miracle Greens retail stores are expected to carry Chalice Brands products immediately upon commencement of services agreements, providing the opportunity to broaden the quantities and varieties of flower available to the existing footprint.

  • Cultivation assets located in Grants Pass, Oregon will expand the quantities and varieties of flower available to the existing Chalice footprint and more than doubles our capacity by adding approximately 3,000 lbs. of additional capacity to current greenhouse grow, located at Bald Peak, which has approximately 2,500 lbs. annual capacity.

“I am thrilled to have Totem Farms become part of Chalice Brands. Totem gives us our first two premier outdoor grows in Southern Oregon, one of the best locations for growing in the country,” commented Meghan Miller, Chief Operating Officer of Chalice Brands.

“We are pleased to have completed the accretive transaction of Totem Farms and Miracle Greens to expand Chalice’s retail presence and cultivation capacity to bolster our market share in the Oregon cannabis market. Our growth strategy through opportunistic consolidation will provide accelerated revenue contribution and improve margins to drive shareholder value. The Company will remain disciplined with our capital allocation strategy to support our long-term vision as a premier multi-state operator,” noted John Varghese, Executive Chairman of Chalice Brands.

About Chalice Brands Ltd.

Chalice Brands is a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, with 12 owned and four managed dispensaries in and around Portland, Oregon. The Company is committed to developing a dynamic portfolio built around the recognized brands of Chalice Brands, including Chalice Farms, Left Coast Connection, Homegrown Oregon and Cannabliss & Co., with a focus on health and wellness. Chalice operates nationally through Fifth & Root and has operations in Oregon and California. Visit investors.chalicebrandsltd.com/ for regular updates.

Investor Relations:
John Varghese
Executive Chairman
Chalice Brands Ltd.
971-371-2685
ir@chalicebrandsltd.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer: This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s future business operations, the opinions or beliefs of management and future business goals. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks include but are not limited to general business, economic and competitive uncertainties, regulatory risks, market risks, risks inherent in manufacturing and retail operations such as unforeseen costs and production shutdowns, difficulties in maintaining brand loyalty, and other risks of the cannabis industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. Forward-looking information is provided herein for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purpose. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States, and such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration or an exemption from registration.


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk: 'People do not realize the magnitude of the Optimus robot program'

    "I was surprised that people do not realize the magnitude of the Optimus robot program," the Tesla CEO said on the company's earnings call late Wednesday.

  • Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

    When it comes to building wealth, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Although the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, isn't the wealthiest individual on the planet, he's delivered some of the most eye-popping investment returns over the past six decades. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and generated an average annual return of better than 20% on his company's stock.

  • Nvidia Could Be Big Tech’s Next Casualty. Evidence Is Piling Up.

    The red-hot maker of graphics chips is facing headwinds that range from the aftereffects of pandemic-era spending to waning demand from gamers.

  • Tesla earnings are ‘being outdone by production disruption in China’: Analyst

    Nishit Madlani, S&P Global Ratings analyst and automotive sector lead, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla earnings, production issues due to COVID lockdowns in Shanghai, and the electric vehicle maker's plans to increase capacity at its gigafactories.

  • As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

    Markets are well past the initial shock of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the conflict still needs to be resolved somehow. Here are the good, manageable and ugly scenarios.

  • Why PayPal Plunged Today

    PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) investors have had a rough go of it lately, and Wednesday wasn't any better, with the stock down 6.7% as of 1:43 p.m. ET. The stock is now down nearly 70% from its 52-week highs. There wasn't much in the way of "new" news on Wednesday, but a financial analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities kept his "underweight" rating on the stock and lowered his price target.

  • AT&T posts 2.5% rise in quarterly core wireless revenue

    The Dallas, Texas-based firm - whose WarnerMedia unit completed its merger with Discovery Inc earlier this month to form the new media firm Warner Bros. Discovery - added 691,000 monthly phone subscribers during the quarter. AT&T is refocusing on its original business of providing internet and phone services after unwinding a years-long effort to become a media and entertainment company. Shares of AT&T rose 1.5% to $19.73 in premarket trading.

  • Why Roblox Stock Dropped Today

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) shareholders lost ground to the market on Wednesday as the stock fell 11% by 1:15 p.m. ET, compared to a slight increase in the S&P 500. The slump pushed shares of the video game and digital content specialist deeper into negative territory; they are down over 60% so far in 2022. It came as investors processed an unusually weak growth outlook from Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), another Wall Street favorite that has fallen out of favor recently.

  • Cathie Wood's ARKK falls 60% from its peak, erasing all post-pandemic gains

    The average holding in Ark Innovation (ARKK), Ark Investment Management’s namesake flagship exchange-traded fund, is currently down over 70% from its 5-year high.

  • Shares of Upstart Fell Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) fell roughly 9% today for no obvious reason. While I didn't see any formal news reports, multiple people on Twitter said that analysts at Jefferies had cut their price target for Upstart from $158 to $85. While other fintech stocks traded down today, Upstart trailed its peer group and most other financials as well.

  • Why Is Nio Stock Dropping Today?

    A legendary investor has called a bottom for the Chinese stock market, but some investors still aren't sure.

  • ‘The Fed always screws up.’ This forecaster sees inflation peaking and U.S. stocks in a bear market by summer

    Hedgeye's Keith McCullough adds gold, silver and utilities to survive the coming market downturn.

  • Why Twilio Stock Dived by 10% on Wednesday

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) had a hump day to forget. The specialty-tech company saw its share price decline by slightly over 10%, following a price-target cut from an otherwise bullish analyst tracking the stock. Wednesday morning, Oppenheimer's Ittai Kidron reduced said Twilio price target substantially, to $380 per share from the previous (and much higher) level of $550.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2032

    Short-term stock market jitters are a great opportunity to pick up high-growth stocks like these at a discount.

  • Is Meta the next tech stock to get routed like Netflix?

    Should you buy or sell Meta stock?

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity: Which Brokerage Is Best?

    Vanguard and Fidelity are two of the largest brokerages, and each offer plenty of low-cost investments and valuable tools. So which is better for you?

  • Why Enphase Energy Stock Dropped 8.7% on Wednesday

    Shares of solar microinverter company Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell as much as 9.7% today as the solar industry overall cratered. There wasn't significant news out about Enphase or any major solar energy company today, which makes the move a little mysterious.

  • Why Disney Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) fell 5.6% on Wednesday after Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) declining subscriber figures sparked concerns of intensifying competition in the streaming arena. Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter. The streaming pioneer said the launch of new streaming services from traditional entertainment companies was a key reason for its slowing growth.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/20: Netflix, Disney, Tesla

    What works? Jim Cramer says to invest in companies that make things, at a profit, and return some of those profits to shareholders while maintaining a reasonable share price for its growth rate.

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 That Morgan Stanley Sees Surging Over 100%

    The oldest advice in the financial markets is to buy low and sell high. The trick to winning, however, is to find the right stocks to buy, and to remember that ‘buy low’ doesn’t always mean these stocks can't go lower. Sometimes the best bargains really do come in at the lowest prices. There are plenty of stocks under $10 that won’t break your bank and still offer substantial upside potential. How substantial? Well, one analyst at investment banking giant Morgan Stanley has been tapping two winn