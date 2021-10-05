U.S. markets open in 2 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,304.00
    +12.75 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,967.00
    +97.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,511.75
    +49.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,220.60
    +5.80 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.94
    +0.32 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.00
    -11.60 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1602
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.27
    +1.12 (+5.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3625
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1900
    +0.2720 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,122.65
    +2,566.05 (+5.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,237.99
    +995.31 (+410.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,059.75
    +48.74 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

Chalo raises $40 million to digitize bus commutes in India

Manish Singh
·3 min read

More than a decade ago, Mohit Dubey founded CarWale, a startup that allows people to sell and buy used and new cars. But spending more than 10 years with the startup made Dubey realize that he was solving problems for just 3% of India. He wanted to try something bigger. Literally.

His current venture is Chalo, which helps bus operators accept digital payments and enables commute tracking. India’s bus market is a $20 billion opportunity, almost twice the size of cabs, but there are very few buses in the country, he told TechCrunch in an interview.

“Unfortunately, [the bus space] has not seen any tech disruption or meaningful service improvements,” said Manish Kheterpal, Partner of WaterBridge Ventures, one of the earliest backers of Chalo. “Chalo's unique solution is positively impacting the lives of daily commuters across 11 states of India and is poised to expand its offering nationwide.”

There are just three buses for every 10,000 people in India. It’s a space that is ripe for disruption, but also one that remains largely underserved. Customers still have to pay their fare in cash. Very few buses offer monthly passes. And there is no certainty when any of these buses will arrive at their designated stops.

These are the challenges seven-year-old Chalo is solving. It deploys GPS machines on buses that allows customers to track the whereabouts of their commute. Its eponymous app sells tickets and monthly passes, helping these operators secure recurring revenue.

“It’s a massive opportunity,” said Dubey, adding that digitizing bus commutes is also an enormous challenge. Bus owners often don’t know how much collection they made in a day. The ticketing system needs to also work in offline mode and still accept online payments as buses zip through areas where there is little to no connectivity.

Chalo is now beginning to gain traction on all fronts.

Image credits: Chalo

On Tuesday, Chalo announced it has raised $40 million in its Series C funding round. The round was led by Lightrock India and Filter Capital. Existing investors WaterBridge Ventures, Raine Venture Partners, Neeraj Arora (former chief business officer of WhatsApp) and Amit Singhal (former SVP at Google) also participated in the round.

Dubey said the startup was operating about 1,900 buses before the pandemic hit last year. Now the startup is operating 2,500 buses and has signed up several thousands more. By December, he said about 8,000 buses will be live on the platform. “Very rarely you find a business opportunity that also has a societal impact,” he said.

“Buses are India’s number 1 form of public transport with 48% share of trips. Despite this, the experience is broken. At Chalo, we deploy technology that significantly improves the bus experience, and thereby increases ridership. We are today one of India’s largest mobility companies, with 20 million happy rides each month,” he said.

As part of the new financing round, the startup said it will use $10 million of the proceeds to buy back stock options to reward its current and former employees as well as some early angel investors.

“Chalo has emerged as a clear winner post- COVID by addressing the under-served public transport segment. This positions them to be the de-facto mobility operating system of the country. Public transport is the backbone to build a larger mobility platform addressing mobility needs at scale,” said Vaidhehi Ravindran, Partner of Lightrock, in a statement.

“We are impressed by the founding team’s innovative, and technology led approach combined with a deep sense of purpose to serve the society. Their empathy towards stakeholders codified into the business at every level makes them the right team to build this solution for the Indian public. We are excited to partner with Chalo as they continue to transform Indian mobility.”

Recommended Stories

  • Mike Tyson ‘blown away’ by Anthony Joshua’s reaction to Oleksandr Usyk defeat

    The American praised both Joshua and Usyk for ‘conducting themselves with so much class’

  • Progress stalls on EU entry for Western Balkans nations

    As European Union leaders gather for a summit on how to keep engaging with their Western Balkans neighbors, the bloc’s once-successful enlargement policy faces an impasse. The European Commission made repeated promises that the future of six countries in the region lies within the 27-nation bloc. EU expansion has also been routinely sidelined by crises like the Greek financial meltdown and Britain's drawn-out exit, leaving the bloc very focused on its own survival rather than taking in new members.

  • Tinder is rolling out its own in-app 'coins'

    Tinder will introduce a virtual in-app currency designed to help users spend more time on the site and eventually pay real money.

  • AOC Pounces on Facebook Blackout: ‘Break Them Up’

    "It's almost as if Facebook’s monopolistic mission to either own, copy, or destroy any competing platform has incredibly destructive effects on free society and democracy."

