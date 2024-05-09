Challenger Limited's (ASX:CGF) largest shareholders are retail investors with 44% ownership, institutions own 35%

Key Insights

Challenger's significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 10 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Institutions own 35% of Challenger

Every investor in Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 44% to be precise, is retail investors. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And institutions on the other hand have a 35% ownership in the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Challenger.

View our latest analysis for Challenger

ASX:CGF Ownership Breakdown May 9th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Challenger?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Challenger does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Challenger's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

ASX:CGF Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2024

Challenger is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Apollo Global Management, Inc. with 18% of shares outstanding. With 15% and 4.7% of the shares outstanding respectively, MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., Asset Management Arm and State Street Global Advisors, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.

We did some more digging and found that 10 of the top shareholders account for roughly 50% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Story Continues