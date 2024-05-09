Challenger Limited's (ASX:CGF) largest shareholders are retail investors with 44% ownership, institutions own 35%

In This Article:
Key Insights
-
Challenger's significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public
-
A total of 10 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership
-
Every investor in Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 44% to be precise, is retail investors. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.
And institutions on the other hand have a 35% ownership in the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.
In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Challenger.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Challenger?
Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.
We can see that Challenger does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Challenger's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.
Challenger is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Apollo Global Management, Inc. with 18% of shares outstanding. With 15% and 4.7% of the shares outstanding respectively, MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., Asset Management Arm and State Street Global Advisors, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.
We did some more digging and found that 10 of the top shareholders account for roughly 50% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.
While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.
Insider Ownership Of Challenger
The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.
Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.
Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Challenger Limited in their own names. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Keep in mind that it's a big company, and the insiders own AU$1.2m worth of shares. The absolute value might be more important than the proportional share. It is good to see board members owning shares, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.
General Public Ownership
The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 44% stake in Challenger. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.
Private Equity Ownership
With an ownership of 18%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.
I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Challenger you should know about.
NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.