  • NASA is looking for the next-gen Astrovan, and it's taking suggestions

    NASA is looking for help from the world of automobiles, and more specifically, the world of buses and vans. Essentially, NASA is looking for a new Astrovan for its astronauts, and it’s opening the search up to everybody. The bus/van will replace the Astrovan as the method of transportation for astronauts going from the Astronaut Crew Quarters to the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center.

  • Astronaut Barbie doll jets off on zero gravity flight

    A Barbie doll version of Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti has jetted off on a zero-gravity flight with the aim of inspiring young girls to consider a career in space and science, technology, maths and engineering (STEM). Marking the Oct. 4-10 World Space Week, which this year celebrates women in space, toy maker Mattel Inc has teamed up with the European Space Agency (ESA) and Cristoforetti, who is currently in training for her next mission to the International Space Station next April. As part of the project, Cristoforetti's lookalike doll mirrored the preparation an astronaut needs to do before heading off to space, by travelling and floating on a zero-gravity flight from an ESA base in Germany.

  • UFC middleweight Kevin Holland apprehends alleged thief after pursuit in car, on foot

    UFC middleweight Kevin Holland captured an alleged car thief in Saginaw, Texas, less than 48 hours after his fight with Kyle Daukaus.

  • Our 3 Favorite f2.8 Zoom Lenses for Professional Photographers

    otographers, photojournalists, wedding photographers, and more. It's also a fantastic lens for passionate photographers who do this as a hobby. They prove to be some of the most useful lenses in almost any situation you can name. Better yet, they've become more affordable for what they offer of the years. We dove into our Reviews Index and found some of the best f2.8 zoom lenses you can get. You'll love these!

  • Stock market’s volatile October history means it’s time to steady yourself for a ‘black swan’ event

    U.S. stocks already are having a rough October — two trading days in. October is the most volatile month for stocks — and when stocks suffered their two worst crashes in U.S. market history. There aren’t many investors in the market today who remember the trauma of Black Monday.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Sank Again on Monday

    Shares of electric vehicle stock Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) sank on Monday, dropping 9.3% as of 3:15 p.m. EDT. Lordstown Motors shares have now tumbled 25.6% in October alone, as of this writing. Last week, Lordstown Motors announced a partnership with Hon-Hai Precision Industry, better known as Foxconn, to sell its assembly plant in Ohio for $230 million.

  • Alibaba: Should You Catch This Falling Knife?

    “One-two punch definition: Two unpleasant things that happen together,” says the Cambridge Dictionary. It certainly feels like Alibaba (BABA) is right now on the receiving end of this dual blow. Not only does the Chinese ecommerce giant currently have to contend with the prospect of slowing growth, but it is also facing an increasingly strict regulatory environment, as the Chinese government has been flexing, cracking down on any segment or organizations deemed to have gotten – to use another we

  • Dow Jones Futures Rally As Stock Market Sell-Off Worsens; These 5 Tech Giants Tumbled

    Dow Jones futures were higher early Tuesday, as the stock market sell-off worsened. These five tech giants tumbled.

  • Why Enterprise Products Partners Stock Jumped on Monday

    The latest developments in the oil and gas industry compelled investors to pay attention to the cheap oil stock.

  • Where Do Hedge Funds Stand On Paysafe Limited (PSFE)?

    We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, therefore imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, smart money investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always […]

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in October

    Don't worry about what the stock market does this month. Focus on the long term with these three stocks.

  • Does the Sell-Off of BioNTech and Moderna Stocks Present a Buying Opportunity?

    These vaccine stocks are now cheaper due to investors' reaction to Merck's COVID-19 pill data.

  • Palantir: Lack of New Government Contracts a Bearish Sign, Says Analyst

    There’s Good news on the horizon for Palantir (PLTR) investors. According to William Blair’s Kamil Mielczarek, the investment firm’s Dotted Line tracker shows the big data specialist has been awarded a $90 million/four-year contract to provide the Department of Veterans Affairs (the VA) with its Foundry software. The analyst thinks an announcement should be made this week. However, investors shouldn’t get too excited as that is about where the good news ends. While Mielczarek naturally calls thi

  • PepsiCo's stock gains after profit and revenue beat expectations, full-year outlook increased

    Shares of PepsiCo Inc. edged up 0.3% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the snack and beverage giant reported third-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, while gross margins declined, and provided an upbeat full-year outlook. Net income rose to $2.22 billion, or $1.60 a share, from $2.29 billion, or $1.65 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, core earnings per share came in at $1.79, above the FactSet consensus of $1.73. Revenue grew 11.6% to $20.19 billion

  • Tesla Avoided the Chip Problems That Hit GM and Other Car Makers. Here’s How.

    Tesla is growing while auto production around the globe plummets. The EV pioneer is, apparently, beating other auto makers to chips. How come?