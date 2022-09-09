U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,067.36
    +61.18 (+1.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,151.71
    +377.19 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,112.31
    +250.18 (+2.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.85
    +35.94 (+1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.10
    +2.56 (+3.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.60
    +7.40 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    +0.34 (+1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0046
    +0.0044 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3210
    +0.0290 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1587
    +0.0086 (+0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.5640
    -1.5230 (-1.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,307.08
    +2,007.49 (+10.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    510.42
    +21.82 (+4.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.07
    +89.01 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,214.75
    +149.47 (+0.53%)
     

Chalice Brands Ltd. Announces Termination of Totem Farms & Miracle Greens Transactions

Chalice Brands Ltd.
·1 min read
Chalice Brands Ltd.
Chalice Brands Ltd.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chalice Brands Ltd. (CSE: CHAL) (OTCQB: CHALF) (the “Company” or “Chalice Brands”), a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in retail, production, processing, wholesale, and distribution, announced today that it has terminated its previously announced definitive agreements and services agreements (the “Agreements”) dated April 20, 2022, with Miracle Greens, Inc (“Miracle Greens”) and Totem Farms, LLC (“Totem Farms”).

The Company terminated the Agreements pursuant to its rights under the Agreements and no termination fees or other consideration are payable in connection with such terminations.

Chalice Brands will continue to execute on its business objectives to drive long-term performance and explore strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value. We remain focused on strengthening our core business and will aggressively pursue margin improvements to optimize the operational efficiency of the Company.

About Chalice Brands Ltd.
Chalice Brands is a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, with 16 owned dispensaries in and around Portland, Oregon. The Company is committed to developing a dynamic portfolio built around the recognized brands of Chalice Brands, including Chalice Farms, Left Coast Connection, Homegrown Oregon and Cannabliss & Co., with a focus on health and wellness. Visit investors.chalicebrandsltd.com/ for regular updates.

Investor Relations:
John Varghese
Executive Chairman
Chalice Brands Ltd
971-371-2685
ir@chalicebrandsltd.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer: This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s future business operations, the opinions or beliefs of management and future business goals. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks include but are not limited to general business, economic and competitive uncertainties, regulatory risks, market risks, risks inherent in manufacturing and retail operations such as unforeseen costs and production shutdowns, difficulties in maintaining brand loyalty, and other risks of the cannabis industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is provided herein for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purpose. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States, and such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration or an exemption from registration.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Friday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) reported increasing losses in its second-quarter earnings report this week, but investors are shrugging that off, sending shares soaring Friday morning. Although its profit margins have been on a downward trend, new models being launched could turn that around in the coming years. Consumer prices in China increased at a slower pace than many expected in August, and producer inflation sank to the lowest level since February 2021, reports Reuters.

  • Why Peloton Stock Jumped on Friday

    Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares beat the market on Friday as the stock gained 11% by 1 p.m. ET compared to a 1.2% increase in the S&P 500. Shares have been reeling in recent months as Peloton struggled to boost sales of its exercise platforms or membership subscriptions to its services.

  • Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect $6.07 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for 71% of total payouts.

  • NIO Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    NIO Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $NIO performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.Check out the ticker page here.

  • Why EV Battery Stock QuantumScape Fired Up Today

    Investors are seeing higher growth potential for QuantumScape's battery cell technology after an interesting EV industry development.

  • Investors Pile Into 9 Stocks Every Single Time The Market Rallies

    The S&P 500 is on again, off again all year. But investors clearly have a "buy list" of stocks they want to own when the rally looks real.

  • Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Devon Energy (DVN) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Dow Jones Jumps As Losing Streak Ends; Tesla Surges As Elon Musk Eyes This Move; Warren Buffett Stock Pops

    The Dow Jones jumped as the rally gained strength. Tesla stock surged as Elon Musk eyed a new move. A Warren Buffett stock impressed.

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Is Charging Up This Week

    ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) stock jumped this week, gaining a solid 21.6% through the week as of 1 p.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. If ChargePoint impressed investors with its quarterly numbers and outlook last week, an analyst singled out the electric vehicle (EV) charging stock this week as a major potential winner from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Maheep Mandloi from Credit Suisse initiated coverage on ChargePoint stock midweek with an outperform rating and a price target of $22 per share.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    A strong bearish trend defined the markets in the first half of the year; since then, the key point has been volatility. Stocks hit a bottom back in June, when the S&P 500 dropped into the 3,600s. That has proven to be a support level in the last two months, and at least one strategist believes that the market won’t be testing those lows again this year. JPMorgan's Jason Hunter believes that inflation may have peaked, and that the upcoming CPI report will provide additional evidence of that. “We

  • Is Most-Watched Stock Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) Worth Betting on Now?

    Pinterest (PINS) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Why Coinbase Global Stock Popped Friday Morning

    A couple of catalysts drove the crypto trading specialist higher, including an upgrade by a Wall Street analyst and news it plans to fund a court battle challenging a U.S. Treasury Department decision. Daiwa analyst Carlton Lai upgraded Coinbase to buy from outperform (weak buy), while maintaining his price target of $100. Furthermore, after "years of delay," he views the upcoming debut of Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) The Merge as "one of the crypto industry's biggest events this year."

  • ‘These are not laundromat tokens.’ SEC chief sends warning to crypto industry

    Gary Gensler had strong words for the crypto industry in a Thursday speech, telling an audience of lawyers that the "vast majority" of the nearly 10,000 existing crypto tokens are securities.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 8% Yield You Can Buy in September

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks with over 8% yield to buy in September. You can skip our detailed analysis of top high dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 8% Yield You Can Buy in September. In the current market situation, investors are looking for different […]

  • Robinhood users buy and hold companies ‘they know, understand and believe in for the long-term.’ Here are their favorite stocks.

    On Friday, the company unveiled the Robinhood Investor Index, which captures how customers invest based on the top 100 most owned stocks on the platform.

  • Jim Cramer is Talking About These 10 Stocks in September

    In this article, we will look at 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is talking about in September. If you want to explore more stocks that journalist investor, Jim Cramer, is talking about in September, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer is Talking About These 5 Stocks in September. Jim Cramer has acquired […]

  • FuboTV's (FUBO) Fubo Gaming Launches Sportsbook in New Jersey

    FuboTV's (FUBO) leading live sports TV streaming platform, Fubo Gaming, announces the launch of its Sportsbook in New Jersey via an agreement with Caesars Entertainment Inc.

  • Top Funds Bet Over $1 Billion On Five Stocks, Including Apple

    See how to gauge demand and strength in Apple, Nasdaq and other stocks on the latest list of new buys by the best mutual funds.

  • AT&T’s Dividend-Loving Investors Are Dialing the Wrong Number

    AT&T income-hungry shareholders should have seen it coming. In April last year, a month before announcing the spinoff of its media division to shareholders in the form of shares of a 71% stake in the newly created Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Executive Officer John Stankey assured investors that “our deliberate capital-allocation plan allowed us to invest and sustain our dividend at current levels, which we believe is attractive.” AT&T’s eventual failure to raise the dividend in 2021 broke a 34-year streak and saw it booted out of the vaunted S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

  • Cybersecurity company Zscaler stock pops after earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for Zscaler.