Chamber announces France as honored country for Memphis in May International Festival

On Wednesday, the Greater Memphis Chamber announced France as the honored country for next year’s Memphis in May International Festival.

Fittingly, the Hernando de Soto Bridge was lit up in red, white and blue in honor of France's national flag colors as officials celebrated the evening's announcement atop the rooftop of Beck & Call in Downtown Memphis.

“Memphis is a global logistics leader, a national leader in workforce diversity, and one of the fastest-growing manufacturing hubs in the U.S. We see France as a key economic development partner and look forward to strengthening our ties," Memphis Chamber President and CEO Ted Townsend said.

The Hernando de Soto Bridge in Downtown Memphis is lit up with the colors of the French flag in honor of the 2024 Memphis in May International Festival's honored country, France. The Greater Memphis Chamber made the announcement on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

The European nation was last honored by Memphis in May in 1990.

The Chamber plans to hold a year-round schedule of events with France next year. The partnership plans to extend through 2024 with economic development-focused delegation visits between Memphis and France.

According to the Memphis Chamber's economic development research group, there are 69 France-based companies within Tennessee including 16 in the greater Memphis metropolitan area. Those 16 businesses include companies such as CEVA Logistics and employ nearly 2,000 people.

“France is the U.S.’ third largest trading partner in Europe, and the U.S. remains the No. 1 investor in France," said Anne-Laure Desjonquères, Consul General of France in Atlanta. "I am excited about this opportunity to showcase our mutually beneficial trade and investment relationships and to further strengthen business ties between local companies and France."

Earlier this month, the Chamber announced it would lead the festival's international, economic development and diplomatic activities. The Memphis in May board of directors voted in favor of the partnership.

Ted Townsend smiles atop Beck & Call on the rooftop of the Hyatt Centric on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Townsend announced France as the honored nation for the 2024 Memphis in May International Festival.

The festival has saluted an honored country since 1977 with Malaysia being the 2023 honoree.

Memphis in May board chair Leigh Shockey said the organization has always worked closely with the Chamber and said the Chamber's involvement will help strengthen international relations and economic development for the city.

Story continues

The partnership with the Chamber comes on the heels of some notable shakeups with the Memphis in May festival. On Aug. 2, Memphis in May received an invoice from the Memphis River Parks Partnership for $1.4 million in damages to the renovated Tom Lee Park. The damages were reportedly caused during this year’s Beale Street Music Festival and barbecue contest.

Memphis in May board chair Leigh Shockey speaks with reporters on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 at Beck & Call in Downtown Memphis. On Wednesday, the Memphis Chamber announced France as the honored nation for the 2024 Memphis in May International Festival.

The public battle over Tom Lee Park’s damages has left the future home of the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest in question, as the festival sent a letter to barbecue teams saying it was looking for a new venue for 2024.

However, Shockey declined to comment on the future of the barbecue contest or music festival.

ARTSmemphis is partnering with the Chamber to commission a fine arts poster to commemorate the 2024 festival.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis in May to honor France in 2024, Chamber announces